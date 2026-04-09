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Simms' TE draft rankings: No. 1 Kenyon Sadiq

April 9, 2026 11:17 AM
Chris Simms explains why Kenyon Sadiq tops his 2026 NFL Draft tight end rankings, diving into how the Oregon product is an "elite athlete" who will be a day-one starter in the NFL.

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