PNC Championship 2025 prize money: Full payout for each team

  • By
  • Golf Channel Staff,
  • By
  • Golf Channel Staff
  
Published December 21, 2025 01:13 PM
Highlights: PNC Championship, Round 1
December 20, 2025 06:33 PM
Relive the best shots and top moments from the opening round of the 2025 PNC Championship, where professional golfers play alongside their children or parents at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida.

The winning team in the PNC Championship will earn a pair of championship belts and split $200,000.

The 20 two-player teams are competing for a $1,085,000 purse — in addition to being the best parent-child team among the field of major and Players champions.

Here’s how the prize money breaks down at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida (team payouts will be updated at the conclusion of play):

FINISHEARNINGS
1$200,000
2$80,000
3$57,250
4$50,000
5$49,000
6$48,000
7$47,000
8$46,000
9$45,000
10$44,500
11$44,000
12$43,500
13$43,000
14$42,500
15$42,000
16$41,500
17$41,000
18$40,500
19$40,250
20$40,000