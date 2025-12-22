Sunday Night Football Fantasy Fallout: Fantasy winners and losers from Ravens vs. Patriots in Week 16

Sunday Night Football on NBC viewers were treated to a fantasy-scoring bonanza between the Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots, though both teams suffered notable injuries.

Ravens No. 1 wide receiver Zay Flowers hauled in 19- and 18-yard gains on the opening drive, getting open when quarterback Lamar Jackson needed him under pressure. Ravens running back Derrick Henry handled the ball whenever Flowers did not, punctuating the opening drive with a 21-yard touchdown run. Flowers later scored a rushing touchdown of his own, punching in an 18-yard score on a third-quarter end-around to give the Ravens a 17-13 lead.

The Patriots got meaningful contributions from backup running back Rhamondre Stevenson after explosive rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson suffered a head injury.

The Patriots clinched a playoff spot with tonight’s victory.

The Patriots (12-3) visit the Jets (3-12) in Week 16, while the Ravens (7-8) visit the Packers (9-5-1).

SNF Fantasy Standouts

Derrick Henry RB, Ravens: 128 rushing yards, two touchdowns and one lost fumble. Henry fumbled on a short gain late in the first quarter while attempting to fight through contact. Patriots defensive back Jaylin Hawkins cleanly punched the ball out. The Ravens’ rusher bounced back after that, though, cruising to a highly efficient 7.1 yards per carry average.

SNF Fantasy Flops

Mark Andrews TE, Ravens: Two receptions and 21 yards on three targets, three rushing yards. Andrews delivered underwhelming results and made a baffling lateral attempt late in the first half.

Two receptions and 21 yards on three targets, three rushing yards. Andrews delivered underwhelming results and made a baffling lateral attempt late in the first half. Kayshon Boutte WR, Patriots: One reception and 16 yards on three targets. Early in the game, Boutte quit on a low pass from quarterback Drake Maye, ostensibly thinking it was bound for the turf. Instead, Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey successfully pulled off the diving interception just outside of the Ravens’ end zone. Late in the fourth quarter, Boutte failed to secure a 38-yard pass after landing hard on his back, jeopardizing the Patriots’ comeback odds, trailing 24-21.

Usage Notes

Isaiah Likely's usage and results:

Injury Watch

Lamar Jackson QB, Ravens: Patriots safety Craig Woodson kneed Jackson on the left side of his back, while attempting to tackle him, late in the first half. Jackson was labeled questionable to return and taken to the locker room for examination and was later ruled out. Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley replaced him.

Patriots safety Craig Woodson kneed Jackson on the left side of his back, while attempting to tackle him, late in the first half. Jackson was labeled questionable to return and taken to the locker room for examination and was later ruled out. Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley replaced him. TreVeyon Henderson RB, Patriots: A Ravens defender wrapped up Henderson’s right leg on a second-quarter carry. Henderson spun, attempting to break free, but was unable to do so and instead landed hard on his back, slamming the back of his head into the turf. Henderson attempted to walk it off, but quickly sat back down on the turf, surrounded by trainers and head coach Mike Vrabel. He was later ruled out with a head injury. He was replaced by early-season starter running back Rhamondre Stevenson.

A Ravens defender wrapped up Henderson’s right leg on a second-quarter carry. Henderson spun, attempting to break free, but was unable to do so and instead landed hard on his back, slamming the back of his head into the turf. Henderson attempted to walk it off, but quickly sat back down on the turf, surrounded by trainers and head coach Mike Vrabel. He was later ruled out with a head injury. He was replaced by early-season starter running back Rhamondre Stevenson. DeMario Douglas WR, Patriots: Douglas exited the game after suffering a hamstring injury. He entered Week 16 having played on the fourth-most snaps among Patriots wide receivers (251). His absence increases the remaining wide receivers’ route participation rates.

Waiver Wire Radar

Rhamondre Stevenson RB, Patriots: Stevenson is rostered in 68.0 percent of Yahoo! leagues. That number must increase during this week’s waiver wire run. With Henderson potentially sidelined by a concussion, and running back Terrell Jennings (knee) on injured reserve, Stevenson should hog touches against the New York Jets’ fantasy-friendly defense in Week 17.

One Big Stat

Patriots rookie wide receiver Kyle Williams has scored a receiving touchdown in three of New England’s last six games, bringing his rookie season, per-catch touchdown rate up to 42.9 percent. Across the full season, Williams has caught 7-of-16 targets for 189 yards and three touchdowns. He has also begun returning kicks, averaging 25.1 yards on eight returns since Week 12. Williams’ late-season successes bode positively for his 2026 fantasy relevance.

