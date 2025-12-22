Skip navigation
Sidney Crosby breaks Penguins scoring record previously held by Mario Lemieux
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Ole Miss embraces upcoming rematch with Georgia in a CFP quarterfinal at the Sugar Bowl
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
No. 5 Oregon bracing for stiffer test from No. 4 Texas Tech in CFP quarterfinal game at Orange Bowl
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Lions ‘getting further and further away’
Neuheisel’s (musical) CFP message? ‘Let Them Play’
Metcalf involved in altercation with Lions fan
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Lions ‘getting further and further away’
Neuheisel’s (musical) CFP message? ‘Let Them Play’
Metcalf involved in altercation with Lions fan
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
'Tough' for Broncos to cover spread vs. Chiefs
December 22, 2025 11:08 AM
Drew Dinsick breaks down why it will be a challenge for the Denver Broncos to cover the spread against Kansas City despite the Chiefs being down to their third string quarterback.
04:20
Metcalf involved in altercation with Lions fan
06:01
Texans’ offense was ‘bland’ against the Raiders
05:11
Steelers put a ‘complete game together’ vs Lions
06:26
Lions have to go ‘back to the drawing board’
01:34
Herbert continues to be ‘incredible’ for Chargers
02:59
Analyzing ‘crazy’ playoff picture
06:24
Panthers claw to top of NFC South with win
10:38
Jaguars, Lawrence take down Broncos
12:24
Simms: Have we seen the best of Ravens’ Jackson?
04:05
Patriots are a ‘balanced football team’
03:35
Who is leading NFL MVP, Coach of the Year race?
07:56
Maye is moving toward an ‘unlimited’ ceiling
06:39
Unpacking Patriots’ versatility, playoff field
03:35
Ravens are ‘hanging by a thread’ ahead of playoffs
08:05
Evaluating NFC playoff picture in Week 16
04:14
Diggs: Maye knows he can trust me in big moments
04:50
Lions’ Week 16 loss shows they miss Johnson as OC
07:12
Henry: Vrabel demands fun and accountability
02:07
Why wasn’t Henry in game late vs. Patriots?
01:09
AFC No. 1 seed probability with Steve Kornacki
01:40
Maye, Diggs and Chaisson reflect on win vs. Ravens
49
Highlights: Patriots rally late to defeat Ravens
48
Stevenson rumbles in to give Pats the late lead
02:06
Speed Round: NFL Week 16 Super Bowl 60 Wish List
04:02
Kornacki shares how BUF, HOU can get top AFC seed
04:04
Lawrence ‘excellent’ in Jaguars’ win vs. Broncos
50
CHI ready for test vs. SF on SNF in Week 17
49
Williams makes over-the-shoulder touchdown catch
43
GB must ‘rely on’ Jacobs vs. BAL in Week 17
02:19
Analyzing wild finish of Steelers vs. Lions
05:12
Lions ‘getting further and further away’
06:36
Neuheisel’s (musical) CFP message? ‘Let Them Play’
02:09
HLs: Kings rally from behind to win in overtime
55
Flowers takes reverse to the house vs. Patriots
02:17
Jaguars’ confidence on full display vs. Broncos
47
Maye finds Henry off play action for touchdown
02:02
HLs: Brunson scores season-high 47 in Knicks win
22
Source: NFL will examine Metcalf incident with fan
04:11
Highlights: Michigan rolls through La Salle
52
Henry gets Ravens on the board vs. Patriots
35
Browns hope Judkins is ready for Week 1 of 2026
07:47
Highlights: Gonzaga fends off Oregon
01:20
Kornacki breaks down race for AFC’s No. 1 seed
47
Latest on futures of Tua and Burrow
01:37
Young steps up vs. TB, BUF avoids upset vs. CLE
01:55
HLs: Buzelis drops 28 points in Bulls victory
32
Herbert reflects on LAC’s offensive versatility
29
Allen: BUF defense ‘showed how good they are’
03:15
Young: CAR ‘embraced what was at stake’ vs. TB
02:32
Kuchar: Winning PNC Championship ‘chokes me up’
36
Young: Panthers have ‘no quit’
17:06
Highlights: 2025 PNC Championship, Final Round
01:59
Key things to watch in Chelsea’s battle with Villa
03:01
Rogers ‘one of the best’ midfielders in the world
02:55
Ampadu is ‘such an important part’ of Leeds
04:19
How many teams can win March Madness?
03:13
Trevino: Golf ‘has done so much for me’
10:06
PL Update: Villa strike a spark against Man United
02:45
Emery pumps the brakes on Villa as contenders
05:35
Amorim: Man United ‘were the better team’ v. Villa
