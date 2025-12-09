Skip navigation
Villa went 'right through the heart' of Arsenal
December 9, 2025 01:41 PM
The Generation xG crew analyzes Aston Villa's stunning 2-1 victory over Arsenal to blow the title race wide open after Matchweek 15.
Related Videos
08:53
Celebrating Haaland’s historic 100th PL goal
05:46
Arsenal ‘never looked comfortable’ against Villa
04:30
Man City’s shadow ‘looms large’ in title race
04:05
Amorim, Edwards react to Man Utd’s win v. Wolves
02:09
Mount: Man United were ‘ruthless’ against Wolves
03:01
Man United’s quality on display in rout of Wolves
12:56
Ornstein: Liverpool ‘backing’ Slot amid Salah saga
08:19
Is Alonso on the hot seat ahead of City showdown?
08:31
What’s at stake for Liverpool against Inter Milan?
12:05
What happened between Salah, Slot and Liverpool?
02:03
Palace’s Mitchell deserves more recognition
01:58
Breaking down Simons’ ‘breakout game’ for Spurs
05:25
Lowe Down: Will Salah play for Liverpool again?
04:15
Glasner credits players for ‘huge performance’
02:08
Wilson ‘really disappointed’ after loss to Palace
02:12
Guehi, Nketiah discuss Palace’s rise up the table
02:50
Crystal Palace soar to fourth with win over Fulham
01:45
Are West Ham proving they can avoid relegation?
03:51
Owen: Salah ‘created chaos’ at Liverpool
53
Rausch details pregame ritual for Palace matches
13:08
Unpacking Salah’s ‘troubling’ comments
42
Moyes on Everton’s chances at Europe: Why not?
04:44
Slot: Liverpool deserved more than a point
03:48
Farke: Leeds’ draw ‘feels like a win tonight’
03:08
Tanaka: Leeds didn’t give up against Liverpool
05:08
Liverpool ‘not good enough’ to finish off Leeds
02:40
Arteta: Loss to Villa ‘really difficult to take’
52
Emery praises ‘fantastic’ Villa against Arsenal
02:14
Buendia, Cash reflect on Villa’s ‘incredible’ win
03:00
Previewing Aston Villa v. Arsenal in Matchweek 15
Latest Clips
02:54
U.S. figure skaters make a statement at GP Final
04:40
How Eagles, Chargers’ odds shifted after Week 14
18:31
Analyzing Hurts’ ‘meltdown game’ against Chargers
09:40
Simms in disbelief about Colts’ signing of Rivers
01:20
‘Ignore’ WAS tight ends in fantasy with Ertz out
01:20
LAC ‘easing in’ Hampton after return from injury
01:31
Hurts’ faltering run game is posing problems
01:36
‘Downgrade’ all Colts in fantasy if Rivers starts
06:28
Gorbatenko sisters suit up on Badgers’ hockey team
01:33
Schwarber remains elite power source with new deal
01:26
Magic, fantasy managers get ‘good news’ on Wagner
02:18
Inside Indiana’s historic Big Ten Championship win
01:32
NOP rookie Queen on hot streak with Williamson out
01:53
Ranking Díaz in fantasy after joining Dodgers
01:30
How will Castle’s return affect Spurs’ rotation?
14:42
Colts bringing in Rivers at QB seems desperate
18:02
Miller did not expect Lakers to be ‘this good’
11:48
Eagles in ‘survival mode’ after loss to Chargers
10:44
Rams RB Corum’s ‘workload has been trending up’
08:25
Packers WR Reed ‘opened the field up’ for Love
04:22
Browns TE Fannin Jr. hitting stride with Shedeur
04:56
Knicks trending up ahead of NBA Cup quarterfinal
01:23
IND, NYG, TEN vs. SF among best bets for Week 15
09:50
OKC continuing historic pace, Lakers riding high
05:32
Croucher: PHI ‘had no right to lose’ to LAC
09:52
Analyzing Bulls, Raptors recent struggles
25:59
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 15
04:12
Mamukelashvili showing his presence on the glass
07:27
Sheduer is ‘getting better every week’
04:25
HOU QB Stroud has favorable matchup vs. ARI
