PNC Championship 2025 prize money: Full payout for each team
Published December 21, 2025 01:13 PM
Highlights: PNC Championship, Round 1
Relive the best shots and top moments from the opening round of the 2025 PNC Championship, where professional golfers play alongside their children or parents at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida.
The winning team in the PNC Championship will earn a pair of championship belts and split $200,000.
The 20 two-player teams are competing for a $1,085,000 purse — in addition to being the best parent-child team among the field of major and Players champions.
Here’s how the prize money breaks down at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida (team payouts will be updated at the conclusion of play):
|FINISH
|EARNINGS
|1
|$200,000
|2
|$80,000
|3
|$57,250
|4
|$50,000
|5
|$49,000
|6
|$48,000
|7
|$47,000
|8
|$46,000
|9
|$45,000
|10
|$44,500
|11
|$44,000
|12
|$43,500
|13
|$43,000
|14
|$42,500
|15
|$42,000
|16
|$41,500
|17
|$41,000
|18
|$40,500
|19
|$40,250
|20
|$40,000