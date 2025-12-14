 Skip navigation
Top News

Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/a1dec9e/2147483647/strip/false/crop/3000x1688+0+141/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Fe3%2Fff%2F843ff8b64d75be44eb652daf2918%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2215272629
Innovative Optum Golf Channel Games highlights offseason events
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,
2026 NAAB Awards Show Finalists_02_AMLOY.jpg
Navy All-American Bowl Announces Finalists for the 2026 Anthony Muñoz Lineman of the Year Award
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Philadelphia Eagles
Eagles vs. Commanders prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251216.jpg
Early lines for Week 16: NO-NYJ, MIN-NYG, KC-TEN
USATSI_27816625_copy.jpg
Lions match up ‘phenomenally’ against Steelers D
nbc_bte_chiefstitans_251216.jpg
Titans a smart play at +3.5 vs. Chiefs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Sunderland fans 'played their part' in derby

December 14, 2025 05:05 PM
Robbie Earle explains why Sunderland's fans deserve a lot of credit for their passion during the Tyne-Wear derby where the Black Cats upset Newcastle at the Stadium of Light.

nbc_pl_manvsbou_amorimintv_251215.jpg
03:46
Man United ‘are not winning games in the details’
nbc_pl_manvsbou_postgametalk_251215.jpg
03:31
Howard: Amorim ‘has to change’ tactically
nbc_pl_manvsbou_pregameanalyst_251215.jpg
14:35
Dissecting Maresca’s ‘cryptic’ messaging
nbc_pl_livtotpreview_251214.jpg
03:51
What’s at stake for Frank, Spurs v. Liverpool?
nbc_pl_tworobsmustoe_251214.jpg
01:01
Are teams ‘sleeping’ on Fulham’s Wilson?
nbc_pl_lowedown_251214.jpg
04:47
Lowe Down: Will Rogers start for England?
nbc_pl_breleepostgame_251214.jpg
02:12
Leeds ‘gain momentum’ with draw against Brentford
nbc_pl_sunduointv_251214.jpg
03:27
Ballard, Xhaka react to Sunderland’s derby win
nbc_pl_sunnewpostgame_251214.jpg
02:11
Sunderland experience ‘peak joy’ in derby win
nbc_pl_nevillesegment_251214.jpg
03:31
Neville believes Salah will stay this season
nbc_pl_artetapg_251213.jpg
01:28
Arteta: Arsenal looked ‘very passive’ in win
nbc_pl_marescaintr_251213.jpg
01:39
Maresca slams lack of support in ‘worst 48 hours’
nbc_pl_sakaintr_251213.jpg
01:26
Saka: Arsenal ‘can be happy tonight’
nbc_pl_arswolpostgamev3_251213.jpg
02:10
Saka ‘carried the fight’ for Arsenal in win
nbc_pl_burfulpostgame_251213.jpg
02:22
Burnley have ‘failed miserably’ in return to PL
nbc_pl_salahcelebrate_251213.jpg
01:13
Salah applauds fans at Anfield after Liverpool win
nbc_pl_livbhapostgame_251213.jpg
03:08
Discussing Salah’s inspired shift against Brighton
nbc_pl_supporterspotlight_251213.jpg
59
PL Fan Fest ‘makes me feel like I’m not alone’
nbc_pl_salahdiscussionstudio_251213.jpg
07:28
Is Salah saying goodbye to Liverpool, Anfield?
nbc_pl_sunnewundertheskin_251209.jpg
11:59
Sunderland v. Newcastle, the fiery Tyne–Wear derby
nbc_pl_genxbcmci_251209.jpg
08:53
Celebrating Haaland’s historic 100th PL goal
nbc_pl_genxgbvilla_251209.jpg
18:33
Villa went ‘right through the heart’ of Arsenal
nbc_pl_2robbiesavlars_251209.jpg
05:46
Arsenal ‘never looked comfortable’ against Villa
nbc_pl_2robbiesmcisun_251209.jpg
04:30
Man City’s shadow ‘looms large’ in title race
nbc_pl_amorimandedwardsintrs_251208.jpg
04:05
Amorim, Edwards react to Man Utd’s win v. Wolves
nbc_pl_masonmountintr_251208.jpg
02:09
Mount: Man United were ‘ruthless’ against Wolves
nbc_pl_wolmupostgame_251208.jpg
03:01
Man United’s quality on display in rout of Wolves
nbc_pl_ornsteinsalah_251208.jpg
12:56
Ornstein: Liverpool ‘backing’ Slot amid Salah saga
nbc_pst_arswol_251208.jpg
10:03
Can Arsenal get back on track against Wolves?
nbc_pst_rmamc_251208.jpg
08:19
Is Alonso on the hot seat ahead of City showdown?

nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251216.jpg
01:40
Early lines for Week 16: NO-NYJ, MIN-NYG, KC-TEN
USATSI_27816625_copy.jpg
01:51
Lions match up ‘phenomenally’ against Steelers D
nbc_bte_chiefstitans_251216.jpg
01:45
Titans a smart play at +3.5 vs. Chiefs
nbc_bte_coachofyear_251216.jpg
01:49
Daigneault, Bickerstaff lead NBA COTY odds
nbc_pft_steelers_potiental_251216v2.jpg
10:27
Where must Steelers improve to make a run?
nbc_nas_emotioncomp_251211.jpg
10:38
Most emotional moments of 2025 NASCAR season
RoethlisbergerTomlin12-16.jpg
06:48
Roethlisberger clarifies comments about Tomlin
nbc_pft_steelers_future_251216.jpg
07:29
Can Steelers ‘catch fire’ ahead of playoffs?
nbc_pft_wasdanielsupdate_251216.jpg
01:39
Commanders shut down Daniels for rest of year
nbc_pft_nyjwilksfired_251216.jpg
02:36
Jets fire defensive coordinator Wilks
nbc_pft_nerebound_251216.jpg
10:20
How will Patriots rebound from loss to Bills?
nbc_pft_aaron_rodgers_teammates_251216.jpg
04:23
Rodgers praises ‘castoffs’ in win vs. Dolphins
nbc_pft_kcreidonmahomes_251216.jpg
10:36
How can Mahomes and KC get back to Super Bowl?
nbc_pft_mahomesupdate_251216.jpg
04:39
Mahomes undergoes surgery to repair ACL
nbc_pft_pitmiareax_251216.jpg
05:19
Dolphins flounder in loss to Steelers
nbc_pft_tagovailoaconvo_251216.jpg
12:35
Analyzing Tua’s struggles in moments of adversity
nbc_pft_miafuture_251216.jpg
16:49
Dolphins must make some ‘tough decisions’
nbc_nba_allstarbubble_251215.jpg
04:03
NBA All-Star bubble: Duren, Murray, Barnes
nbc_nba_cuppreview_v2_251215.jpg
03:19
Will Spurs or Knicks be crowned NBA Cup champs?
nbc_nba_houden_2minhl_251215(2).jpg
01:56
Highlights: Nuggets outlast Rockets in OT thriller
nbc_nba_houden_digitalhit_251215.jpg
01:00
Nuggets earn ‘exhilarating’ win over Rockets in OT
nbc_nba_murrayintv_251215.jpg
03:42
‘No wavering’ for Murray, Nuggets after win vs HOU
nbc_nba_houdenanalysis_251215.jpg
02:22
Star power takes over in Rockets-Nuggets thriller
nbc_nba_jokicintv_251215.jpg
01:21
Jokic: Nuggets need to build on win over Rockets
nbc_nba_dallasutah_flaggcomp_251215(1).jpg
01:58
HLs: Flagg’s historic night not enough vs. Jazz
nbc_nba_detboston_digitalhit_251215.jpg
01:46
Pistons show ‘resolve’ in physical win vs. Celtics
nbc_nba_detbos_2minhl_251215_copy.jpg
01:58
HLs: Pistons take down Celtics in gritty battle
nbc_nba_detbos_cadeintv_251215.jpg
01:18
Cunningham relishes in Pistons’ win over Celtics
nbc_nba_hummelreport_251215.jpg
02:48
Walsh has tools to be ‘elite’ Three ‘n D player
nba_nba_austinreport_251215.jpg
02:12
Pistons have ‘full confidence’ commanding East