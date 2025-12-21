With eagle hole-out and legendary take, Lee Trevino displays love of golf at PNC

ORLANDO, Fla. – The only player to participate in every PNC Championship proved, again, what the family team event means to him.

Lee Trevino, alongside son Daniel, eagled the par-5 third hole Sunday and followed that with four consecutive birdies. But the 86-year-old legend made an even louder statement with an approach shot at the par-4 13th hole that tracked into the hole for an eagle-2.

“I’ve been digging for worms. I’ve got white birds following me and I got them so fat they only followed me nine holes,” Trevino joked. “That [his approach shot at No. 13] was a 60-degree [wedge] with a little draw. That was good.”

This Lee Trevino interview is worth watching every second. NBC & Peacock | @PNCChampionship pic.twitter.com/73Mav2J8Gi — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) December 21, 2025

Trevino has played every PNC since the event began in 1995 and he told NBC Sports and Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis following a final-round 62 that his passion for the game has never been greater.

“The reason I do this and the reason that I promote it and I play it like I do now is because the Lord, for some reason, gave me a tremendous amount of talent, and I’m going to meet him pretty soon and I damn sure don’t want him to be disappointed, because you know why? If he’s disappointed, I’m probably going to have to caddie for [Arnold Palmer],” Trevino said with a laugh. “He’s going to have to put me on Arnie’s bag, yeah.”

In his 26 starts at the PNC, Trevino has never won but he has five top-10 finishes, including a tie for third in 2020.