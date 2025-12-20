 Skip navigation
NHL: Buffalo Sabres at Seattle Kraken
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Conor Timmins breaks left leg against Flyers. Expected to miss 6-8 weeks
Syndication: The Oklahoman
What college football bowl games are on today? Full schedule and how to watch for December 19 bowl games
SX 2025 Rd 08 Daytona Ken Roczen celebrates.JPG
2025 SuperMotocross 450 Countdown, No. 8: Ken Roczen
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

oly_sbmhp_fisworldcup_eventhighlight_251219.jpg
Yamada victorious in men’s halfpipe at Copper
oly_sbwhp_choiwin_251219.jpg
Choi wins snowboard halfpipe at Copper; Kim 3rd
coltsriversoffensefantasy.jpg
Colts’ limitations loom ahead of matchup vs. 49ers

HLs: White drains career-high 10 3-pointers

December 19, 2025 09:43 PM
Derrick White caught fire from distance at home against the Heat, scoring 33 points and draining a career-high 10 3-pointers to help the Celtics cruise to a home win.

nbc_roto_lamelo_251219.jpg
01:27
Ball notches double-double in return from injury
nbc_roto_johnson_251219.jpg
01:51
Johnson a ‘fantasy superstar’ after career-high
nbc_roto_jokic_251219.jpg
01:32
Jokić makes more history as all-time great center
nbc_enjoy_thursdayrecap_251219.jpg
09:56
GSW moving in wrong direction after loss to PHX
nbc_roto_nba_champ_251219.jpg
01:40
Nuggets have the best chance to defeat Thunder
nbc_enjoy_draftkings_251219.jpg
04:59
Thunder, Sixers take center stage on NBA Friday
nbc_enjoy_playin_251219.jpg
09:53
Examining Mavericks, Hornets play-in chances
nbc_nba_butlervphx_251219.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Butler, GSW fall short against Suns
nbc_nba_lalutah_doncic_251218(2).jpg
01:59
Highlights: Doncic powers Lakers past Jazz
nbc_nba_denverorl_jokicmurray_251218(2).jpg
01:58
HLs: Jokic, Murray lead Nuggets to win vs. Magic
nbc_nba_hounola_ending_251218(2).jpg
01:57
HLs: Pelicans’ late comeback nets OT win vs. HOU
nbc_nba_nykindy_kolekjbnembhard_251218(2).jpg
01:50
HLs: NYK-IND thriller ends with Brunson dagger
nbc_nba_lacokc_shai_251218(2).jpg
01:54
Highlights: Gilgeous-Alexander handles LAC
nbc_nba_johnsonvcha_251218.jpg
02:06
HLs: Young returns, but Johnson shines in loss
nbc_nba_ogaustinnoonev2_251218.jpg
12:38
How is it being a No. 1 player in the country?
nbc_nba_ogknickscupwin_251218.jpg
12:47
‘Disappointing’ if Knicks fail to make Finals
nbc_nba_ogculturebuilding_251218.jpg
12:05
Do the Clippers have a culture problem?
nbc_roto_jamorant_251218.jpg
01:47
Morant seen on crutches prior to game vs. MIN
nbc_roto_traeyoung_251218.jpg
02:06
Young trending toward playing this weekend
nbc_roto_anthonyedwards_251218.jpg
01:35
Edwards’ return from injury remains in question
nbc_nba_enjoy_blindstats_251218.jpg
09:49
NBA blind stat lines: Powell, Quickley, Robinson
nbc_nbc_enjoy_easternallstars_251218.jpg
09:51
NBA All-Star roster build: Eastern Conference
nbc_nba_enjoy_dkpick6_251218.jpg
04:48
George becoming ‘explosive’ scorer for Jazz
nbc_nba_enjoy_allstarballot_251218.jpg
09:57
NBA All-Star roster build: Western Conference
nbc_roto_nbaeasternconference_251218.jpg
02:33
Knicks favored in East as Magic, Pistons emerge
nbc_nba_memvsmin_jjjhl_251217.jpg
01:56
Highlights: Jackson powers Memphis over Minnesota
nbc_nba_clevschi_giddeytripdoub_251217.jpg
02:11
HLs: Giddey notches triple-double against Cavs
jalen_brunson.jpg
09:34
Brunson, SGA, Doncic among NBA All-Star ‘locks’
nbc_roto_og_251217.jpg
01:27
Anunoby ‘really impactful’ despite playing less
nbc_roto_lavinev2_251217.jpg
01:36
LaVine (ankle) to miss at least three weeks

oly_sbmhp_fisworldcup_eventhighlight_251219.jpg
06:21
Yamada victorious in men’s halfpipe at Copper
oly_sbwhp_choiwin_251219.jpg
06:44
Choi wins snowboard halfpipe at Copper; Kim 3rd
coltsriversoffensefantasy.jpg
02:04
Colts’ limitations loom ahead of matchup vs. 49ers
nbc_roto_meyers_251219.jpg
01:34
Meyers ‘quickly became a trusted option’ for Jags
nbc_roto_darnold_251219.jpg
01:23
Darnold now ‘matchup resilient’ for fantasy finals
nbc_roto_puka_251219.jpg
01:19
Nacua shatters fantasy numbers against Seahawks
nbc_ffhh_flexualfrustrations_251219.jpg
03:36
Worthy among solid fantasy flex options in Week 16
nbc_week16injuriespart3_251219.jpg
06:45
Who can HOU rely on if Marks misses with injury?
nbc_week16injuriespart1_251219.jpg
07:37
How Rice’s injury shakes up KC offense vs. TEN
nbc_week16injuriespart2_251219.jpg
03:47
MHJ’s return will hamper Wilson’s fantasy value
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_251219.jpg
02:08
Gainwell becoming a consistent fantasy RB option
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251219.jpg
02:45
Hampton, Rivers among NFL Week 16 best prop bets
nbc_ffhh_tnf_seahawks_251219.jpg
02:57
Can RB Walker be trusted in fantasy playoffs?
nbc_ffhh_tnf_puka_251219.jpg
09:31
Nacua, Smith-Njigba live up to the moment on TNF
darnoldcoachhug.jpg
12:54
Riddick: Win over Rams ‘turning point’ for Darnold
nbc_roto_bestbet_251219.jpg
02:07
Target Rivers’ INTs, Titans spread in NFL Week 16
nbc_roto_week16_bestbet_251219.jpg
01:03
NFL Week 16 best bets include Bears, Lions
nbc_roto_pats_ravens_251219.jpg
01:48
Patriots getting too many points vs. Ravens on SNF
nbc_golf_couplesint_251219.jpg
09:58
Couples reflects on family at PNC Championship
nbc_golf_lewisseg_251219.jpg
05:05
Gary Woodland shares spotlight with father at PNC
nbc_dps_ryanleafintv_251219.jpg
06:59
Leaf on Tua benching, what went wrong for Dolphins
nbc_pft_puka_target_officals_251219v2.jpg
04:09
Holley: Tough to see Nacua create avoidable issues
stafford_3.jpg
07:21
Stafford returned after hard hit, still performed
nbc_pft_pats_ravens_251219.jpg
01:40
Jackson ‘looked healthy’ last week vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_caleb_pack_bears_251219.jpg
02:29
Bears’ Williams is ascending to being a top QB
charbonnet.jpg
11:41
Inside SEA Charbonnet’s wacky fumble recovery
nbc_pft_jags_broncos_251219.jpg
03:12
Holley: Nix playing well ahead of game vs. Jaguars
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251219.jpg
03:01
PFT Draft: Show me something Week 16
nbc_pft_puka_apology_stream_251219.jpg
16:04
Nacua apologizes for antisemitic gesture
sam_darnold_3.jpg
05:52
Rams-Seahawks one of the games of the year