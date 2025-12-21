How many teams can win March Madness?

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/d790827/2147483647/strip/false/crop/5782x3252+0+302/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fnbc-sports-production-nbc-sports.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F7c%2Fd0%2F445149714127adc8138cd22afe36%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2209759745
Masters Tournament 2026: How players qualified for 90th edition
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
NCAA Basketball: Xavier at Georgetown
Georgetown coach Ed Cooley’s water bottle throw earns him one-game suspension
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/c9c76c2/2147483647/strip/false/crop/7380x4151+0+385/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fnbc-sports-production-nbc-sports.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Ff4%2Fc8%2Ffde0eb1a4b88aa2e2d1591ec0f55%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2209901493
2026 Masters field reaches 86 players with 13 additions from Official World Golf Ranking
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_youngft_251221.jpg
Young: CAR ‘embraced what was at stake’ vs. TB
nbc_golf_kucharsintv_251221.jpg
Kuchar: Winning PNC Championship ‘chokes me up’
nbc_nfl_caryoungpress_251221.jpg
Young: Panthers have ‘no quit’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/d790827/2147483647/strip/false/crop/5782x3252+0+302/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fnbc-sports-production-nbc-sports.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F7c%2Fd0%2F445149714127adc8138cd22afe36%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2209759745
Masters Tournament 2026: How players qualified for 90th edition
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
NCAA Basketball: Xavier at Georgetown
Georgetown coach Ed Cooley’s water bottle throw earns him one-game suspension
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/c9c76c2/2147483647/strip/false/crop/7380x4151+0+385/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fnbc-sports-production-nbc-sports.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Ff4%2Fc8%2Ffde0eb1a4b88aa2e2d1591ec0f55%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2209901493
2026 Masters field reaches 86 players with 13 additions from Official World Golf Ranking
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_youngft_251221.jpg
Young: CAR ‘embraced what was at stake’ vs. TB
nbc_golf_kucharsintv_251221.jpg
Kuchar: Winning PNC Championship ‘chokes me up’
nbc_nfl_caryoungpress_251221.jpg
Young: Panthers have ‘no quit’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

How many teams can win March Madness?

December 21, 2025 03:48 PM
Ahmed Fareed, Matt McCall and Donny Marshall pick the teams they feel have a realistic chance to walk away with the national championship come April.

Related Videos

nbc_cbb_othergamehlsv2_251220.jpg
03:00
Kentucky, Michigan State fight off adversity
nbc_cbb_auburnpurdue_251220.jpg
01:15
Highlights: Purdue dominates Auburn
nbc_cbb_postgamegregintr_251220.jpg
04:22
How McDermott, Creighton have turned it on
nbc_cbb_marquettecreightonhls_251220.jpg
05:30
Highlights: Creighton pounds Marquette
nbc_cbb_paintersmithnpost_251220.jpg
05:34
Smith feels Painter’s trust in big games
nbc_cbb_butlerpostgame_251220.jpg
06:06
Highlights: Butler survives Northwestern rally
nbc_cbb_libvday_251220.jpg
04:59
Highlights: Liberty outlasts Dayton
nbc_nba_enjoy_kansasncstate_251217.jpg
04:15
Could Jayhawks shut down Peterson rest of season?
nbc_cbb_valponw_251216.jpg
01:24
Highlights: Northwestern handles Valparaiso
uconn_butler_hls.jpg
05:44
Highlights: UConn blows out Butler
nbc_cbb_uconnreaxhurleyintvv3_251216.jpg
04:48
Hurley: ‘We got a chance to be a top-five defense’
nbc_cbb_depaulstjohns_251216.jpg
01:16
Highlights: St. John’s outlasts DePaul
nbc_cbb_tolvmsu_251216.jpg
01:15
Highlights: Michigan State pummels Toledo
nbc_cbb_nebraskatalk_251216.jpg
03:21
Is Nebraska a true contender after hot start?
nbc_cbb_b10bigpicture_251216.jpg
04:15
Michigan State belongs in Big Ten’s top tier
nbc_cbb_painterintv_251213.jpg
02:29
Painter: Purdue fans show up no matter what
nbc_cbb_topfour_251213.jpg
03:28
Who are the top-four teams in the Big Ten?
nbc_cbb_marpur_251213.jpg
04:12
Highlights: Purdue dominates Marquette at Mackey
nbc_cbb_prycecomp_251213.jpg
01:55
Sandfort heats up for Nebraska in win vs. Illinois
nbc_cbb_nebillanalysis_251213.jpg
05:19
Nebraska sent a message with win at Illinois
nbc_cbb_nebraskapostgm_251213.jpg
10:59
HLs: Nebraska wins on game-winner vs. Illinois
nbc_cbb_hoibergintv_251213.jpg
04:04
Hoiberg: This is a great win for our program
nbc_cbb_huskerswinvod_251213.jpg
53
Lawrence drains game-winner for Nebraska
nbc_cbb_oscarcluffcomp_251213.jpg
05:05
Purdue’s Cluff pounds paint in win vs. Marquette
nbc_cbb_odugm_251213.jpg
04:48
HLs: Allenspach powers George Mason to win vs. ODU
nbc_enjoy_cbbbig3_251210.jpg
05:10
Ranking Boozer, Dybansta, Peterson in CBB
nbc_enjoy_cbbprospects_251210.jpg
09:29
Wilson has been the ‘talk of the town’ in CBB
nbc_cbb_menssznpromo_251210.jpg
30
Men’s college basketball is all over NBC, Peacock
nbc_cbb_illosu_linearhl_251209.jpg
02:08
Highlights: Illinois hangs on against Ohio State
nbc_cbb_wagler_251209.jpg
02:51
Wagler steps up against Ohio State

Latest Clips

nbc_nfl_youngft_251221.jpg
03:15
Young: CAR ‘embraced what was at stake’ vs. TB
nbc_golf_kucharsintv_251221.jpg
02:32
Kuchar: Winning PNC Championship ‘chokes me up’
nbc_nfl_caryoungpress_251221.jpg
36
Young: Panthers have ‘no quit’
nbc_pl_2robpreview_251221.jpg
01:59
Key things to watch in Chelsea’s battle with Villa
nbc_pl_2robmustoe_251221.jpg
03:01
Rogers ‘one of the best’ midfielders in the world
nbc_pl_2robearle_251221.jpg
02:55
Ampadu is ‘such an important part’ of Leeds
nbc_golf_leetrevinointv_251221.jpg
03:13
Trevino: Golf ‘has done so much for me’
nbc_pl_update_251221.jpg
10:06
PL Update: Villa strike a spark against Man United
nbc_pl_emeryintv_251221.jpg
02:45
Emery pumps the brakes on Villa as contenders
nbc_pl_amorimintv_251221.jpg
05:35
Amorim: Man United ‘were the better team’ v. Villa
nbc_pl_rodgersintv_251221.jpg
05:18
Rogers ‘really confident’ in himself, Aston Villa
nbc_pl_avlmu_251221.jpg
12:18
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Man United MWK 17
nbc_pl_avlmupostgame_251221.jpg
04:08
Villa cement status as contenders v. Man United
nbc_pl_avlgoal2_251221.jpg
01:38
Rogers blasts Villa 2-1 in front of Man United
nbc_pl_mugoal1_251221.jpg
01:10
Cunha drills Man United level with Aston Villa
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_251221.jpg
01:51
Rogers’ worldie gives Villa lead over Man United
nbc_golf_dpwt_251221.jpg
09:41
Schaper chips in for eagle to win Mauritius Open
nbc_pl_garynevillesegmentv2_251221.jpg
02:59
Neville: Romero’s behavior lets Spurs down
nbc_pl_ornsteinsegment_251221.jpg
05:23
Ornstein: City eyeing Maresca if Guardiola leaves
oly_aswsg_valdisere_vonnthird.jpg
53
Vonn speeds to 3rd in super-G at Val D’lse WC
nbc_nba_lalvslac_kawhihl_251220.jpg
01:55
HLs: Leonard’s 32 lifts Clippers past Lakers
nbc_nba_gswcurryhls_251220.jpg
02:00
HLs: Curry’s 28 lifts Warriors to victory
nbc_nba_orlvsutah_banehl_251220.jpg
01:51
HLs: Bane’s heroics lifts Magic to overtime win
nbc_nba_memaldamahigh_251220.jpg
01:54
HLs: Aldama scores career-high
nbc_nba_nopzionhls_251220.jpg
01:58
HLs: Williamson’s 29 points lifts Pelicans to win
nbc_nba_bospritchard_251220.jpg
10
HLs: Pritchard scores 33 in Celtics win
nbc_nba_dalvsphi_maxeyhl_251220.jpg
02:00
HLs: Maxey erupts for 38 in Sixers win
nbc_nba_houvsden_sheppardhl_251220.jpg
01:57
HLs: Sheppard lifts Rockets past Denver
pl_update_leeds.jpg
10:36
PL Update: Leeds top Palace; Arsenal, City roll on
PNC_HL_r1_raw.jpg
05:31
Highlights: PNC Championship, Round 1