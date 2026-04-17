How to watch Braves vs. Phillies on NBC and Peacock: TV/streaming info, schedule, preview, starting pitchers

Sunday Night Baseball on NBC will feature a Citizens Bank Park matchup of the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies — two teams that have combined to win the last eight National League East championships.

It’s the finale of a three-game series with Atlanta trying to remain the only team in Major League Baseball without a series loss. The Braves are playing their second of four consecutive series against NL East opponents, having just beat Miami and with Washington and then Philadelphia again ahead.

Philadelphia has lost three consecutive series, including back to back at home to Arizona and Chicago. The Phillies lost only three home series in the 2025 season and own a winning percentage of .665 since 2024 that ranks first in the majors.

Atlanta, which won the NL East from 2018-23, is back in front of the division this season with a high-powered lineup and strong pitching.

Philadelphia, which won the past two NL East titles, is seeking its fifth consecutive playoff appearance, matching a franchise record (2007-11). It’s the second-longest active postseason streak in MLB behind the Los Angeles Dodgers (13).

Sunday’s probable starters are right-hander Grant Holmes for the Braves and right-hander Andrew Painter for the Phillies.

See below for additional information on how to watch the Braves vs. Phillies and a breakdown of the game. Also check out the schedule for the MLB on NBC and Peacock. There will be 27 prime-time MLB games featured across NBC, Peacock and NBCSN in 2026. NBC Sports will also stream one out-of-market game each day of the 2026 MLB season nationally on Peacock.

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How to watch Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies:

When: Sunday, April 19

Sunday, April 19 Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Time: 7 p.m. ET (7:20 p.m. first pitch)

7 p.m. ET (7:20 p.m. first pitch) TV : NBC

: NBC Live Stream: Peacock

Who are the announcers for Braves-Phillies?

Jason Benetti will provide play-by-play alongside analysts John Kruk (a three-time All-Star first baseman for the Phillies) and C.J. Nitkowski (who played for the Braves in his 10-year career as a pitcher). Ahmed Fareed will host the pregame show with analyst Anthony Rizzo (a three-time All-Star in his 14 MLB seasons), who will also provide “Inside the Pitch” commentary from the batter’s perspective during the game.

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies preview:

The bottom third of the Braves’ lineup has been surprisingly effective with Dominic Smith, Michael Harris II and Mauricio Duhon combining for more RBI than the top and middle of the order.

Atlanta’s seventh through ninth hitters went 9 for 13 with six runs and seven RBI in a 13-1 victory over Cleveland last Sunday. Atlanta also had a season-high 19 hits.

The Braves rank among the top five teams in home runs, runs per game, extra-base hits and batting average. Atlanta catcher Drake Baldwin, last year’s NL Rookie of the year, and first baseman Matt Olson each have five home runs.

Atlanta’s pitching staff, led by 37-year-old ace Chris Sale, is ranked first in team ERA and has allowed the fewest earned runs.

After re-signing a five-year, $150-million contract with the Phillies in December, Kyle Schwarber is off to a hot start and leads the team in home runs and RBI. Since joining the Phillies in 2022, Schwarber has the second-most home runs (193) in MLB behind Aaron Judge. He had a career-high four home runs against the Braves last Aug. 28.

Rooke Justin Crawford (son of four-time All-Star Carl Crawford) has cooled off from a strong start, ceding the team lead in batting average to Brandon Marsh.

Two-time NL MVP Bryce Harper has picked up his hitting (.326 batting average in April) after starting 2 for 20 in the first five games.

Philadelphia’s vaunted starting rotation (which includes Cristopher Sanchez, Jesus Luzardo, Aaron Nola, Andrew Painter and Zack Wheeler, who is out while recovering from thoracic outlet decompression surgery) is off to a rough start. The Phillies’ starters have an ERA of more than 5.00 that ranks outside the top 25 teams in MLB.

How to watch MLB on NBC and Peacock :

Sunday Night Baseball will make its debut March 29 with the Guardians vs. Mariners. The 18-game MLB Sunday Leadoff schedule will begin May 3, with the defending AL champion Toronto Blue Jays visiting the Twins in Minnesota. On Sunday, July 5, all 15 MLB games will be presented nationally across Peacock and NBC as part of a special all-day “Star-Spangled Sunday” showcase.

NBC Sports will also stream one out-of-market game each day of the 2026 MLB season nationally on Peacock. Telemundo Deportes will present all NBCUniversal-produced MLB games in Spanish, with Universo televising all games broadcast on NBC.

MLB Returns to NBC and Peacock in 2026: Full schedule announced From an MLB Opening Day doubleheader on March 26 to the Wild Card round of the playoffs, NBC Sports’ 2026 schedule delivers wall-to-wall coverage.

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MLB on NBC 2026 schedule:

Click here to see the full list of MLB games that will air on NBC and Peacock this season.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

