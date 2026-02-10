2025-26 NFL season recap: Final review and look-ahead analysis for all 32 teams

After 157 days, the 2025-26 NFL season is at an end. The Seahawks have the Lombardi Trophy. The Raiders have the No. 1 overall pick, and likely Fernando Mendoza. A staggering 10 teams have new head coaches. I will take a look at how we got here, and how things are shaping up going forward for everyone from Jaxson Dart to Ben Johnson. Teams are listed by their 2026 draft order, minus trades.

32. Las Vegas Raiders

It would be incorrect to say nothing went right. The Raiders beat eventual AFC champion New England on the road in Week 1. Then nothing went right. One-and-done head coach Pete Carroll, who had previously never won fewer than six games in 18 seasons, oversaw three victories. The highest-paid offensive coordinator in the NFL, Chip Kelly, was fired after Week 12. Trade acquisition QB Geno Smith led the league in interceptions and sacks taken. No. 6 overall pick Ashton Jeanty had the least room to run in football. Maxx Crosby, who said he could have kept playing, was shut down after Week 16. So on and so forth. The Raiders took big swings in Jon Gruden and Josh McDaniels. They opted for continuity with Antonio Pierce. They grasped for respectability with Carroll. None of it has worked. When nothing works, you eventually end up with the No. 1 overall pick. That inevitability has finally arrived in Vegas. A new era — or new era-defining blunder — awaits. Offseason storyline to watch: If Crosby turns into extra draft picks or remains a defensive linchpin for new coach Klint Kubiak.

31. New York Jets

The Jets started bad. They got much, much worse. The seven-game losing streak to begin the season produced a -54 point differential. Bad, but also some bad luck. An astonishing three of those setbacks came by exactly two points. Now, the five-game losing streak to end the season? A -134 point differential. Part of that was by design — Gang Green traded its entire defensive core at the deadline — but when the design is to be bad on purpose, yeah, you might have some deep-seated issues. Like, say, becoming the first team since at least 1933 to record zero defensive interceptions. One thing that is not deep-seated is the Jets’ talent base. This is a barren roster. It is also an inept coaching staff. Don’t take my word for it. Ask head coach Aaron Glenn, who fired a staggering eight assistants following his first year on the job. Maybe their replacements will be better. Maybe Glenn learned something during his trial by fire. All we saw was the same ol’ Jets, with zero reason for near-term optimism. Offseason storyline to watch: If this brain trust can offer any indication if will still be in charge this time next year.

30. Arizona Cardinals

What would you say we learned here? Kyler Murray played poorly enough during the Cardinals’ 2-3 start to get benched. Jacoby Brissett was far more productive — and went 1-11. Brissett, of course, didn’t “go” anything. This is a team sport, and the Cardinals’ defense completely collapsed. This failure had a thousand fathers. That included coach Jonathan Gannon, who might not have appeared on ESPN all season had he not hit Emari Demercado in the chest following what was admittedly the worst play by any NFL player all season. Demercardo dropped a touchdown at the one-inch line. Gannon exploded and the Cardinals were essentially never heard from again unless you play fantasy football. There, Michael Wilson and Trey McBride fed families down the stretch. Brissett became a folk hero on par with Joe Flacco. The fake football feels were good … but only because they were so bad in real life. Always trailing, Brissett was always throwing. The only people who love that more than fantasy players are real-life defenders. In that implosion’s wake, Gannon and Murray are gone, and a team that’s won one playoff game since 2010 and zero in the past 10 seasons starts over: Again. Offseason storyline to watch: If new coach Mike LaFleur appears to have answers for how to unlock third-year pro Marvin Harrison Jr.

29. Tennessee Titans

The Titans’ 2025 death was quick and painless. It was still 80 degrees outside when they fired head coach Brian Callahan on October 13. His team was sitting at 1-5 one season after earning the No. 1 overall pick. They had just lost to the Raiders, who would go on to earn this season’s No. 1 selection. A panic hire after an ill-advised pink-slipping of Mike Vrabel, at no point did Callahan appear to be the Titans’ coach of the future. “The future” has been a difficult concept in general of late in Tennessee, but it is slowly coming into focus. Cam Ward, though hardly successful as a rookie, played his best football in December. New coach Robert Saleh is nothing if not a tone setter. The Titans have a new stadium and a young skill corps, one that was forced to play more snaps than it was ready for in 2025. Painful then, potentially profitable tomorrow. Breakouts might not be far behind. It’s just so hard to apply the benefit of the doubt to a franchise that’s had more recent power struggles than playoff appearances. Offseason storyline to watch: If the Titans continue with their skill corps youth movement or instead tap into their league-leading cap space.

28. New York Giants

The Giants found their quarterback of the future. There were no survivors. Coach Brian Daboll knew he had a real one in Jaxson Dart. He kept things a little too real by habitually slamming him into linebackers, resulting in endless concussion evaluations and questions about Dart’s future even as it was shining brightly over the Giants’ horizon. The result was his mid-season firing as the G-Men suddenly found themselves with something worth protecting. Dart’s breakout was anything but preordained. Selected in the “Kenny Pickett zone” of the draft — future starters typically either go in the top 10 or fall to Day 2 because of some specific concern about their future — Dart lost his No. 1 weapon, Malik Nabers, in his first very start. This frankly should have been a disaster. The fact that it was not carried immediate offseason sway, with the coaching carousel’s crown jewel in John Harbaugh choosing the G-Men over everyone else. It required curbing GM Joe Schoen’s clout along the way — Harbaugh wouldn’t assent until being given written assurance he would report to ownership, not his supposed boss — but that could be a blessing in disguise. The road to get here was beset by turmoil and setbacks, but the Giants have finally arrived at the most surprising of New York football destinations: A hopeful future. Offseason storyline to watch: If Harbaugh’s staff indicates it wants to cut back on Dart’s rushing attempts.

27. Cleveland Browns

If all good seasons are alike, each bad season is disastrous in its own unique way. No one knows this better than the Cleveland Browns, who seemed to dedicate 2025 to Kevin Stefanski’s memory long before he had even been fired. Still reeling from their Desahaun Watson deal, the worst contract in North American sports history, the Browns took a third-round flier on Dillion Gabriel. Harmless enough, even though Gabriel seemed amongst the most ill-suited pro prospects in recent memory. 2025 was a tax writeoff, best to do it quietly. Then things got loud in the fifth round. Much to Stefanski’s visible dismay, the Browns added Shedeur Sanders to the mix, and what should have been a dignified Stefanski sendoff turned into a circus. Why was the head coach sabotaging his No. 3 quarterback, the somehow actually real social media narrative went. He wasn’t, but the Browns sure made to sabotage their two-time NFL coach of the year one final time. Remarkably, they found time in between for Myles Garrett to set the single-season sack record, a rare happy coda to yet another miserable Browns campaign. Stefanski is now officially gone. If he ever comes back, he’ll know where to find them — picking in the lottery. Offseason storyline to watch: What kind of competition is brought in for Shedeur Sanders.

26. Washington Commanders

The Commanders arrived early in 2024. They made sure not to stay too late in 2025. Everyone’s favorite overachievers spent the offseason loading up like a Super Bowl-or-bust squad. All their chips were gone by Thanksgiving, with the Commanders entering their Week 12 bye at 3-8 and already looking ahead to 2026. Although overestimation of their talent base was one of the culprits, Jayden Daniels’ lack of durability was the biggest issue. After staying shockingly healthy as a rookie, Daniels suffered four discrete injuries as a sophomore. It was the manifestation of his biggest pre-draft concern, and an issue that will make-or-break this franchise’s near-term future. Low on 2026 draft capital, the Commies will be going nowhere without a healthier 2026 campaign from their franchise quarterback. Even if they get it, this roster doesn’t have the look of a quick turnaround. After years in the Daniel Snyder wilderness, the Commanders understandably wanted to see how close they could get to the sun without burning. They found the answer much quicker than expected. The task now is to find a safer long-term orbit. Offseason storyline to watch: How coach Dan Quinn plans to change the offense following Daniels’ injury-marred 2025 and OC Kliff Kingsbury’s departure.

25. New Orleans Saints

How do you finally move on from Sean Payton? With the youngest head coach and oldest rookie quarterback. 37-year-old Kellen Moore and 26-year-old Tyler Shough weren’t exactly a dream duo on paper. Even the Saints seemed to agree, slogging through eight tedious Spencer Rattler starts before finally making the change that just might change everything. First things first: “Change everything” in this instance means simply going from irrelevance to potentially getting FOX’s No. 3 or 4 broadcast crew instead of its fifth or sixth. There’s still a long way to go for this team to get back to the Payton promised land. But there’s never that far to go in the NFC South, and the Saints were probably the best team in this downtrodden division by the time the season ended. The offseason changes things, and the Saints’ fast finish could easily prove to be a mirage. But the fact we are even entertaining the possibility it wasn’t is this franchise’s first real sign of progress since Payton left four years ago. Offseason storyline to watch: If the Saints finally get serious about a post-Alvin Kamara backfield.

24. Kansas City Chiefs

Sometimes it’s just not your year. That had felt true for the Chiefs in even a few of their recent Super Bowl seasons. Once the most fun team of the modern era, the Chiefs had been slowly losing their mojo. It finally disappeared altogether in 2025. More than one game above .500 for precisely one week, the Chiefs just didn’t have the juice — or the good fortune. Formerly the masters of making their own luck, the Chiefs ushered in the season in Brazil with Travis Kelce plowing into No. 1 receiver Xavier Worthy and dislocating his shoulder. The vibes never really recovered, culminating in Patrick Mahomes’ Week 15 ACL tear. 2025 was the first time in 13 seasons under Andy Reid the Chiefs posted a losing record. It was the first time since 2014 they won fewer than 10 games. There is every reason to believe 2025 was an aberration. Then again, we have been saying that about the Chiefs’ underwhelming offensive performances for several years running. Hopefully for Chiefs fans the same thing isn’t about to become true for the entire team. Offseason storyline to watch: If the Chiefs focus on shoring up their receiver corps or rebuilding their backfield.

23. Cincinnati Bengals

More of the same. For a team with Joe Burrow, that should mean division championships and deep playoff runs. For the Bengals, it means zero defense, questionable coaching, and unfortunately, quarterback injuries. Burrow missed nine games and the Bengals couldn’t stop a soul even when he was in the lineup. It really was that simple. Of course, Burrow did start all 17 games the year prior and that same formula produced a 9-8 record. Something needs to change, but nothing did this winter. Head coach Zac Taylor and the same opaque front office structure are back for 2026. They are unlikely to be joined by defensive linchpin Trey Hendrickson, who is finally set to reach free agency after several years of contract misery. For his part, Burrow seems unhappy. As Hendrickson and Carson Palmer can attest, 90-year-old owner Mike Brown isn’t going to care about that. Burrow is stuck in Cincinnati until at least 2029, and unless that somehow changes, this team will always have a Super Bowl ceiling despite its shaky floor. Offseason storyline to watch: If the Bengals actually open up their pocketbook to flesh out an undermanned roster.

22. Miami Dolphins

Eras tend to be brief in Miami. 2025 saw the firing of both coach and quarterback. These things happen when you start 1-6 one season after going 8-9, but the Dolphins’ 6-4 finish was one of 2025’s most surprising stretch runs. That’s especially true since Quinn Ewers started the final three contests. Despite that unexpectedly respectable finish under the supposedly non-motivational Mike McDaniel, the 7-10 record did end up speaking for itself. The ‘Fins beat precisely one playoff team, a flawed Bills squad that also beat them. Tyreek Hill’s gruesome knee injury didn’t help, but the Tua Tagovailoa project was as spent of a creative force as you will ever see. No one really seemed happy even if they still played hard. It’s on to the only thing there ever is in Miami: The next one. Offseason storyline to watch: 31-year-old Hill’s recovery from his ailment.

21. Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott returned to full health, and the Cowboys returned to scoring points. Just six teams put more tallies on the board. Good stuff, until you realize no team allowed more points. In that context, the seventh most points are something of a bare minimum. They certainly weren’t enough as Big D managed just seven victories for the second consecutive season. None of it was surprising. In addition to Dak’s improved health, George Pickens’ arrival created the league’s most formidable receiver duo, while Micah Parsons’ departure led to one of the most undermanned defensive lines. This was a straightforward finish for a franchise where nothing is ever straightforward. Expect 2026 to be weirder, potentially wilder, and perhaps even successful. This is America’s Team, after all. Shouldn’t it resemble the country it’s named for? Offseason storyline to watch: If Pickens is at all amenable to playing under the franchise tag.

20. Atlanta Falcons

It’s bad enough for one big bet to fail at quarterback. The Falcons somehow went 0-2. As you might expect, the coach and general manager are no longer with the team. The Raheem Morris era was brief but memorable. Prone to both scintillating upsets (he beat the Bills and Rams this season) and baffling setbacks (he lost 30-0 to the Panthers and 34-10 to the Dolphins??), Morris also oversaw the revival of Kyle Pitts. The players loved him. The clock, not so much. Game management was routinely Morris’ downfall, and perhaps the main reason his team went 8-9 each of the past two seasons instead of 9-8 or 10-7. That might not sound like much, but that’s typically all you need to win the NFC South. Now it’s Kevin Stefanski and Michael Penix’s turn with Kirk Cousins likely to follow Morris out of Atlanta. A strange end. At least it was entertaining. Offseason storyline to watch: Quarterback, quarterback, quarterback.

19. Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens started 1-5 and still had it all sitting right there in front of them. All rookie kicker Tyler Loop needed to do was make a 44-yard field goal and the Ravens would be in a playoff field missing Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes. Wide right. The rest is history. Literally. John Harbaugh is gone, and with him the final connection to the Ray Lewis, Ed Reed, etc. golden days. It’s fair to wonder what would have happened had Loop just made the kick. Of course, he would have had a better chance to make it if Harbaugh hadn’t settled for a 44-yarder in one of the league’s least-hospitable kicking environments. Instead, he opted to better center the ball, taking a two-yard loss. It was a “small margins” play in a small margins season in a small margins league. All those seeming coin flips have conspired to go against the Ravens this decade. Firing Harbaugh was risky, but sometimes the riskiest move is staying the course. It was time for the Ravens to try something different, even if it doesn’t work. Offseason storyline to watch: How many of the Ravens’ 2025 issues were endemic vs. simply being the result of a too-comfortable coaching staff.

18. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Bucs were already taking on water before Baker Mayfield wrecked his non-throwing shoulder in Week 12. They capsized thereafter, losing to Tyler Shough, Kirk Cousins, Bryce Young and Quinn Ewers. Avenging the Young loss two weeks later was too little, too late in a season that had a 5-1 beginning with wins over the Texans, Seahawks and 49ers. It’s difficult to say how it all went so wrong, but Mayfield’s injury is as good of an alibi as any. It was, after all, the second time this happened. Mayfield’s one-shouldered 2021 for the Browns nearly ruined his career. Mayfield was never going to sit, and the Bucs would not have been better off with backup Teddy Bridgewater. But they never really stood a chance after that November day against the Rams. OC Josh Grizzard was the official scapegoat, but better health should be the antidote. That includes for disappointing 2025 back Bucky Irving, and rookie-walled first-rounder Emeka Egbuka. With head coach Todd Bowles generally handling business on his side of the ball — emphasis on generally — the Bucs have reasonable hope of an immediate 2026 bounce-back. Offseason storyline to watch: Free agent Mike Evans’ future with the team.

17. Indianapolis Colts

The Colts entered their bye at 8-2. They didn’t win another game. It wasn’t for a lack of trying. We mean really trying. Nothing in the 2025 NFL season could rival the sheer spectacle of 44-year-old Philip Rivers ending his five-year retirement to start three games. Notice the word choice there. “Start,” because he didn’t win. He came agonizingly close against the Super Bowl-champion Seahawks and heavyweight Jaguars, but it wasn’t meant to be. “Wasn’t meant to be” could also be said for juggernauting with Daniel Jones, which is what Indy was doing before Jones injured his leg. He then tore his achilles’ tendon, short-circuiting yet another feel-good Jones campaign. One day, Jones’ success might not be too good to be true. 2025 was not that day. It seems unlikely any day will be that day in Indy as long as GM Chris Ballard is assembling the roster. Lacking a quarterback following Jones’ injury, the Colts are also lacking a first-rounder after acquiring Sauce Gardner. The Colts threw everything they had at 2025. It bounced harmlessly to the ground. Offseason storyline to watch: How the Colts navigate quarterback with Jones hurt and their first-round pick in New York.

16. Detroit Lions

The Lions didn’t win enough games that mattered. They went 2-0 in their fratricidal Ben Johnson Bears showdowns, but 0-5 against all other playoff participants. That included Thanksgiving-or-later losses to the Packers, Rams and Steelers. They just didn’t have the sauce, as evidenced by OC John Morton’s one-and-done attempt to replace Johnson. In a place where vibes have been everything, they weren’t good enough. Neither was the offensive line, an enormous problem after the unit helped carry the team in 2022-24. There is still plenty of starpower and leadership infrastructure, but the Lions need to improve their blocking and revamp their defense, the latter of which has been laid low by injury each of the past two years. The Lions’ championship window is not closed. What you could say is it’s now being propped open in a way not suggested by the manufacturer’s warranty. Offseason storyline to watch: How the Lions revamp a defense that is no longer good enough.

15. Minnesota Vikings

Although they were not good, it would be inaccurate to say the 2025 Vikings were bad. They are probably best described as a “wild ride.” When Carson Wentz wasn’t busy seeing if he could die on the field, J.J. McCarthy was running around like a a 12-year-old who had just had his first sip of Monster. The vibes were bad, with coach Kevin O’Connell oscillating between staring slack-jawed and shaking his head in shame. The low point was a seemingly minor McCarthy ankle sprain he easily played through in Week 2 that somehow turned into the most litigated seven-week injury absence in recent NFL history. That this all resulted in a 9-8 record and positive point differential is a testament to O’Connell’s coaching ability, but it is not an experiment that can be “run back” for 2026. Put frankly, McCarthy doesn’t seem to understand what being an NFL quarterback is all about, from conditioning to mechanics to mindset. He needs to report to training camp, if not OTAs, as a brand new player. If he doesn’t, O’Connell will be at his Trey Lance crossroads, unable to work his magic on a lottery pick quarterback but likely to have success with his next cast-off veteran or Day 2 rookie. Offseason storyline to watch: How now de facto GM O’Connell navigates his first offseason without Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.

14. Carolina Panthers

The Panthers had their eighth straight losing season. Oh, and they made the postseason. Don’t let that fool you into thinking this group was “good.” Only nine teams had a worse point differential. Was it lucky? Yes and no. The Panthers only made the playoffs because they beat the Rams and Packers. If that was luck, they made it themselves. They were just thoroughly mediocre, and the bigger problem is, they did not hint at better to come. There was no discernible “next step” for Bryce Young. The defense probably overachieved one season after underachieving. It was a normal year. Every once in a while, you will find yourself in the playoffs after the regular up-and-downs of an NFL campaign produce an 8-9 record. That’s only a formula to rely on if it was accompanied by a hot finish or massive individual player improvement, etc. Those elements were missing from the Panthers’ 2025. We have no idea what to expect from 2026. Offseason storyline to watch: If the Panthers add meaningful competition for Young.

13. Green Bay Packers

The Packers did it again. “It” in this case being many different things. An absurdly efficient offense, albeit one with an identity crisis. A defense that falters at all the wrong moments. A playoff season, but one that ends in wretched disappointment. The Packers have become the most middle class of franchises. Although they command respect, they are careful not to be too flashy. By sheer virtue of their quiet dignity, they are never bad. Thanks to their intractable timidity, they do not ascend. The Packers are playing polite football. That was not the case under Brett Favre, or even Aaron Rodgers. This is an American institution, one that does not need to apologize for its greatness. Maybe coach Matt LaFleur’s sixth playoff wake-up call will be the one that finally catches his attention. We wouldn’t hold our breath. Offseason storyline to watch: If Micah Parsons (ACL) can heal up in time for Week 1.

12. Pittsburgh Steelers

Called back by the crowd for one final 10-7, one-and-done playoff encore, the Steelers obliged the demand, but their heart wasn’t in it. Stalwart head coach Mike Tomlin barely waited for the sun to rise the next day before announcing his resignation, while even Aaron Rodgers could barely be bothered to seize the limelight with his self-indulgent dithering. That’s probably still coming, but this iteration of Steelers football is finally dead. Tomlin has dragged this team along for the better part of a decade, sometimes in spite of himself. Refusing to modernize, Tomlin was still good enough to get to the playoffs. But even he had to acknowledge, tacitly or otherwise, he could no longer hang with the big dogs once he got there. We would like to say his departure marks the end of the Steelers’ pursuit of half measures, but you already know that’s not true. Mike McCarthy says hello. Maybe the Steelers blunder into their next franchise quarterback this offseason. If not, sleepwalking on the playoff periphery is the best this bunch can hope for for the foreseeable future. Offseason storyline to watch: As always, it’s Rodgers.

11. Los Angeles Chargers

Like every Chargers season, there was hope until there wasn’t. The Bolts began the year with a 3-0 divisional sweep, which obviously included victories over the AFC’s eventual No. 1 seed Denver and perennial nemesis Kansas City. Reality immediately bit. Linchpin left tackle Joe Alt suffered the first of two ankle injuries in Week 4, ultimately making just two more appearances. So began the collapse of the Chargers’ offensive line, and with it, their season. With Jim Harbaugh on the sideline, they were still able to gut out an 11-6 finish, but with a worse point differential than the Chiefs had at 6-11. They reached the postseason more or less DOA and proceeded to immediately confirm the allegations, losing 16-3 as Justin Herbert was splintered apart for six sacks. The Chargers’ second postseason disaster in as many years led to some uncharacteristic soul searching for Harbaugh, who went outside his own extensive coaching tree to replace OC Greg Roman with Mike McDaniel. It was just the kind of bold action this roster needed. With Harbaugh and Herbert, 8-9 wins is probably the floor. At some point, someone is going to break the “Chargers curse.” Maybe the “unconventional” McDaniel will be the man for the job. It must also be said, history is strewn with the failings of “Chargers saviors” past. Offseason storyline to watch: What kind of offense McDaniel installs as Harbaugh continues his attempts at modernization.

10. Philadelphia Eagles

It was a dreaded odd-numbered season in Philly, where the Eagles were once again felled by their fiercest opponent — themselves. With vibes that were poor even as they registered records such as 4-0 and 8-2, the Eagles rarely impressed even as they often won. Speaking of winning, it didn’t always seem to be the goal. A.J. Brown was as blatantly, nakedly interested in his own production as any player in recent memory. In a curious end-of-season decision, coach Nick Sirianni passed on a chance to earn the NFC’s No. 2 seed, opting instead for Week 18 rest and relaxation. The sixth-seeded 49ers then came to Philly and promptly dispatched the Birds from the postseason so they wouldn’t have to make a Divisional Round road trip to frigid Soldier Field. In between, Sirianni never stopped scowling and Jalen Hurts never stopped searching. For better form, for affirmation from his teammates, you name it. One of the most underappreciated elite players in the history of the NFL, Hurts weathers his co-workers’ frustration with quiet dignity, but he might sometimes be better served by telling them to get off his back. “His back” is where Sirianni will find the weight in 2026. If it goes anything like 2023 or 2025, GM Howie Roseman will be swooping in for another “change of scenery” coaching change like he did in 2021 with Doug Pederson. Offseason storyline to watch: If Brown finally gets his long-desired trade.

9. Jacksonville Jaguars

The beginning was a dud. The ending was a disappointment. Everything in between was a rousing success, as first-time head coach Liam Coen rebounded from his infamous “Duval” press conference flop to not only become the first coach to get the most out of Trevor Lawrence, but to whip the Jags’ entire 53-man roster into shape. Always in the draft lottery, the Jags have never lacked for theoretical talent. Coen turned that base into a top-five defense and offense, as well as a points differential goliath that spent most of the final two months steamrolling teams, including fellow postseason participants L.A. (Chargers) and Denver. The Jags’ accomplishments came in spite of a lost rookie year for No. 2 overall dual threat Travis Hunter. In the past, that would have been a season’s death sentence for this franchise. Now it’s unfortunate, but something else that could go right for 2026. Increased expectations raise the stakes, but there is every reason to believe the Jacksonville Jaguars have finally arrived as a genuine contender. Offseason storyline to watch: If Hunter is forced to commit to one side of the ball.

8. Chicago Bears

For the first time since the latter half of the Lovie Smith era, the Bears won a playoff game. They did so in coach Ben Johnson’s first season. Johnson was living large — and pure. The Bears earned the NFC’s No. 2 seed despite boasting the league’s 15th best point differential. The defense was opportunistic but hardly a shut-down unit. Caleb Williams improved dramatically, but it was as much about what he didn’t do — turn the ball over or take sacks — as what he did. All of that is the long way of saying, there’s still a long way to go here despite Johnson’s instant success. We wouldn’t bet against him getting there. A genuine mastermind on offense, Johnson seems to have the locker room credibility to lead on defense and special teams. He is not just calling the plays on offense, but setting the tone for all 53 players. That’s a surprisingly rare attribute for a modern head coach, but one shared by all of this century’s greats. We’ve been fooled by one good season before. That would be a major surprise in this instance. Offseason storyline to watch: If the pass catcher log jam is cleared up via a DJ Moore trade.

7. Buffalo Bills

The Chiefs, Ravens and Bengals all missed the playoffs. That meant no more excuses for the Bills, though, let’s be real… excuses abounded. An undermanned offense. Injuries all over the 53-man roster, including several for Superman quarterback Josh Allen. This was a flawed team that made the playoffs by sheer force of playmaking will. The standard for this particular season should not have been Super Bowl-or-bust. Then again, it’s been six playoff qualifications for the Allen-era Bills with zero “big game” appearances. It was Super Bowl-or-bust whether they agreed with the framing or not, and it turns out they did. Coach Sean McDermott was thanked for his service to the admiralty and immediately fired following the Divisional Round. It was an acknowledgment that even though things weren’t perfect this season, they are never going to be perfect in the NFL, and they’re always more perfect when you have a player like Allen. No excuses … even if there are valid excuses. It’s now OC Joe Brady’s turn to put this team over the top. We don’t love his chances relative to the field the Bills could have hired, but anyone has a shot when their quarterback is Josh Allen. Offseason storyline to watch: If this cap-strapped roster throws its limited resources at one position group or tries to patch up all its many holes at once.

6. San Francisco 49ers

There’s never a dull moment in Shannyland. This season, the starting quarterback missed eight games, the two best defenders combined to play nine, and the No. 1 receiver quite literally quit on the team. And yet, there the 49ers were, playing for the NFC West crown and the conference’s No. 1 seed in Week 18. They lost, fatally wounding their Super Bowl odds, but they still managed to take out the Eagles before finally succumbing to the Seahawks in the Divisional Round. This Shanny campaign was different because, while there’s always drama, there isn’t always this level of resilience. Shanny seasons tend to either end in the conference title game or at 6-11. This was something different. Shanahan keeps learning new tricks. The best active coach to never win a Super Bowl, Shanahan and his 49ers appear destined to stay relevant for however long he’s calling the plays and hiring the assistants. Offseason storyline to watch: If the Niners are able to land anything of substance for AWOL wideout Brandon Aiyuk.

5. Houston Texans

For the third straight season, the Texans won at least one playoff game. For the third straight time … that was it. Admirable consistency, but this seemed like the year that might finally produce more. After a dreadful 1-3 September, the Texans lost only two more times all season, including zero times after Nov. 9. They weathered a three-game C.J. Stroud absence, and watched their defensive line become arguably the most feared in the game. They dismantled the Steelers in the Wild Card Round. Then it all turned to ash against the Patriots. Shaky against Pittsburgh, Stroud fell apart against the Pats, taking three sacks and tossing four of the worst interceptions you will ever see in a football game. For as much progress as the Texans seemed to make this year, Stroud’s playoff implosion arguably left them back at square one. Is he truly a franchise player? Because Will Anderson is a franchise pass rusher. DeMeco Ryans is a franchise coach. Nico Collins is a legitimate No. 1 weapon. Nearly all the pieces are in place. Hopefully Stroud can stop knocking them off the table in 2026. Offseason storyline to watch: The tone the Texans take with Stroud following his playoff implosion.

4. Los Angeles Rams

Where did that come from? 37-year-old Matthew Stafford had a 4.0 touchdown percentage over the previous three seasons. His back was so bulky during training camp he spent the month of August freezing himself in a portable meat locker (I could have some of these facts wrong). So how did he throw for a career-high 46 touchdowns and win his first MVP award? Well, having Davante Adams helps. A receiving rim-finisher so dominant he’s more akin to a goal-line running back, Adams was a pitch-perfect free agent addition. It also helped that Puka Nacua started healthy and stayed that way. And then there’s Sean McVay. This is just what he does. Although a late-season defensive collapse proved to be this team’s downfall, it still took until their end-of-season Seahawks matchups to fully collapse. Always ahead of the curve — his three tight end sets say hello — McVay is going to do his part to keep his team in the upper-echelons of contention. We’ll see if an even older Stafford can hold up his end of the bargain one more time in 2026. Offseason storyline to watch: How can the Rams enhance a defense that fell apart late in the season?

3. Denver Broncos

Everything went right up until the last possible moment. The Broncos had a clear identity in a vulnerable division. It wasn’t always pretty, but it was effective 14 out of 17 times. That remained true for a Divisional Round showdown with a Bills team that probably had its best shot at a Super Bowl during the Patrick Mahomes era. That is, until the second-to-last play. Of all times, that was when a pre-existing Bo Nix ankle injury decided to blow. Even without Nix, the Broncos’ defense-first approach almost worked in the AFC Championship Game until swirling snows and a haunting early field goal decision brought the party to a close. The Broncos deserved better in 2025. They are unlikely to get it in 2026. This was a stars-aligning moment for a low-ceiling quarterback and perfectly-calibrated roster. Injuries were not a big issue. Sean Payton is always in the mix, but there’s a strong chance this was the last time he was leading the charge. Offseason storyline to watch: If Payton does the unthinkable and gives up play-calling duties.

2. New England Patriots

You could argue the Patriots were a year too early. I would prefer “right on time.” So they weren’t ready to compete with the Seahawks. They were ready to dominate a soft schedule. To highlight Drake Maye’s strengths to the point he nearly won MVP. To win three hand-to-hand combat, defensive battles during the AFC playoffs. To do absolutely everything but win the biggest game of the year. I always like to say, to get embarrassed in the Super Bowl, you have to make the Super Bowl. 16 AFC teams had the opportunity. Those quartebacked by Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow couldn’t even make the tournament. The Pats played the schedule in front of them and won 17-of-21 times. It will be harder in 2026. So will the Pats. Now they have all featured on the game’s biggest stage, not just coach Mike Vrabel. Maybe they will never get back here. They certainly belonged in 2025. Offseason storyline to watch: If the Pats can make the most of their late-round draft capital and upgrade a shaky skill corps.

1. Seattle Seahawks

Sometimes a championship team has a whole greater than the sum of its parts. Other times, it is carried along by 3-4 superstar players. And then there’s the 2025 Seattle Seahawks, where all 53 roster spots felt perfectly calibrated. Sam Darnold was in the right place at the right time. Coach Mike Macdonald had the exact perfect group of players on defense. Although superstars were few and far between, they were not nonexistent. Jaxon Smith-Njigba was one of the best players in the league. For all those strengths, it was even more important that there were no weaknesses. They could pass, run, hit big plays, and perform at all three levels of the defense. Macdonald out-coached all of his adversaries. There was nothing for the opponent to exploit. You had to play a perfect game, and that only happens a few times a season. That’s how the Seahawks lost three games. The other 17? It just wasn’t possible to beat this team. The mixture might never be this good again, but it was perfect in 2025. The result was a Super Bowl championship no one can second guess. Offseason storyline to watch: How the ‘Hawks replace integral offensive play-caller Klint Kubiak.