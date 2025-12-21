Watch Now
Trevino: Golf 'has done so much for me'
Lee Trevino shares some wisdom about golf and life, saying that "the Lord for some reason gave me a tremendous amount of talent, and I'm gonna meet him pretty soon, and I damn sure don't want him to be disappointed."
Kuchar: Winning PNC Championship ‘chokes me up’
Matt Kuchar reflects on winning the PNC Championship with his college-bound son Cameron, explaining why his father, who passed away earlier this year, would be very proud and is "giving big fist pumps up in the sky."
Highlights: PNC Championship, Round 1
Relive the best shots and top moments from the opening round of the 2025 PNC Championship, where professional golfers play alongside their children or parents at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida.
Kuchar: ‘Fun to sit back and watch’ son Cameron
Matt Kuchar reflects on the first day of the PNC Championship, sharing why his son Cameron "has turned into a sparring partner" and his father Peter, who passed away earlier this year, "is definitely still here with us."
The Boring game with Stricker and Skenes
PGA Tour pro Steve Stricker teaches MLB pitching star Paul Skenes the boring game, taking the right approaches in golf that lead to success, such as getting out of the bunker or trees, courtesy of PNC Bank.
Follow Clanton through Tuesday of the GC Games
Follow Luke Clanton from the leadup to and through Tuesday at the Golf Channel Games, where he had his first production meeting, shared his thoughts on playing with Scottie Scheffler, tried some lefty shots and more.
Highlights: Golf Channel Games, Long Drive
Watch the biggest hits from the biggest names in the long drive competition at the Optum Golf Channel Games.
‘Fun’ a big takeaway from Optum Golf Channel Games
Watch Team Scheffler receive their medals for winning the first Optum Golf Channel Games and listen to Scottie Scheffler talk about his experience and his teammates' performances.
HLs: Golf Channel Games, Captain’s Challenge
Watch the biggest moments from the captain's challenge at the Optum Golf Channel Games where Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy engage in a duel of distance.
Highlights: Golf Channel Games, 14 Clubs
Watch the best moments from the 14 clubs competition as pros go through the clubs in their bag at the Optum Golf Channel Games in Jupiter, Florida.