MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Daily Advertiser
No. 5 LSU women rout UT-Arlington 110-45 to improve to 13-0
NCAA Basketball: IUPU - Ft. Wayne at Notre Dame
Corey Hadnot II scores 29 as Purdue Fort Wayne stuns Notre Dame 72-69
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Seattle Seahawks
49ers vs. Colts MNF prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_kornackiafcwest_251221.jpg
Kornacki breaks down race for AFC’s No. 1 seed
nbc_fnia_panthersbuccs_251221.jpg
Young steps up vs. TB, BUF avoids upset vs. CLE
nbc_nba_chiatlhl_251221.jpg
HLs: Buzelis drops 28 points in Bulls victory

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Latest on futures of Tua and Burrow

December 21, 2025 07:23 PM
Mike Florio discusses the futures of both Tua Tagovailoa and Joe Burrow, providing key updates on both players amid speculation and rumors.

nbc_fnia_kornackiafcwest_251221.jpg
01:20
Kornacki breaks down race for AFC’s No. 1 seed
nbc_fnia_panthersbuccs_251221.jpg
01:37
Young steps up vs. TB, BUF avoids upset vs. CLE
nbc_nfl_lacvsdal_herbertpresser_251221.jpg
32
Herbert reflects on LAC’s offensive versatility
nbc_nfl_bufvscle_allenpresser_251221.jpg
29
Allen: BUF defense ‘showed how good they are’
nbc_nfl_youngft_251221.jpg
03:15
Young: CAR ‘embraced what was at stake’ vs. TB
nbc_nfl_caryoungpress_251221.jpg
36
Young: Panthers have ‘no quit’
maye_fnia_int_raw_251220.jpg
14:31
Talkin’ Ball: Maye on second year leap for NE
coltsriversoffensefantasy.jpg
02:04
Colts’ limitations loom ahead of matchup vs. 49ers
nbc_ffhh_flexualfrustrations_251219.jpg
03:36
Worthy among solid fantasy flex options in Week 16
nbc_week16injuriespart3_251219.jpg
06:45
Who can HOU rely on if Marks misses with injury?
nbc_week16injuriespart1_251219.jpg
07:37
How Rice’s injury shakes up KC offense vs. TEN
nbc_week16injuriespart2_251219.jpg
03:47
MHJ’s return will hamper Wilson’s fantasy value
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_251219.jpg
02:08
Gainwell becoming a consistent fantasy RB option
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251219.jpg
02:45
Hampton, Rivers among NFL Week 16 best prop bets
nbc_ffhh_tnf_seahawks_251219.jpg
02:57
Can RB Walker be trusted in fantasy playoffs?
nbc_ffhh_tnf_puka_251219.jpg
09:31
Nacua, Smith-Njigba live up to the moment on TNF
nbc_roto_bestbet_251219.jpg
02:07
Target Rivers’ INTs, Titans spread in NFL Week 16
nbc_roto_week16_bestbet_251219.jpg
01:03
NFL Week 16 best bets include Bears, Lions
lamar.jpg
01:48
Patriots getting too many points vs. Ravens on SNF
nbc_pft_puka_target_officals_251219v2.jpg
04:09
Holley: Tough to see Nacua create avoidable issues
stafford_3.jpg
07:21
Stafford returned after hard hit, still performed
nbc_pft_pats_ravens_251219.jpg
01:40
Jackson ‘looked healthy’ last week vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_caleb_pack_bears_251219.jpg
02:29
Bears’ Williams is ascending to being a top QB
charbonnet.jpg
11:41
Inside SEA Charbonnet’s wacky fumble recovery
nbc_pft_jags_broncos_251219.jpg
03:12
Holley: Nix playing well ahead of game vs. Jaguars
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251219.jpg
03:01
PFT Draft: Show me something Week 16
nbc_pft_puka_apology_stream_251219.jpg
16:04
Nacua apologizes for antisemitic gesture
sam_darnold_3.jpg
05:52
Rams-Seahawks one of the games of the year
nbc_pft_tombrady_251219.jpg
06:53
Could Brady play in NFL right now at 48 years old?
nbc_pft_samdarnold_251219.jpg
02:28
Holley: TNF was the full Darnold experience

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_chiatlhl_251221.jpg
01:55
HLs: Buzelis drops 28 points in Bulls victory
nbc_golf_kucharsintv_251221.jpg
02:32
Kuchar: Winning PNC Championship ‘chokes me up’
nbc_golf_pncfinalrd_251221.jpg
17:06
Highlights: 2025 PNC Championship, Final Round
nbc_pl_2robpreview_251221.jpg
01:59
Key things to watch in Chelsea’s battle with Villa
nbc_pl_2robmustoe_251221.jpg
03:01
Rogers ‘one of the best’ midfielders in the world
nbc_pl_2robearle_251221.jpg
02:55
Ampadu is ‘such an important part’ of Leeds
nbc_cbb_winitall_251221.jpg
04:19
How many teams can win March Madness?
nbc_golf_leetrevinointv_251221.jpg
03:13
Trevino: Golf ‘has done so much for me’
nbc_pl_update_251221.jpg
10:06
PL Update: Villa strike a spark against Man United
nbc_pl_emeryintv_251221.jpg
02:45
Emery pumps the brakes on Villa as contenders
nbc_pl_amorimintv_251221.jpg
05:35
Amorim: Man United ‘were the better team’ v. Villa
nbc_pl_rodgersintv_251221.jpg
05:18
Rogers ‘really confident’ in himself, Aston Villa
nbc_pl_avlmu_251221.jpg
12:18
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Man United MWK 17
nbc_pl_avlmupostgame_251221.jpg
04:08
Villa cement status as contenders v. Man United
nbc_pl_avlgoal2_251221.jpg
01:38
Rogers blasts Villa 2-1 in front of Man United
nbc_pl_mugoal1_251221.jpg
01:10
Cunha drills Man United level with Aston Villa
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_251221.jpg
01:51
Rogers’ worldie gives Villa lead over Man United
nbc_golf_dpwt_251221.jpg
09:41
Schaper chips in for eagle to win Mauritius Open
nbc_pl_garynevillesegmentv2_251221.jpg
02:59
Neville: Romero’s behavior lets Spurs down
nbc_pl_ornsteinsegment_251221.jpg
05:23
Ornstein: City eyeing Maresca if Guardiola leaves
oly_aswsg_valdisere_vonnthird.jpg
53
Vonn speeds to 3rd in super-G at Val D’lse WC
nbc_nba_lalvslac_kawhihl_251220.jpg
01:55
HLs: Leonard’s 32 lifts Clippers past Lakers
nbc_cbb_othergamehlsv2_251220.jpg
03:00
Kentucky, Michigan State fight off adversity
nbc_nba_gswcurryhls_251220.jpg
02:00
HLs: Curry’s 28 lifts Warriors to victory
nbc_nba_orlvsutah_banehl_251220.jpg
01:51
HLs: Bane’s heroics lifts Magic to overtime win
nbc_nba_memaldamahigh_251220.jpg
01:54
HLs: Aldama scores career-high
nbc_cbb_auburnpurdue_251220.jpg
01:15
Highlights: Purdue dominates Auburn
nbc_cbb_postgamegregintr_251220.jpg
04:22
How McDermott, Creighton have turned it on
nbc_cbb_marquettecreightonhls_251220.jpg
05:30
Highlights: Creighton pounds Marquette
nbc_nba_nopzionhls_251220.jpg
01:58
HLs: Williamson’s 29 points lifts Pelicans to win