MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Military Bowl-Cincinnati vs Virginia Tech
Army vs. Navy prediction: Odds, expert picks, team and player news, trends, and stats
vandy.jpg
Heisman Trophy 2025: When will the winner be announced? Schedule, Finalists, How to Watch, and More
Syndication: Arizona Republic
Lions vs. Rams prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

oly_fs_isugrandprixfinal_cinerecap_final.jpg
U.S. figure skaters make a statement at GP Final
nbc_csu_draftkings_251209.jpg
How Eagles, Chargers’ odds shifted after Week 14
nbc_csu_jalenhurts_251209.jpg
Analyzing Hurts’ ‘meltdown game’ against Chargers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Miller did not expect Lakers to be 'this good'

December 9, 2025 02:05 PM
Reggie Miller joins Dan Patrick to break down his view of the Los Angeles Lakers, including Austin Reaves' ascension in 2025, when the Bucks will make a decision on Giannis, and more.

Related Videos

nbc_dps_albertbreerinterview_251209.jpg
14:42
Colts bringing in Rivers at QB seems desperate
nbc_dps_salpaolantoniointerview_251209.jpg
11:48
Eagles in ‘survival mode’ after loss to Chargers
nbc_dps_chrissimmsinterview_251208.jpg
16:46
Simms’ Week 14 takeaways: Chiefs, Allen, Tomlin
nbc_dps_dponnotredame_251208.jpg
08:06
Notre Dame’s CFP snub ‘doesn’t pass the eye test’
nbc_dps_rickneuheisel_251208.jpg
09:16
Notre Dame not playing in bowl game ‘bad for CFB’
nbc_dps_petebevacqua_251208.jpg
13:35
Notre Dame ‘frustrated’ by CFP selection process
pickensdpsvideo.jpg
14:56
Tucker ‘scared to death’ to sign Pickens long-term
GiannisDPS12-4.jpg
15:27
Windhorst breaks down Giannis to Knicks rumors
nbc_dps_kurtwarner_251204.jpg
16:32
Warner on Maye, Williams’ development, play style
nbc_dps_giannistradetalks_251204.jpg
08:52
Giannis trade talk heating up after latest reports
kiffin_saban.jpg
15:48
Did Saban advise Kiffin to leave Ole Miss?
nbc_dps_whitworthnfl_251203.jpg
14:42
Whitworth: DAL-DET ‘feels like playoff football’
nbc_dps_steveyounginterview_251202.jpg
19:40
NCAA needs to ‘fix’ coaches leaving during season
nbc_dps_devinmccourtyinterview_251202.jpg
11:37
McCourty on Kiffin, Patriots-Giants, AFC playoffs
nbc_dps_patriotsgiantsrecap_251202.jpg
12:04
Patriots ‘ahead of the game’ with Maye and Vrabel
nbc_dps_dponlanekiffin_251201.jpg
12:40
Kiffin made move to LSU a ‘public mess’
nbc_dps_andystaples_251201.jpg
10:01
Latest on Kiffin and coaching carousel
nbc_dps_billcowher_251201.jpg
17:58
Cowher on Steelers’ struggles, NCAA issues, Kiffin
KiffinDPS121.jpg
08:44
Will Kiffin regret move to LSU?
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_251126.jpg
10:24
NFL Week 13 preview: Should Burrow play?
nbc_dps_bradyquinninterview_251126.jpg
16:29
Quinn: UM ‘more dangerous than last year’ for OSU
nbc_dps_mikegolicjrinterview_251126.jpg
10:58
Rivalry week storylines: Is Kiffin on his way out?
nbc_dps_louisriddickinterview_251125.jpg
17:32
Riddick: Kiffin in ‘tough situation’ at Ole Miss
nbc_dps_criscollinsworthinterview_251125.jpg
18:51
Collinsworth shares if Bengals should start Burrow
nbc_dps_reggiemillerinterview_251125.jpg
18:41
Miller: Pistons best team in Eastern Conference
nbc_dps_kiffinnextdestination_251125.jpg
10:52
Media puts Kiffin through paces ahead of Egg Bowl
LaneDPS11-24.jpg
08:33
Kiffin has ‘power’ in coaching carousel
nbc_dps_nflweek12recap_251124.jpg
11:04
NFL Week 12 notes: Chiefs, Cowboys wins; Sanders
nbc_dps_rosstucker_251120.jpg
14:45
Tucker ‘excited’ to see Sanders start vs. Raiders
nbc_dps_reggiemillerinterview_251118.jpg
19:30
Miller credits fan for ‘elite trolling’ of Green

Latest Clips

oly_fs_isugrandprixfinal_cinerecap_final.jpg
02:54
U.S. figure skaters make a statement at GP Final
nbc_csu_draftkings_251209.jpg
04:40
How Eagles, Chargers’ odds shifted after Week 14
nbc_csu_jalenhurts_251209.jpg
18:31
Analyzing Hurts’ ‘meltdown game’ against Chargers
nbc_csu_philliprivers_251209.jpg
09:40
Simms in disbelief about Colts’ signing of Rivers
nbc_roto_zachertz_251209.jpg
01:20
‘Ignore’ WAS tight ends in fantasy with Ertz out
nbc_roto_omarionhampton_251209.jpg
01:20
LAC ‘easing in’ Hampton after return from injury
nbc_roto_jalenhurts_251209.jpg
01:31
Hurts’ faltering run game is posing problems
nbc_roto_philiprivers_251209.jpg
01:36
‘Downgrade’ all Colts in fantasy if Rivers starts
wISOC.jpg
06:28
Gorbatenko sisters suit up on Badgers’ hockey team
nbc_roto_schwarber_251209.jpg
01:33
Schwarber remains elite power source with new deal
nbc_roto_wagner_251209.jpg
01:26
Magic, fantasy managers get ‘good news’ on Wagner
nbc_cfb_iuweekendrecap_251209.jpg
02:18
Inside Indiana’s historic Big Ten Championship win
nbc_roto_queen_251209.jpg
01:32
NOP rookie Queen on hot streak with Williamson out
nbc_roto_diaz_251209.jpg
01:53
Ranking Díaz in fantasy after joining Dodgers
nbc_roto_castle_251209.jpg
01:30
How will Castle’s return affect Spurs’ rotation?
nbc_pl_genxbcmci_251209.jpg
08:53
Celebrating Haaland’s historic 100th PL goal
nbc_pl_genxgbvilla_251209.jpg
18:33
Villa went ‘right through the heart’ of Arsenal
nbc_ffhh_wwrbs_251209.jpg
10:44
Rams RB Corum’s ‘workload has been trending up’
nbc_ffhh_wwwrs_251209.jpg
08:25
Packers WR Reed ‘opened the field up’ for Love
nbc_ffhh_wwtedst_251209.jpg
04:22
Browns TE Fannin Jr. hitting stride with Shedeur
nbc_nba_enjoybb_nbacupqfpvw_251209.jpg
04:56
Knicks trending up ahead of NBA Cup quarterfinal
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251209.jpg
01:23
IND, NYG, TEN vs. SF among best bets for Week 15
nbc_nba_enjoybb_whatsgoingright_251209.jpg
09:50
OKC continuing historic pace, Lakers riding high
nbc_ffhh_eagles_chargers_251209.jpg
05:32
Croucher: PHI ‘had no right to lose’ to LAC
nbc_nba_enjoybb_whatsgoingwrong_251209.jpg
09:52
Analyzing Bulls, Raptors recent struggles
nbc_pl_netbusters15_251209.jpg
25:59
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 15
nbc_nba_enjoybb_pick6dkseg_251209.jpg
04:12
Mamukelashvili showing his presence on the glass
nbc_ffhh_waiver_qb_sanders_251209.jpg
07:27
Sheduer is ‘getting better every week’
nbc_ffhh_waiver_qb_stroud_251209.jpg
04:25
HOU QB Stroud has favorable matchup vs. ARI
nbc_nba_enjoybb_capornocap_251209.jpg
10:00
Is Harden a ‘dream fit’ for the Timberwolves?