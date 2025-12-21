Ampadu is 'such an important part' of Leeds

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/d790827/2147483647/strip/false/crop/5782x3252+0+302/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fnbc-sports-production-nbc-sports.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F7c%2Fd0%2F445149714127adc8138cd22afe36%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2209759745
Masters Tournament 2026: How players qualified for 90th edition
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
NCAA Basketball: Xavier at Georgetown
Georgetown coach Ed Cooley’s water bottle throw earns him one-game suspension
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/c9c76c2/2147483647/strip/false/crop/7380x4151+0+385/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fnbc-sports-production-nbc-sports.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Ff4%2Fc8%2Ffde0eb1a4b88aa2e2d1591ec0f55%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2209901493
2026 Masters field reaches 86 players with 13 additions from Official World Golf Ranking
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_youngft_251221.jpg
Young: CAR ‘embraced what was at stake’ vs. TB
nbc_golf_kucharsintv_251221.jpg
Kuchar: Winning PNC Championship ‘chokes me up’
nbc_nfl_caryoungpress_251221.jpg
Young: Panthers have ‘no quit’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/d790827/2147483647/strip/false/crop/5782x3252+0+302/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fnbc-sports-production-nbc-sports.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F7c%2Fd0%2F445149714127adc8138cd22afe36%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2209759745
Masters Tournament 2026: How players qualified for 90th edition
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
NCAA Basketball: Xavier at Georgetown
Georgetown coach Ed Cooley’s water bottle throw earns him one-game suspension
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/c9c76c2/2147483647/strip/false/crop/7380x4151+0+385/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fnbc-sports-production-nbc-sports.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Ff4%2Fc8%2Ffde0eb1a4b88aa2e2d1591ec0f55%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2209901493
2026 Masters field reaches 86 players with 13 additions from Official World Golf Ranking
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_youngft_251221.jpg
Young: CAR ‘embraced what was at stake’ vs. TB
nbc_golf_kucharsintv_251221.jpg
Kuchar: Winning PNC Championship ‘chokes me up’
nbc_nfl_caryoungpress_251221.jpg
Young: Panthers have ‘no quit’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Ampadu is 'such an important part' of Leeds

December 21, 2025 03:58 PM
Robbie Earle explains why Leeds midfielder Ethan Ampadu is his underappreciated performer of the week following another standout showing in a win over Crystal Palace over the weekend.

Related Videos

nbc_pl_2robpreview_251221.jpg
01:59
Key things to watch in Chelsea’s battle with Villa
nbc_pl_2robmustoe_251221.jpg
03:01
Rogers ‘one of the best’ midfielders in the world
nbc_pl_emeryintv_251221.jpg
02:45
Emery pumps the brakes on Villa as contenders
nbc_pl_amorimintv_251221.jpg
05:35
Amorim: Man United ‘were the better team’ v. Villa
nbc_pl_rodgersintv_251221.jpg
05:18
Rogers ‘really confident’ in himself, Aston Villa
nbc_pl_avlmupostgame_251221.jpg
04:08
Villa cement status as contenders v. Man United
nbc_pl_garynevillesegmentv2_251221.jpg
02:59
Neville: Romero’s behavior lets Spurs down
nbc_pl_ornsteinsegment_251221.jpg
05:23
Ornstein: City eyeing Maresca if Guardiola leaves
pl_update_leeds.jpg
10:36
PL Update: Leeds top Palace; Arsenal, City roll on
nbc_pl_totlivpostgame_251220.jpg
01:56
Is Romero at risk of losing captaincy for Spurs?
nbc_pl_mcwhupostgame_251220.jpg
02:00
Man City showing ‘all the signs’ for title charge
nbc_pl_howeintv_251220.jpg
02:04
Howe: NEW were denied ‘clear penalty’ v. CHE
nbc_pl_chenewstudiov2_251220.jpg
01:52
Maresca ‘deserves’ credit for CHE draw v. NEW
nbc_pl_pregameenzointv_251220.jpg
03:56
Maresca has ‘to be careful’ with cryptic words
nbc_bwoa_sizzle_251218.jpg
01:38
African PL stars honor heritage as AFCON begins
nbc_pst_avlmu_251218.jpg
12:01
Aston Villa can keep momentum going v. Man United
nbc_pst_festivepredictions_251218.jpg
09:27
PL title race heats up during festive fixtures
nbc_pst_evears_251218.jpg
09:40
Can Everton make most of Arsenal’s injury woes?
nbc_pst_totliv_251218.jpg
11:44
LIV have ‘too many good players’ to not win v. TOT
nbc_pl_sakaintv_251217.jpg
07:36
Saka speaks on his evolution and growth
nbc_pl_10plstarsafcon25_251216.jpg
02:58
10 Premier League stars on show at AFCON 2025
nbc_pl_generationxglee_251216.jpg
07:38
Leeds’ tactical changes leads to an uptick in form
nbc_pl_generationxgsunwin_251216.jpg
08:25
How Sunderland triumphed against Newcastle
nbc_pl_2robbieswhuavl_251216.jpg
05:05
‘The Morgan Rogers Show’ leads Villa to contention
nbc_pl_2robbieslivbha_251216.jpg
15:47
Ekitike ‘is Liverpool’s savior’ this season
nbc_pl_2robbiesmcicry_251216.jpg
07:39
Foden has Man City ‘looming’ over title race
nbc_pl_2robbiesarswol_251216.jpg
09:34
‘Creativity is a concern’ for Arsenal this season
nbc_pl_manvsbou_amorimintv_251215.jpg
03:46
Man United ‘are not winning games in the details’
nbc_pl_manvsbou_postgametalk_251215.jpg
03:31
Howard: Amorim ‘has to change’ tactically
nbc_pl_manvsbou_pregameanalyst_251215.jpg
14:35
Dissecting Maresca’s ‘cryptic’ messaging

Latest Clips

nbc_nfl_youngft_251221.jpg
03:15
Young: CAR ‘embraced what was at stake’ vs. TB
nbc_golf_kucharsintv_251221.jpg
02:32
Kuchar: Winning PNC Championship ‘chokes me up’
nbc_nfl_caryoungpress_251221.jpg
36
Young: Panthers have ‘no quit’
nbc_cbb_winitall_251221.jpg
04:19
How many teams can win March Madness?
nbc_golf_leetrevinointv_251221.jpg
03:13
Trevino: Golf ‘has done so much for me’
nbc_pl_update_251221.jpg
10:06
PL Update: Villa strike a spark against Man United
nbc_pl_avlmu_251221.jpg
12:18
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Man United MWK 17
nbc_pl_avlgoal2_251221.jpg
01:38
Rogers blasts Villa 2-1 in front of Man United
nbc_pl_mugoal1_251221.jpg
01:10
Cunha drills Man United level with Aston Villa
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_251221.jpg
01:51
Rogers’ worldie gives Villa lead over Man United
nbc_golf_dpwt_251221.jpg
09:41
Schaper chips in for eagle to win Mauritius Open
oly_aswsg_valdisere_vonnthird.jpg
53
Vonn speeds to 3rd in super-G at Val D’lse WC
nbc_nba_lalvslac_kawhihl_251220.jpg
01:55
HLs: Leonard’s 32 lifts Clippers past Lakers
nbc_cbb_othergamehlsv2_251220.jpg
03:00
Kentucky, Michigan State fight off adversity
nbc_nba_gswcurryhls_251220.jpg
02:00
HLs: Curry’s 28 lifts Warriors to victory
nbc_nba_orlvsutah_banehl_251220.jpg
01:51
HLs: Bane’s heroics lifts Magic to overtime win
nbc_nba_memaldamahigh_251220.jpg
01:54
HLs: Aldama scores career-high
nbc_cbb_auburnpurdue_251220.jpg
01:15
Highlights: Purdue dominates Auburn
nbc_cbb_postgamegregintr_251220.jpg
04:22
How McDermott, Creighton have turned it on
nbc_cbb_marquettecreightonhls_251220.jpg
05:30
Highlights: Creighton pounds Marquette
nbc_nba_nopzionhls_251220.jpg
01:58
HLs: Williamson’s 29 points lifts Pelicans to win
nbc_nba_bospritchard_251220.jpg
10
HLs: Pritchard scores 33 in Celtics win
nbc_nba_dalvsphi_maxeyhl_251220.jpg
02:00
HLs: Maxey erupts for 38 in Sixers win
nbc_nba_houvsden_sheppardhl_251220.jpg
01:57
HLs: Sheppard lifts Rockets past Denver
nbc_cbb_paintersmithnpost_251220.jpg
05:34
Smith feels Painter’s trust in big games
PNC_HL_r1_raw.jpg
05:31
Highlights: PNC Championship, Round 1
nbc_cbb_butlerpostgame_251220.jpg
06:06
Highlights: Butler survives Northwestern rally
nbc_golf_annikahighlights_251220.jpg
04:36
Annika, son Will balance competition, fun at PNC
nbc_pl_leedscp_251220.jpg
10:12
Extended HLs: Leeds v. Crystal Palace MWK 17
nbc_golf_teamkuchar_251220.jpg
02:05
Kuchar: ‘Fun to sit back and watch’ son Cameron