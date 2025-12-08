Man United's quality on display in rout of Wolves

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
College Football Bowl Game Schedule 2025–26: Complete list, scores, matchups, dates, times, TV channels
Nick Mangione
,
Nick Mangione
,
Neal Brown hopes to retain players after No. 23 North Texas made CFP push
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Matt Campbell introduced as Penn State’s 17th football coach
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Amorim, Edwards react to Man Utd’s win v. Wolves
Mount: Man United were ‘ruthless’ against Wolves
Fernandes’ penalty gives Man United 4-1 lead
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
College Football Bowl Game Schedule 2025–26: Complete list, scores, matchups, dates, times, TV channels
Nick Mangione
,
Nick Mangione
,
Neal Brown hopes to retain players after No. 23 North Texas made CFP push
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Matt Campbell introduced as Penn State’s 17th football coach
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Amorim, Edwards react to Man Utd’s win v. Wolves
Mount: Man United were ‘ruthless’ against Wolves
Fernandes’ penalty gives Man United 4-1 lead
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Man United's quality on display in rout of Wolves
December 8, 2025 05:09 PM
Paul Burmeister, Lee Dixon, and Robbie Mustoe react to Manchester United' impressive 4-1 win against Wolves at the Molineux in Matchweek 15.
Related Videos
04:05
Amorim, Edwards react to Man Utd’s win v. Wolves
02:09
Mount: Man United were ‘ruthless’ against Wolves
12:56
Ornstein: Liverpool ‘backing’ Slot amid Salah saga
08:19
Is Alonso on the hot seat ahead of City showdown?
08:31
What’s at stake for Liverpool against Inter Milan?
12:05
What happened between Salah, Slot and Liverpool?
05:25
Lowe Down: Will Salah play for Liverpool again?
04:15
Glasner credits players for ‘huge performance’
02:08
Wilson ‘really disappointed’ after loss to Palace
02:12
Guehi, Nketiah discuss Palace’s rise up the table
02:50
Crystal Palace soar to fourth with win over Fulham
01:45
Are West Ham proving they can avoid relegation?
03:51
Owen: Salah ‘created chaos’ at Liverpool
53
Rausch details pregame ritual for Palace matches
13:08
Unpacking Salah’s ‘troubling’ comments
42
Moyes on Everton’s chances at Europe: Why not?
04:44
Slot: Liverpool deserved more than a point
03:48
Farke: Leeds’ draw ‘feels like a win tonight’
03:08
Tanaka: Leeds didn’t give up against Liverpool
05:08
Liverpool ‘not good enough’ to finish off Leeds
02:40
Arteta: Loss to Villa ‘really difficult to take’
52
Emery praises ‘fantastic’ Villa against Arsenal
02:14
Buendia, Cash reflect on Villa’s ‘incredible’ win
03:00
Previewing Aston Villa v. Arsenal in Matchweek 15
05:26
Nuno pleased with West Ham’s draw with Man United
05:34
Amorim: Man United ‘lost two points’ v. West Ham
02:51
Magassa, Bowen react to draw with Man United
04:15
Man United ‘not good enough’ to finish West Ham
03:24
Examining Haaland’s historic start to PL career
02:29
Maresca: Leeds ‘were much better than us’
Latest Clips
05:44
Fernandes’ penalty gives Man United 4-1 lead
18:27
Celebrating 25 years of Love & Basketball
01:45
Mount drives Man United 3-1 ahead of Wolves
01:22
Mbeumo slots home Man United’s second v. Wolves
01:49
Sanders gives Cleveland receivers high ceilings
01:06
Bellegarde equalizes for Wolves against Man United
01:34
Achane should be ready for Week 15 vs. Steelers
01:38
Jones’ injury creates huge fantasy ripple effects
01:42
Fernandes nets Man United’s opener against Wolves
06:06
Winning MLS Cup ‘not the standard’ for Inter Miami
06:42
Bradley was put in ‘impossible’ spot for Ryder Cup
07:17
LIV Golf has an ‘identity crisis’ going into 2026
01:11
Harden moves into top 10 on all-time scoring list
01:49
Anunoby’s return a huge boost for Knicks
08:06
Notre Dame’s CFP snub ‘doesn’t pass the eye test’
04:47
Expect LaVine, Edwards, Vassell to rack up points
02:41
Eagles-Chargers Week 14 player props to target
04:59
Mavericks offense trending in positive direction
05:44
Wilson, Rams’ duo lead Week 14 Weekend Warriors
01:27
Highlights: Top shots from Hero World Challenge
03:06
KC, TB among biggest Week 14 fantasy letdowns
03:33
Doncic winning a title ‘changes everything’
06:22
Pistons should look into Porter Jr. at deadline
09:55
Giannis, Curry may miss All-NBA 65-game threshold
04:15
What ‘The Game’ looks like outside of the stadium
06:53
Rodgers-Metcalf connection shines in Week 14
03:00
Watson cementing status as Packers’ top fantasy WR
04:26
Sanders’ breakout ‘very encouraging’ for fantasy
04:24
Meyers is the fantasy WR ‘you want’ from Jaguars
07:34
Jones’ injury ‘won’t sink’ Colts’ fantasy assets
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue