Rockies acquire outfielder Jake McCarthy from the Diamondbacks for a minor league pitcher

  
Published January 10, 2026 06:55 PM

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies have acquired outfielder Jake McCarthy from the Arizona Diamondbacks for minor league pitcher Josh Grosz, the teams announced Saturday.

McCarthy, 28, played five seasons with the Diamondbacks and finished fourth in the National League Rookie of the Year voting in 2022 after hitting .283 with eight homers, 43 RBIs and 23 stolen bases.

McCarthy slumped to .204 with four homers and 20 RBIs last season. He was a first-round draft pick out of Virginia in 2018.

The 23-year-old Grosz was acquired by the Rockies last summer in the deal that sent third baseman Ryan McMahon to the New York Yankees. Grosz went 5-14 with a 4.67 ERA in High-A ball with Hudson Valley and Spokane.

Grosz was drafted in the 11th round out of East Carolina in 2023.