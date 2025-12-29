 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ole Miss Georgia
Ole Miss defense looks to redeem a humiliating showing against Georgia in the Sugar Bowl
Andrew Heaney
Andrew Heaney says he is retiring after 12 major league seasons
Zabien Brown
Zabien Brown has a ‘clutch gene’ that has become part of Alabama’s DNA heading into the Rose Bowl

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251229.jpg
Best bets for MNF as Rams take on Falcons
nbc_nba_ask_KB_251229.jpg
Do Jokic and Murray rank in all-time Top 10 duos?
nbc_ffhh_weekendwarriorssundayscaries_251229.jpg
Weekend Warriors: Henry runs over Packers in win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ole Miss Georgia
Ole Miss defense looks to redeem a humiliating showing against Georgia in the Sugar Bowl
Andrew Heaney
Andrew Heaney says he is retiring after 12 major league seasons
Zabien Brown
Zabien Brown has a ‘clutch gene’ that has become part of Alabama’s DNA heading into the Rose Bowl

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251229.jpg
Best bets for MNF as Rams take on Falcons
nbc_nba_ask_KB_251229.jpg
Do Jokic and Murray rank in all-time Top 10 duos?
nbc_ffhh_weekendwarriorssundayscaries_251229.jpg
Weekend Warriors: Henry runs over Packers in win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Matthew Berry’s Way, Way, Way Too Early Top 50 for 2026

  
Published December 29, 2025 02:04 PM

Along with the tradition of having way, way, way too early rankings for next season, so too is the tradition of a bunch of caveats.

First, while they are obviously adaptable (especially this early), these rankings are for 1 QB leagues with full PPR scoring. Second, these rankings reflect the current NFL landscape as it stands today (insert publish date). That means I’m treating all upcoming free agents as if they are still on their current team. George Pickens is on the Cowboys, Breece Hall is on the Jets, Travis Etienne on the Jaguars, etc.... This likely won’t be the case come March/April, but I can only work off the information I have right now. Finally, I’m also assuming full health for all players dealing with injury. For example, I’m ranking Malik Nabers as if he’s fully recovered from his knee injury and Rashee Rice as if Patrick Mahomes is the Chiefs Week 1 starter. That may change as we get more information but will cross that bridge when we get to it.

As we get into everything that makes up the 24/7/365 news cycle that is the National Football League, these rankings will be updated accordingly. Because as teams, schemes, and opportunities change, so does the fantasy value of the players in those situations. So, make sure to check the timestamp to see when the latest update occurred. That said, the next significant update to these way, way, way too early rankings for 2025 won’t be until after free agency. With another major update – along with dynasty rookie rankings – coming after the NFL draft.

As always, please let me know what you think of the rankings – what you agree with, what you don’t – on social media where I am @MatthewBerryTMR on all platforms (X/Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Threads, Bluesky) except the Bleacher Nation Fantasy App where I am merely @MatthewBerry.

Hard to keep it to just 50, and yes, I’m sure you have opinions on who should and shouldn’t be on this list, who is too high and who is too low. Hit me up.

MATTHEW BERRY’S WAY, WAY, WAY TOO EARLY TOP 50 FOR 2026

﻿RANK PLAYER POS POS RANK TEAM
1 Bijan Robinson RB RB1 ATL
2 Jahmyr Gibbs RB RB2 DET
3 Puka Nacua WR WR1 LAR
4 Ja’Marr Chase WR WR2 CIN
5 Jonathan Taylor RB RB3 IND
6 De’Von Achane RB RB4 MIA
7 Christian McCaffrey RB RB5 SF
8 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR WR3 SEA
9 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR WR4 DET
10 James Cook RB RB6 BUF
11 CeeDee Lamb WR WR5 DAL
12 Trey McBride TE TE1 ARI
13 Drake London WR WR6 ATL
14 Malik Nabers WR WR7 NYG
15 Rashee Rice WR WR8 KC
16 Nico Collins WR WR9 HOU
17 Justin Jefferson WR WR10 MIN
18 Chase Brown RB RB7 CIN
19 Ashton Jeanty RB RB8 LV
20 George Pickens WR WR11 DAL
21 Omarion Hampton RB RB9 LAC
22 Brock Bowers TE TE2 LV
23 Bucky Irving RB RB10 TB
24 Chris Olave WR WR12 NO
25 Josh Jacobs RB RB11 GB
26 A.J. Brown WR WR13 PHI
27 Saquon Barkley RB RB12 PHI
28 Josh Allen QB QB1 BUF
29 Tee Higgins WR WR14 CIN
30 TreVeyon Henderson RB RB13 NE
31 Tetairoa McMillan WR WR15 CAR
32 Travis Etienne RB RB14 JAX
33 Derrick Henry RB RB15 BAL
34 Davante Adams WR WR16 LAR
35 Cam Skattebo RB RB16 NYG
36 Garrett Wilson WR WR17 NYJ
37 Quinshon Judkins RB RB17 CLE
38 RJ Harvey RB RB18 DEN
39 Jaylen Waddle WR WR18 MIA
40 Kyren Williams RB RB19 LAR
41 Drake Maye QB QB2 NE
42 Breece Hall RB RB20 NYJ
43 Terry McLaurin WR WR19 WSH
44 George Kittle TE TE3 SF
45 Lamar Jackson QB QB3 BAL
46 D’Andre Swift RB RB21 CHI
47 Jameson Williams WR WR20 DET
48 Mike Evans WR WR21 TB
49 DeVonta Smith WR WR22 PHI
50 Emeka Egbuka WR WR23 TB

Mentions
Matthew Berry Matthew Berry Atlanta Falcons Primary Logo Atlanta Falcons Buffalo Bills Primary Logo Buffalo Bills Chicago Bears Primary Logo Chicago Bears Cincinnati Bengals Primary Logo Cincinnati Bengals Detroit Lions Primary Logo Detroit Lions Green Bay Packers Primary Logo Green Bay Packers Tennessee Titans Primary Logo Tennessee Titans Indianapolis Colts Primary Logo Indianapolis Colts Kansas City Chiefs Primary Logo Kansas City Chiefs Las Vegas Raiders Primary Logo Las Vegas Raiders Miami Dolphins Primary Logo Miami Dolphins Minnesota Vikings Primary Logo Minnesota Vikings New England Patriots Primary Logo New England Patriots New Orleans Saints Primary Logo New Orleans Saints Jets-Logo.svg New York Jets Pittsburgh Steelers Primary Logo Pittsburgh Steelers Los Angeles Chargers Primary Logo Los Angeles Chargers Tampa Bay Buccaneers Primary Logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers Carolina Panthers Primary Logo Carolina Panthers Jacksonville Jaguars Primary Logo Jacksonville Jaguars Baltimore Ravens Primary Logo Baltimore Ravens Texans-Logo.svg Houston Texans San Francisco 49ers Primary Logo San Francisco 49ers Philadelphia Eagles Primary Logo Philadelphia Eagles New York Giants Secondary Logo New York Giants Washington Commanders Primary Logo Washington Commanders Dallas Cowboys Primary Logo Dallas Cowboys Cincinnati Bengals Primary Logo Cincinnati Bengals browns-color-logo.svg Cleveland Browns Denver Broncos Primary Logo Denver Broncos New Orleans Saints Primary Logo New Orleans Saints Arizona Cardinals Primary Logo Arizona Cardinals