Top News

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Missouri hires Chip Lindsey as offensive coordinator amid Michigan turmoil
NHL: Montreal Canadiens at New York Rangers
Report: Rangers captain J.T. Miller week to week with upper-body injury
NCAA Basketball: Colgate at Florida
Xaivian Lee, Thomas Haugh lead No. 23 Florida to a 90-60 victory over Colgate

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_winitall_251221.jpg
How many teams can win March Madness?
nbc_pl_update_251221.jpg
PL Update: Villa strike a spark against Man United
nbc_pl_emeryintv_251221.jpg
Emery pumps the brakes on Villa as contenders

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
With eagle hole-out and legendary take, Lee Trevino displays love of golf at PNC

  By
  Rex Hoggard,
  By
  • Rex Hoggard
  
Published December 21, 2025 03:56 PM
Highlights: PNC Championship, Round 1
December 20, 2025 06:33 PM
Relive the best shots and top moments from the opening round of the 2025 PNC Championship, where professional golfers play alongside their children or parents at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The only player to participate in every PNC Championship proved, again, what the family team event means to him.

Lee Trevino, alongside son Daniel, eagled the par-5 third hole Sunday and followed that with four consecutive birdies. But the 86-year-old legend made an even louder statement with an approach shot at the par-4 13th hole that tracked into the hole for an eagle-2.

“I’ve been digging for worms. I’ve got white birds following me and I got them so fat they only followed me nine holes,” Trevino joked. “That [his approach shot at No. 13] was a 60-degree [wedge] with a little draw. That was good.”

Trevino has played every PNC since the event began in 1995 and he told NBC Sports and Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis following a final-round 62 that his passion for the game has never been greater.

“The reason I do this and the reason that I promote it and I play it like I do now is because the Lord, for some reason, gave me a tremendous amount of talent, and I’m going to meet him pretty soon and I damn sure don’t want him to be disappointed, because you know why? If he’s disappointed, I’m probably going to have to caddie for [Arnold Palmer],” Trevino said with a laugh. “He’s going to have to put me on Arnie’s bag, yeah.”

In his 26 starts at the PNC, Trevino has never won but he has five top-10 finishes, including a tie for third in 2020.