Top News

Pavia.jpg
College Football Bowl Game Schedule 2025–26: Complete list, scores, matchups, dates, times, TV channels
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/904dbd5/2147483647/strip/false/crop/6394x3597+0+334/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F1d%2F67%2F1f9b1c794a2295a546f240f3137b%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2251860530
Grant Thornton Invitational 2025 prize money: Full payout from $4 million purse
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 15 of 2025 season

Top Clips

nbc_nas_emotioncomp_251211.jpg
Most emotional moments of 2025 NASCAR season
nbc_pl_breleepostgame_251214.jpg
Leeds ‘gain momentum’ with draw against Brentford
nbc_pl_leedsgoalone_251214.jpg
Calvert-Lewin brings Leeds level with Brentford

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Q-School co-leader Ben Kohles gets penalty stroke, makes back-to-back double bogeys

  • By
  • Golf Channel Staff,
  • By
  • Golf Channel Staff
  
Published December 14, 2025 01:22 PM
HLs: PGA Tour Q-School Final stage, Round 3
December 13, 2025 05:45 PM
Relive the top shots and best moments from day three action at Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, where Q-School golfers compete for their PGA Tour cards.

Ben Kohles was part of a five-way tie for the lead on the final day of PGA Tour Q-School, when one errant move sent him spiraling down the leaderboard.

Kohles’ tee shot on the par-4 eighth at Dye’s Valley Course sailed right into the trees. As he tried to remove debris from around his ball before hitting his second shot, he accidentally caused his ball to move which resulted in a one-stroke penalty. Kohles replaced his ball and punched out.

He eventually made double bogey to fall to 9 under, two off the lead and into a tie for 10th — with the top 5 (no ties) earning 2026 PGA Tour cards.

Kohles then hit his tee shot into the water right of the fairway on the par-4 ninth and made another double. That dropped him into a tie for 22nd.

Following the top five finishers, the next 40 and ties will earn guaranteed starts next season on the Korn Ferry Tour. Kohles finished 145th in FedExCup points this past season on the PGA Tour to secure limited status there.