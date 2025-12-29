2025 NFL Playoff Scenarios and Motivations: 49ers and Seahawks face off for No. 1 NFC Seed

The NFL playoff picture is almost set, but there are a few games in Week 18 with seismic postseason implications. These are the motivations for every team heading into the final week of the 2025-26 NFL regular season.

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

The Cardinals have been eliminated from playoff contention.

The Rams cannot win the NFC West, meaning they won’t host a playoff game. They can secure the No. 5 seed with a win on Monday and a win in Week 18 versus Arizona or a 49ers loss next week.

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons

Both teams have been eliminated from playoff contention.

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills

The Jets have been eliminated from playoff contention.

The Bills are guaranteed a playoff spot but are out of the running for the AFC East title. They can move as high as the No. 5 seed and as low as the No. 7 seed. A win in Week 18 alone doesn’t guarantee them the fifth seed and Josh Allen was hobbled by the end of his Week 17 loss to the Eagles. Head coach Sean McDermott could ultimately decide a shot at a better Wild Card Round matchup isn’t worth forgoing a week of rest for Allen and some other starters.

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions

The Lions have been eliminated from playoff contention.

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals

Both teams have been eliminated from playoff contention.

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos

The Chargers are guaranteed a playoff spot but cannot win the AFC West. They could climb as high as the No. 5 seed with a win over Denver and some help. They were in a similar spot last year and played their starters. I suspect Jim Harbaugh will rally the troops for Week 18 again this year.

The Broncos have already won the AFC West. They can claim the No. 1 seed with a win or losses by the Patriots and Jags.

Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders

Both teams have been eliminated from playoff contention.

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings have been eliminated from playoff contention.

The Packers are guaranteed the No. 7 seed. They cannot move higher but are locked into the playoffs. Adam Schefter reports they will rest key players in Week 18.

With Green Bay locked into the NFC’s No. 7 seed, they are expected to rest key players next week. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 28, 2025

Jordan Love, Josh Jacobs, and Christian Watson have all been on the injury report — if not out entirely — in recent weeks. I expect all three of those players and several other starters to spend Sunday’s game on the bench.

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots

The Dolphins have been eliminated from playoff contention.

The Pats can win the No. 1 seed with a win versus Miami and a Denver loss to the Chargers.

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants

Both teams have been eliminated from playoff contention.

Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles

The Commanders have been eliminated from playoff contention.

The Eagles have won the NFC East. They are guaranteed either the No. 2 or No. 3 seed. They can move up to the second seed with a Week 18 win and a loss by the Bears. They could ultimately opt for rest over a shot at a higher seed.

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers

The winner of this game claims the AFC North title and a playoff berth with home-field advantage for the Wild Card Round. The loser goes home. A tie would see the Steelers advance to the postseason.

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

This game is a battle for the NFC West crown and the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The 49ers win the division in the event of a tie.

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The winner of this game claims the NFC South crown. That is, unless the Falcons win tonight versus LA and then again in Week 18. That plus a Bucs win would see the division locked in a three-way tie. The Panthers hold the tie-breaker among the three and would win the division.

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars

The Titans have been eliminated from playoff contention.

The Jaguars can win the No. 1 seed with a win and losses by the Patriots and Broncos. They can win the AFC South with a win or a Texans loss.

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans

The Colts have been eliminated from playoff contention.

The Texans need to win and see the Jags lose to bring home the AFC South. They are, however, already guaranteed a playoff spot.