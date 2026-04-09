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Comparing Cooper, Lemon as rookie fantasy options
April 9, 2026 01:12 PM
Jay Croucher, Lawrence Jackson and Connor Rogers compare and contrast Omar Cooper Jr. and Makai Lemon’s games ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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