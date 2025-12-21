Masters Tournament 2026: How players qualified for 90th edition

The 90th Masters will take place April 9-12 at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. Here’s a look at players who are eligible to compete, based on the tournament’s qualifying criteria. Players are listed only in the first category for which they are eligible (a = amateur):

Masters champions (lifetime)

Rory McIlroy

Scottie Scheffler

Jon Rahm

Hideki Matsuyama

Dustin Johnson

Tiger Woods

Patrick Reed

Sergio Garcia

Danny Willett

Jordan Spieth

Bubba Watson

Adam Scott

Charl Schwartzel

Phil Mickelson

Angel Cabrera

Zach Johnson

Mike Weir

Vijay Singh

Jose Maria Olazabal

Fred Couples

PGA champions (five years)

Xander Schauffele

Brooks Koepka

Justin Thomas

U.S. Open champions (five years)

J.J. Spaun

Bryson DeChambeau

Wyndham Clark

Matt Fitzpatrick

The Open champions (five years)

Brian Harman

Cameron Smith

Collin Morikawa

Players Championship winners (three years)

TBD on March 15

NCAA champion

Michael LaSasso (a)

U.S. Amateur champion and runner-up

Mason Howell (a)

Jackson Herrington (a)

The Amateur champion

Ethan Fang (a)

U.S. Mid-Amateur champion

Brandon Holtz (a)

Asia-Pacific Amateur champion

Fifa Laopakdee (a)

Latin America Amateur champion

TBD on Jan. 18

Top 12 and ties from 2025 Masters

Justin Rose

Sungjae Im

Ludvig Åberg

Corey Conners

Jason Day

Harris English

Max Homa

Top four and ties from 2025 PGA Championship

Davis Riley

Top four and ties from 2025 U.S. Open

Robert MacIntyre

Viktor Hovland

Cameron Young

Tyrrell Hatton

Carlos Ortiz

Scottish Open champion

Chris Gotterup

Top four and ties from 2025 Open Championship

Haotong Li

Spanish Open champion

Marco Penge

Japan Open champion

Naoyuki Kataoka

Hong Kong Open champion

Tom McKibbin

Australian Open champion

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

South African Open champion

TBD on March 1

PGA Tour winners since 2025 Masters (full FedExCup points excluding fall events)

Sepp Straka

Ben Griffin

Ryan Fox

Keegan Bradley

Aldrich Potgieter

Brian Campbell

Kurt Kitayama

Tommy Fleetwood

Field from 2025 Tour Championship

Russell Henley

Maverick McNealy

Andrew Novak

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Shane Lowry

Nick Taylor

Harry Hall

Jacob Bridgeman

Akshay Bhatia

Top 50 from the final Official World Golf Ranking in 2025

Alex Noren

Aaron Rai

Kristoffer Reitan

Max Greyserman

Michael Brennan

Michael Kim

Sami Valimaki

Rasmus Hojgaard

Min Woo Lee

Ryan Gerard

Si Woo Kim

Johnny Keefer

Sam Stevens

Top 50 from Official World Golf Ranking on March 30, 2026

TBD

Special Invitations

TBA

