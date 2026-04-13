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Dominic Smith homers and Braves back Chris Sale with 19 hits in 13-1 rout of Guardians

  
Published April 12, 2026 11:00 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — Jorge Mateo had four hits, Dominic Smith launched a two-run homer and Chris Sale cruised to his third win of the season as the Atlanta Braves pounded the Cleveland Guardians 13-1 on Sunday night.

Atlanta took two of three games from the Guardians and is the only team yet to lose a series this season (4-0-1). The Braves, who got 19 hits, lead the NL East by two games.

Sale (3-1) gave up a season-high eight hits in six innings but allowed just a homer by Rhys Hoskins leading off the sixth with the Braves in front 9-0. The ace left-hander threw 97 pitches. He struck out six, walked one and stranded seven runners before Dylan Dodd worked three innings for his first career save.

Cleveland had been 4-0 against lefties this season.

Mateo went 4 for 4 and scored twice. Ozzie Albies and Mauricio Dubón each had three hits for the Braves.

Dubón was in center field for the second straight game in place of Michael Harris II, who is on paternity leave. Braves manager Walt Weiss said Harris might be back Monday.

Ronald Acuña Jr. was 2 for 4 with an RBI and a stolen base. Matt Olson and Austin Riley also had two hits apiece.

Guardians starter Tanner Bibee (0-2) gave up eight runs and 11 hits in 4 2/3 innings. The eight runs allowed were a career high for the right-hander, who has made 91 starts over four years with the Guardians.

Cleveland rookie Chase DeLauter was 2 for 2 with a walk against Sale and raised his batting average to .300.

The game was held on the 60th anniversary of the Braves’ first game in Atlanta.