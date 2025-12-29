Matthew Berry’s Way, Way, Way Too Early Top 50 for 2026

Along with the tradition of having way, way, way too early rankings for next season, so too is the tradition of a bunch of caveats.

First, while they are obviously adaptable (especially this early), these rankings are for 1 QB leagues with full PPR scoring. Second, these rankings reflect the current NFL landscape as it stands today (insert publish date). That means I’m treating all upcoming free agents as if they are still on their current team. George Pickens is on the Cowboys, Breece Hall is on the Jets, Travis Etienne on the Jaguars, etc.... This likely won’t be the case come March/April, but I can only work off the information I have right now. Finally, I’m also assuming full health for all players dealing with injury. For example, I’m ranking Malik Nabers as if he’s fully recovered from his knee injury and Rashee Rice as if Patrick Mahomes is the Chiefs Week 1 starter. That may change as we get more information but will cross that bridge when we get to it.

As we get into everything that makes up the 24/7/365 news cycle that is the National Football League, these rankings will be updated accordingly. Because as teams, schemes, and opportunities change, so does the fantasy value of the players in those situations. So, make sure to check the timestamp to see when the latest update occurred. That said, the next significant update to these way, way, way too early rankings for 2025 won’t be until after free agency. With another major update – along with dynasty rookie rankings – coming after the NFL draft.

As always, please let me know what you think of the rankings – what you agree with, what you don’t – on social media where I am @MatthewBerryTMR on all platforms (X/Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Threads, Bluesky) except the Bleacher Nation Fantasy App where I am merely @MatthewBerry.

Hard to keep it to just 50, and yes, I’m sure you have opinions on who should and shouldn’t be on this list, who is too high and who is too low. Hit me up.

MATTHEW BERRY’S WAY, WAY, WAY TOO EARLY TOP 50 FOR 2026