Top News

NHL: Los Angeles Kings at San Jose Sharks
Los Angles Kings trade center Phillip Danault to Montreal Canadiens for second-round pick
2026 Arenacross AZ Team Solitaire.jpg
Team Solitaire will compete in both Supercross and Arenacross for 2026
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
SX 2025 Rd 08 Daytona Ken Roczen celebrates.JPG
2025 SuperMotocross 450 Countdown, No. 8: Ken Roczen
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_redcardV2_251220.jpg
Simons sent off for challenge on Van Dijk
nbc_pl_bouburnley_251220.jpg
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Burnley MWK 17
nbc_pl_brewolhl_251220.jpg
Extended Highlights: Wolves v. Brentford MWK 17

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Man City showing 'all the signs' for title charge

December 20, 2025 12:00 PM
Jon Champion, Robbie Earle and Stephen Warnock dissect Manchester City's dominant win over West Ham, explaining how the team has all the pieces to challenge for the title.

nbc_pl_howeintv_251220.jpg
02:04
Howe: NEW were denied ‘clear penalty’ v. CHE
nbc_pl_chenewstudiov2_251220.jpg
01:52
Maresca ‘deserves’ credit for CHE draw v. NEW
nbc_pl_pregameenzointv_251220.jpg
03:56
Maresca has ‘to be careful’ with cryptic words
nbc_bwoa_sizzle_251218.jpg
01:38
African PL stars honor heritage as AFCON begins
nbc_pst_avlmu_251218.jpg
12:01
Aston Villa can keep momentum going v. Man United
nbc_pst_festivepredictions_251218.jpg
09:27
PL title race heats up during festive fixtures
nbc_pst_evears_251218.jpg
09:40
Can Everton make most of Arsenal’s injury woes?
nbc_pst_totliv_251218.jpg
11:44
LIV have ‘too many good players’ to not win v. TOT
nbc_pl_sakaintv_251217.jpg
07:36
Saka speaks on his evolution and growth
nbc_pl_10plstarsafcon25_251216.jpg
02:58
10 Premier League stars on show at AFCON 2025
nbc_pl_generationxglee_251216.jpg
07:38
Leeds’ tactical changes leads to an uptick in form
nbc_pl_generationxgsunwin_251216.jpg
08:25
How Sunderland triumphed against Newcastle
nbc_pl_2robbieswhuavl_251216.jpg
05:05
‘The Morgan Rogers Show’ leads Villa to contention
nbc_pl_2robbieslivbha_251216.jpg
15:47
Ekitike ‘is Liverpool’s savior’ this season
nbc_pl_2robbiesmcicry_251216.jpg
07:39
Foden has Man City ‘looming’ over title race
nbc_pl_2robbiesarswol_251216.jpg
09:34
‘Creativity is a concern’ for Arsenal this season
nbc_pl_manvsbou_amorimintv_251215.jpg
03:46
Man United ‘are not winning games in the details’
nbc_pl_manvsbou_postgametalk_251215.jpg
03:31
Howard: Amorim ‘has to change’ tactically
nbc_pl_manvsbou_pregameanalyst_251215.jpg
14:35
Dissecting Maresca’s ‘cryptic’ messaging
nbc_pl_livtotpreview_251214.jpg
03:51
What’s at stake for Frank, Spurs v. Liverpool?
nbc_pl_tworobsmustoe_251214.jpg
01:01
Are teams ‘sleeping’ on Fulham’s Wilson?
nbc_pl_tworobsearle_251214.jpg
03:33
Sunderland fans ‘played their part’ in derby
nbc_pl_lowedown_251214.jpg
04:47
Lowe Down: Will Rogers start for England?
nbc_pl_breleepostgame_251214.jpg
02:12
Leeds ‘gain momentum’ with draw against Brentford
nbc_pl_sunduointv_251214.jpg
03:27
Ballard, Xhaka react to Sunderland’s derby win
nbc_pl_sunnewpostgame_251214.jpg
02:11
Sunderland experience ‘peak joy’ in derby win
nbc_pl_nevillesegment_251214.jpg
03:31
Neville believes Salah will stay this season
nbc_pl_artetapg_251213.jpg
01:28
Arteta: Arsenal looked ‘very passive’ in win
nbc_pl_marescaintr_251213.jpg
01:39
Maresca slams lack of support in ‘worst 48 hours’
nbc_pl_sakaintr_251213.jpg
01:26
Saka: Arsenal ‘can be happy tonight’

