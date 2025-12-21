 Skip navigation
Masters Tournament 2026: How players qualified for 90th edition

  • By
  • Golf Channel Staff,
  • By
  • Golf Channel Staff
  
Published December 21, 2025 05:05 PM
Schaper chips in for eagle to win Mauritius Open
December 21, 2025 11:58 AM
Jayden Schaper birdied three of his last four holes for an 8-under 64 and then chipped in for eagle to win the Mauritius Open over Ryan Gerard on the second playoff hole. He won last week by making eagle in a playoff.

The 90th Masters will take place April 9-12 at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. Here’s a look at players who are eligible to compete, based on the tournament’s qualifying criteria. Players are listed only in the first category for which they are eligible (a = amateur):

Masters champions (lifetime)

  • Rory McIlroy
  • Scottie Scheffler
  • Jon Rahm
  • Hideki Matsuyama
  • Dustin Johnson
  • Tiger Woods
  • Patrick Reed
  • Sergio Garcia
  • Danny Willett
  • Jordan Spieth
  • Bubba Watson
  • Adam Scott
  • Charl Schwartzel
  • Phil Mickelson
  • Angel Cabrera
  • Zach Johnson
  • Mike Weir
  • Vijay Singh
  • Jose Maria Olazabal
  • Fred Couples

PGA champions (five years)

  • Xander Schauffele
  • Brooks Koepka
  • Justin Thomas

U.S. Open champions (five years)

  • J.J. Spaun
  • Bryson DeChambeau
  • Wyndham Clark
  • Matt Fitzpatrick

The Open champions (five years)

  • Brian Harman
  • Cameron Smith
  • Collin Morikawa

Players Championship winners (three years)

  • TBD on March 15

NCAA champion

  • Michael LaSasso (a)

U.S. Amateur champion and runner-up

  • Mason Howell (a)
  • Jackson Herrington (a)

The Amateur champion

  • Ethan Fang (a)

U.S. Mid-Amateur champion

  • Brandon Holtz (a)

Asia-Pacific Amateur champion

  • Fifa Laopakdee (a)

Latin America Amateur champion

  • TBD on Jan. 18

Top 12 and ties from 2025 Masters

  • Justin Rose
  • Sungjae Im
  • Ludvig Åberg
  • Corey Conners
  • Jason Day
  • Harris English
  • Max Homa

Top four and ties from 2025 PGA Championship

  • Davis Riley

Top four and ties from 2025 U.S. Open

  • Robert MacIntyre
  • Viktor Hovland
  • Cameron Young
  • Tyrrell Hatton
  • Carlos Ortiz

Scottish Open champion

  • Chris Gotterup

Top four and ties from 2025 Open Championship

  • Haotong Li

Spanish Open champion

  • Marco Penge

Japan Open champion

  • Naoyuki Kataoka

Hong Kong Open champion

  • Tom McKibbin

Australian Open champion

  • Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

South African Open champion

  • TBD on March 1

PGA Tour winners since 2025 Masters (full FedExCup points excluding fall events)

  • Sepp Straka
  • Ben Griffin
  • Ryan Fox
  • Keegan Bradley
  • Aldrich Potgieter
  • Brian Campbell
  • Kurt Kitayama
  • Tommy Fleetwood

Field from 2025 Tour Championship

  • Russell Henley
  • Maverick McNealy
  • Andrew Novak
  • Sam Burns
  • Patrick Cantlay
  • Shane Lowry
  • Nick Taylor
  • Harry Hall
  • Jacob Bridgeman
  • Akshay Bhatia

Top 50 from the final Official World Golf Ranking in 2025

  • Alex Noren
  • Aaron Rai
  • Kristoffer Reitan
  • Max Greyserman
  • Michael Brennan
  • Michael Kim
  • Sami Valimaki
  • Rasmus Hojgaard
  • Min Woo Lee
  • Ryan Gerard
  • Si Woo Kim
  • Johnny Keefer
  • Sam Stevens

Top 50 from Official World Golf Ranking on March 30, 2026

  • TBD

Special Invitations

  • TBA

The Associated Press contributed to this report.