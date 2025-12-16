 Skip navigation
Syndication: The Herald-Times
Old Dominion vs. USF – StaffDNA Cure Bowl prediction: Odds, expert picks, team news, trends, and stats
NFL: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots
Patriots vs. Ravens FNIA prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
How to watch Butler vs. UConn: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s game

Top Clips

nbc_roto_cooperflagg_251216.jpg
Flagg ‘emerging as a star’ after posting 42 points
nbc_roto_philiprivers_251216.jpg
Colts ‘lack better options’ than Rivers
nbc_roto_aaronrodgers_251216.jpg
Rodgers has Steelers skill players fantasy-viable

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top Clips

Trending Teams

Watch Now

'The Morgan Rogers Show' leads Villa to contention

December 16, 2025 01:58 PM
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe recap Aston Villa's comeback win against West Ham and discuss the emergence of Morgan Rogers as a consistent threat in Unai Emery's side.

nbc_pl_2robbieslivbha_251216.jpg
15:47
Ekitike ‘is Liverpool’s savior’ this season
nbc_pl_2robbiesmcicry_251216.jpg
07:39
Foden has Man City ‘looming’ over title race
nbc_pl_2robbiesarswol_251216.jpg
09:34
‘Creativity is a concern’ for Arsenal this season
nbc_pl_manvsbou_amorimintv_251215.jpg
03:46
Man United ‘are not winning games in the details’
nbc_pl_manvsbou_postgametalk_251215.jpg
03:31
Howard: Amorim ‘has to change’ tactically
nbc_pl_manvsbou_pregameanalyst_251215.jpg
14:35
Dissecting Maresca’s ‘cryptic’ messaging
nbc_pl_livtotpreview_251214.jpg
03:51
What’s at stake for Frank, Spurs v. Liverpool?
nbc_pl_tworobsmustoe_251214.jpg
01:01
Are teams ‘sleeping’ on Fulham’s Wilson?
nbc_pl_tworobsearle_251214.jpg
03:33
Sunderland fans ‘played their part’ in derby
nbc_pl_lowedown_251214.jpg
04:47
Lowe Down: Will Rogers start for England?
nbc_pl_breleepostgame_251214.jpg
02:12
Leeds ‘gain momentum’ with draw against Brentford
nbc_pl_sunduointv_251214.jpg
03:27
Ballard, Xhaka react to Sunderland’s derby win
nbc_pl_sunnewpostgame_251214.jpg
02:11
Sunderland experience ‘peak joy’ in derby win
nbc_pl_nevillesegment_251214.jpg
03:31
Neville believes Salah will stay this season
nbc_pl_artetapg_251213.jpg
01:28
Arteta: Arsenal looked ‘very passive’ in win
nbc_pl_marescaintr_251213.jpg
01:39
Maresca slams lack of support in ‘worst 48 hours’
nbc_pl_sakaintr_251213.jpg
01:26
Saka: Arsenal ‘can be happy tonight’
nbc_pl_arswolpostgamev3_251213.jpg
02:10
Saka ‘carried the fight’ for Arsenal in win
nbc_pl_burfulpostgame_251213.jpg
02:22
Burnley have ‘failed miserably’ in return to PL
nbc_pl_salahcelebrate_251213.jpg
01:13
Salah applauds fans at Anfield after Liverpool win
nbc_pl_livbhapostgame_251213.jpg
03:08
Discussing Salah’s inspired shift against Brighton
nbc_pl_supporterspotlight_251213.jpg
59
PL Fan Fest ‘makes me feel like I’m not alone’
nbc_pl_salahdiscussionstudio_251213.jpg
07:28
Is Salah saying goodbye to Liverpool, Anfield?
nbc_pl_sunnewundertheskin_251209.jpg
11:59
Sunderland v. Newcastle, the fiery Tyne–Wear derby
nbc_pl_genxbcmci_251209.jpg
08:53
Celebrating Haaland’s historic 100th PL goal
nbc_pl_genxgbvilla_251209.jpg
18:33
Villa went ‘right through the heart’ of Arsenal
nbc_pl_2robbiesavlars_251209.jpg
05:46
Arsenal ‘never looked comfortable’ against Villa
nbc_pl_2robbiesmcisun_251209.jpg
04:30
Man City’s shadow ‘looms large’ in title race
nbc_pl_amorimandedwardsintrs_251208.jpg
04:05
Amorim, Edwards react to Man Utd’s win v. Wolves
nbc_pl_masonmountintr_251208.jpg
02:09
Mount: Man United were ‘ruthless’ against Wolves

nbc_roto_cooperflagg_251216.jpg
01:22
Flagg ‘emerging as a star’ after posting 42 points
nbc_roto_philiprivers_251216.jpg
01:26
Colts ‘lack better options’ than Rivers
nbc_roto_aaronrodgers_251216.jpg
01:24
Rodgers has Steelers skill players fantasy-viable
nbc_roto_jaydendaniels_251216.jpg
01:29
Why it’s smart for Washington to sit Daniels
tua.jpg
14:03
Patrick: Tua not a starter ‘until further notice’
nbc_dps_mikegolicsrinterview_251216.jpg
12:36
Does Tomlin survive another first-round loss?
nbc_dps_jimharbaughinterview_251216.jpg
12:35
Harbaugh on ACL injuries, Chiefs, Moore, and more
nbc_dps_joethomasinterview_251216.jpg
11:50
Thomas: Nobody can block Garrett consistently
nbc_nba_nbatradetinder_251216.jpg
09:54
NBA Trade Tinder: Morant, Giannis, Kuminga
nbc_nba_cupfinalprv_251216.jpg
03:46
Who will be the ‘X-Factors’ in NBA Cup Final?
nbc_nba_pick6_251216.jpg
04:55
Castle ‘on his groove’ ahead of NBA Cup Final
nbc_nba_mavsjazzv2_251216.jpg
04:05
Flagg becomes first 18 year old to score 40+
nbc_nba_rocketsnuggets_251216.jpg
04:42
Rockets vs. Nuggets felt like a playoff matchup
nbc_nba_playerlongevityv2_251216.jpg
08:54
NBA players who don’t get enough longevity credit
nbc_nba_mannixpreview_251216.jpg
04:42
How players and coaches have ‘embraced’ NBA Cup
nbc_ffhh_mnfrecap_251216.jpg
08:37
Warren not start-worthy for fantasy playoffs
nbc_ffhh_ww_te_251216.jpg
02:50
Why Schultz, Parkinson are must-grab waiver TEs
nbc_ffhh_ww_wr_251216.jpg
05:12
Target WRs Reed, Burden on Week 16 waivers
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251216.jpg
01:40
Early lines for Week 16: NO-NYJ, MIN-NYG, KC-TEN
nbc_ffhh_ww_rb_251216.jpg
16:31
Corum, Cards’ duo atop Week 16 RB waiver targets
nbc_ffhh_ww_qb_251216.jpg
12:12
Stroud facing good schedule for fantasy playoffs
USATSI_27816625_copy.jpg
01:51
Lions match up ‘phenomenally’ against Steelers D
nbc_bte_chiefstitans_251216.jpg
01:45
Titans a smart play at +3.5 vs. Chiefs
nbc_bte_coachofyear_251216.jpg
01:49
Daigneault, Bickerstaff lead NBA COTY odds
nbc_pft_steelers_potiental_251216v2.jpg
10:27
Where must Steelers improve to make a run?
nbc_nas_emotioncomp_251211.jpg
10:38
Most emotional moments of 2025 NASCAR season
RoethlisbergerTomlin12-16.jpg
06:48
Roethlisberger clarifies comments about Tomlin
nbc_pft_steelers_future_251216.jpg
07:29
Can Steelers ‘catch fire’ ahead of playoffs?
nbc_pft_wasdanielsupdate_251216.jpg
01:39
Commanders shut down Daniels for rest of year
nbc_pft_nyjwilksfired_251216.jpg
02:36
Jets fire defensive coordinator Wilks