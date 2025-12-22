 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lions_performance_251222.jpg
Lions have to go ‘back to the drawing board’
nbc_pft_arrowupdown_251222.jpg
Herbert continues to be ‘incredible’ for Chargers
nbc_pft_playoffpicture_251222.jpg
Analyzing ‘crazy’ playoff picture

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lions_performance_251222.jpg
Lions have to go ‘back to the drawing board’
nbc_pft_arrowupdown_251222.jpg
Herbert continues to be ‘incredible’ for Chargers
nbc_pft_playoffpicture_251222.jpg
Analyzing ‘crazy’ playoff picture

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Patriots are a 'balanced football team'

December 22, 2025 08:23 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reflect on the New England Patriots' comeback win against the Baltimore Ravens and how the Patriots have a balanced team led by Drake Maye.

Related Videos

nbc_pft_arrowupdown_251222.jpg
01:34
Herbert continues to be ‘incredible’ for Chargers
nbc_pft_playoffpicture_251222.jpg
02:59
Analyzing ‘crazy’ playoff picture
nbc_pft_ravensfuture_251222.jpg
12:24
Simms: Have we seen the best of Ravens’ Jackson?
nbc_pft_mavprace2_251222.jpg
03:35
Who is leading NFL MVP, Coach of the Year race?
nbc_pft_mpvrace1_251222.jpg
07:56
Maye is moving toward an ‘unlimited’ ceiling
nbc_pft_playoffspots_251222.jpg
06:39
Unpacking Patriots’ versatility, playoff field
nbc_pft_ravensprimetime_251222.jpg
03:35
Ravens are ‘hanging by a thread’ ahead of playoffs
NBC_PSNFF_SUNDAYSANTA_251222.jpg
08:05
Evaluating NFC playoff picture in Week 16
Diggs_int_raw_251221.png.jpg
04:14
Diggs: Maye knows he can trust me in big moments
Lions_downturn_raw_251221.jpg
04:50
Lions’ Week 16 loss shows they miss Johnson as OC
Hunter_int_raw.jpg
07:12
Henry: Vrabel demands fun and accountability
nbc_psnff_henryout_251221.jpg
02:07
Why wasn’t Henry in game late vs. Patriots?
nbc_psnff_steveafc_251221.jpg
01:09
AFC No. 1 seed probability with Steve Kornacki
nbc_psnff_postgameint_251221.jpg
01:40
Maye, Diggs and Chaisson reflect on win vs. Ravens
nbc_snf_nebalhl_251221.jpg
49
Highlights: Patriots rally late to defeat Ravens
nbc_snf_stevensontd_251221.jpg
48
Stevenson rumbles in to give Pats the late lead
nbc_fnia_speedround_251221.jpg
02:06
Speed Round: NFL Week 16 Super Bowl 60 Wish List
korny_boy_251221.jpg
04:02
Kornacki shares how BUF, HOU can get top AFC seed
nbc_fnia_jagsbroncos_251221.jpg
04:04
Lawrence ‘excellent’ in Jaguars’ win vs. Broncos
nbc_fnia_bearsniners_251221.jpg
50
CHI ready for test vs. SF on SNF in Week 17
nbc_snf_williamstd_251221.jpg
49
Williams makes over-the-shoulder touchdown catch
nbc_fnia_packersravens_251221.jpg
43
GB must ‘rely on’ Jacobs vs. BAL in Week 17
nbc_fnia_steelerslions_251221.jpg
02:19
Analyzing wild finish of Steelers vs. Lions
nbc_snf_flowerstdv2_251221.jpg
55
Flowers takes reverse to the house vs. Patriots
nbc_fnia_jaguars_251221.jpg
02:17
Jaguars’ confidence on full display vs. Broncos
HunterHenryTD12-21.jpg
47
Maye finds Henry off play action for touchdown
nbc_fnia_dkmetcalf_251221.jpg
22
Source: NFL will examine Metcalf incident with fan
HenryTD12-21.jpg
52
Henry gets Ravens on the board vs. Patriots
JudkinsInjury12-21.jpg
35
Browns hope Judkins is ready for Week 1 of 2026
nbc_fnia_kornackiafcwest_251221.jpg
01:20
Kornacki breaks down race for AFC’s No. 1 seed

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_houvssac_comeback_251221.jpg
02:09
HLs: Kings rally from behind to win in overtime
nbc_nba_miavsnyk_brunsonhl_251221.jpg
02:02
HLs: Brunson scores season-high 47 in Knicks win
nbc_cbb_michiganhl_251221.jpg
04:11
Highlights: Michigan rolls through La Salle
nbc_cbb_oregonzaga_251221.jpg
07:47
Highlights: Gonzaga fends off Oregon
nbc_fnia_floriotua_251221.jpg
47
Latest on futures of Tua and Burrow
nbc_fnia_panthersbuccs_251221.jpg
01:37
Young steps up vs. TB, BUF avoids upset vs. CLE
nbc_nba_chiatlhl_251221.jpg
01:55
HLs: Buzelis drops 28 points in Bulls victory
nbc_nfl_lacvsdal_herbertpresser_251221.jpg
32
Herbert reflects on LAC’s offensive versatility
nbc_nfl_bufvscle_allenpresser_251221.jpg
29
Allen: BUF defense ‘showed how good they are’
nbc_nfl_youngft_251221.jpg
03:15
Young: CAR ‘embraced what was at stake’ vs. TB
nbc_golf_kucharsintv_251221.jpg
02:32
Kuchar: Winning PNC Championship ‘chokes me up’
nbc_nfl_caryoungpress_251221.jpg
36
Young: Panthers have ‘no quit’
nbc_golf_pncfinalrd_251221.jpg
17:06
Highlights: 2025 PNC Championship, Final Round
nbc_pl_2robpreview_251221.jpg
01:59
Key things to watch in Chelsea’s battle with Villa
nbc_pl_2robmustoe_251221.jpg
03:01
Rogers ‘one of the best’ midfielders in the world
nbc_pl_2robearle_251221.jpg
02:55
Ampadu is ‘such an important part’ of Leeds
nbc_cbb_winitall_251221.jpg
04:19
How many teams can win March Madness?
nbc_golf_leetrevinointv_251221.jpg
03:13
Trevino: Golf ‘has done so much for me’
nbc_pl_update_251221.jpg
10:06
PL Update: Villa strike a spark against Man United
nbc_pl_emeryintv_251221.jpg
02:45
Emery pumps the brakes on Villa as contenders
nbc_pl_amorimintv_251221.jpg
05:35
Amorim: Man United ‘were the better team’ v. Villa
nbc_pl_rodgersintv_251221.jpg
05:18
Rogers ‘really confident’ in himself, Aston Villa
nbc_pl_avlmu_251221.jpg
12:18
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Man United MWK 17
nbc_pl_avlmupostgame_251221.jpg
04:08
Villa cement status as contenders v. Man United
nbc_pl_avlgoal2_251221.jpg
01:38
Rogers blasts Villa 2-1 in front of Man United
nbc_pl_mugoal1_251221.jpg
01:10
Cunha drills Man United level with Aston Villa
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_251221.jpg
01:51
Rogers’ worldie gives Villa lead over Man United
nbc_golf_dpwt_251221.jpg
09:41
Schaper chips in for eagle to win Mauritius Open
nbc_pl_garynevillesegmentv2_251221.jpg
02:59
Neville: Romero’s behavior lets Spurs down
nbc_pl_ornsteinsegment_251221.jpg
05:23
Ornstein: City eyeing Maresca if Guardiola leaves