What Rory McIlroy’s 2026 Masters win means for his career

On Friday, it was unfathomable. On Saturday, it seemed improbable. On Sunday, it was inevitable.

That’s Rory McIlroy in a nutshell — especially at Augusta National.

“I don’t make it easy,” the Northern Irishman said Sunday after successfully defending his Masters title. He is just the fourth man in Masters history to go back to back, joining an exclusive club whose only other members are Jack Nicklaus ('65, ’66), Nick Faldo ('89, ’90) and Tiger Woods ('01, ’02).

The unfathomable Friday was McIlroy’s six-shot lead — the largest 36-hole lead in Masters history. The improbable Saturday saw the 36-year-old give up said lead, shooting a 1-over 73 to enter the final round as the co-leader with Cameron Young. The inevitable Sunday result came in spite of the odds seemingly stacked against him.

Young was beside McIlroy, having won just a few weeks ago at The Players, and a star-studded leaderboard was breathing down both of their necks. At one point, McIlroy dropped to 9 under — two back of the lead — but he rallied to shoot a 1-under 71. Despite some low scores from the morning wave, a gusty afternoon prevented anyone from matching his 12 under — the same number he was at after 36 holes.

“I obviously did the bulk of my work on Thursday and Friday,” McIlroy said in retrospect. “I don’t think I would have believed anyone if they said to me all you have to do is shoot even par for the weekend and you’ll win. I definitely thought I was going to need to go out there and at least shoot a couple of under-par scores.”

Nope. A 73 and 71 on the weekend got it done.

“I thought it was so difficult to win last year because of trying to win the Masters and the Grand Slam, and then this year I realized it’s just really difficult to win the Masters.”

So what does this second Masters win mean in the grand scheme of McIlroy’s career?

Three years ago, McIlroy was coming up on a decade of an inexplicable major drought. That year, he missed the cut at the Masters and followed with a T-7 at the PGA, solo second at the U.S. Open and T-6 at The Open.

After the solo second at Los Angeles Country Club, he gave one of the all-time great quotes of his career in the midst of a heartbreaking loss: “I would go through 100 Sundays like this to get my hands on another major championship.”

It would take him another year-and-a-half (and another solo second at the U.S. Open) to get his hands on that next major — and it was the big one. The Masters. The Grand Slam. The incessant question — “Will this finally be his year?” — would never be asked again.

In the months that followed, McIlroy grappled with the reality of reaching the pinnacle of his career. He only won one other time in 2025 — at the Amgen Irish Open in one of his DP World Tour starts. When he returned to Augusta, he put that struggle into words.

“There’s still a lot that I want to do,” McIlroy said Tuesday, while enjoying the pre-tournament festivities more than ever. “You think every time you achieve something or have success that you’ll be happy, but then the goalposts move, and they just keep nudging a little bit further and further out of reach.

“I think what I’ve realized is, if you can just really find enjoyment in the journey, that’s the big thing, because honestly I felt like the career Grand Slam was my destination, and I got there, and then I realized it wasn’t the destination.”

He played like that through the first two rounds of this year’s tournament; he played like a weight had been lifted off his shoulders, like he was having fun. And that weightlessness through Thursday and Friday is ultimately what won him his sixth major, putting him tied for second on the list of most majors won among active men’s players.

Phil Mickelson is beside him with six. Tiger Woods is... well, Tiger Woods at 15. That’s it.

If you widen the pool of that most majors list to all time, McIlroy is still in elite company. He’s tied for 12th alongside the names of Mickelson, Faldo and Lee Trevino and only behind 11 others, including the likes of Arnold Palmer, Sam Snead, Bobby Jones, Tom Watson, Woods and Nicklaus.

Can he move up it? He certainly thinks so.

In that same Tuesday press conference, McIlroy was asked which of the four majors he’s most likely to win again. After a knowing pause and the slightest of grins, he said, “I think this one.”

Augusta National fits McIlroy’s game so perfectly that if he is playing well it really does seem inevitable that he will contend, if not win. Two wins in two years sure feels like a drought turned into a downpour.

While Fred Couples has commented on multiple occasions that McIlroy may never lose the Masters again, there are, in fact, other courses on the major schedule that suit his game, namely Pebble Beach and St. Andrews. Both are on the 2027 slate.

McIlroy has said that he would like to be considered the greatest European player of all time. Now, he’s tied for second with Faldo on the list of most majors won by European players all time. They are only one behind Harry Vardon, who won his seven majors from 1896-1914 — all but one was at The Open.

“There’s obviously going to be that conversation, and that debate is going to be hard,” McIlroy said Sunday evening. “But it’s a cool conversation to be a part of.

“Again, it took me 10 years to win my fifth major, and then my sixth one’s come pretty soon after it... but I certainly don’t want to stop here.”

After last year, there was an argument to be made that McIlroy is the greatest European player of all time. That debate has been strengthened with him matching Faldo’s back to backs and hitting PGA Tour win No. 30. Any wins that come after this one will just cement that status, and you have to think that there will be more — the world No. 2 has only gotten better with age.

“I just won my sixth major, and I feel like I’m in a really good spot with my game and my body. I don’t want to put a number on it, but I feel like this win is just — I don’t want to say a stop on the journey, but yeah, it’s just a part of the journey. I still have things I want to achieve, but I still want to enjoy it as well.”

One of the greatest of all time. Arguably the greatest from his continent. And now, with a second green jacket draped over his shoulders, his legacy keeps growing.