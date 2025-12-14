Q-School co-leader Ben Kohles gets penalty stroke, makes back-to-back double bogeys

Ben Kohles was part of a five-way tie for the lead on the final day of PGA Tour Q-School, when one errant move sent him spiraling down the leaderboard.

Kohles’ tee shot on the par-4 eighth at Dye’s Valley Course sailed right into the trees. As he tried to remove debris from around his ball before hitting his second shot, he accidentally caused his ball to move which resulted in a one-stroke penalty. Kohles replaced his ball and punched out.

Co-leader, Ben Kohles, accidentally moves ball, resulting in a one-stroke penalty at PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry. He moves from T1 to T9 after a double bogey. NBC Sports App pic.twitter.com/wdz1Zx1oFQ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 14, 2025

He eventually made double bogey to fall to 9 under, two off the lead and into a tie for 10th — with the top 5 (no ties) earning 2026 PGA Tour cards.

Kohles then hit his tee shot into the water right of the fairway on the par-4 ninth and made another double. That dropped him into a tie for 22nd.

Following the top five finishers, the next 40 and ties will earn guaranteed starts next season on the Korn Ferry Tour. Kohles finished 145th in FedExCup points this past season on the PGA Tour to secure limited status there.