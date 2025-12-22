 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: New England Patriots at Baltimore Ravens
Sunday Night Football Fantasy Fallout: Fantasy winners and losers from Ravens vs. Patriots in Week 16
NCAA Basketball: La Salle at Michigan
Trey McKenney scores 17 points as No. 2 Michigan pounds La Salle 102-50
Syndication: The Register Guard
Smith, Huff help No. 7 Gonzaga beat Oregon 91-82 at Moda Center

Top Clips

NBC_PSNFF_SUNDAYSANTA_251222.jpg
Evaluating NFC playoff picture in Week 16
Diggs_int_raw_251221.png.jpg
Diggs: Maye knows he can trust me in big moments
Lions_downturn_raw_251221.jpg
Lions’ Week 16 loss shows they miss Johnson as OC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

HLs: Kings rally from behind to win in overtime

December 22, 2025 01:08 AM
After falling behind by as many as 14, the Sacramento Kings stormed back in the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets, forcing overtime and pulling out the win.

nbc_nba_miavsnyk_brunsonhl_251221.jpg
02:02
HLs: Brunson scores season-high 47 in Knicks win
nbc_nba_chiatlhl_251221.jpg
01:55
HLs: Buzelis drops 28 points in Bulls victory
nbc_nba_lalvslac_kawhihl_251220.jpg
01:55
HLs: Leonard’s 32 lifts Clippers past Lakers
nbc_nba_gswcurryhls_251220.jpg
02:00
HLs: Curry’s 28 lifts Warriors to victory
nbc_nba_orlvsutah_banehl_251220.jpg
01:51
HLs: Bane’s heroics lifts Magic to overtime win
nbc_nba_memaldamahigh_251220.jpg
01:54
HLs: Aldama scores career-high
nbc_nba_nopzionhls_251220.jpg
01:58
HLs: Williamson’s 29 points lifts Pelicans to win
nbc_nba_bospritchard_251220.jpg
10
HLs: Pritchard scores 33 in Celtics win
nbc_nba_dalvsphi_maxeyhl_251220.jpg
02:00
HLs: Maxey erupts for 38 in Sixers win
nbc_nba_houvsden_sheppardhl_251220.jpg
01:57
HLs: Sheppard lifts Rockets past Denver
nbc_nba_okcvsmin_anthl_251219.jpg
02:07
HLs: Edwards carries T-Wolves to win in his return
nbc_nba_chivscle_garlandhl_251219.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Garland goes off for 35 points in loss
nbc_nba_phivsnyk_maxeyhl_251219.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Maxey drops 30 points in 76ers’ win
nbc_nba_sasvsatl_wembyhl_251219.jpg
02:00
HLs: Wembanyama leads Spurs to victory over Hawks
nbc_nba_miavsbos_whitehl_251219.jpg
01:53
HLs: White drains career-high 10 3-pointers
nbc_roto_lamelo_251219.jpg
01:27
Ball notches double-double in return from injury
nbc_roto_johnson_251219.jpg
01:51
Johnson a ‘fantasy superstar’ after career-high
nbc_roto_jokic_251219.jpg
01:32
Jokić makes more history as all-time great center
nbc_enjoy_thursdayrecap_251219.jpg
09:56
GSW moving in wrong direction after loss to PHX
nbc_roto_nba_champ_251219.jpg
01:40
Nuggets have the best chance to defeat Thunder
nbc_enjoy_draftkings_251219.jpg
04:59
Thunder, Sixers take center stage on NBA Friday
nbc_enjoy_playin_251219.jpg
09:53
Examining Mavericks, Hornets play-in chances
nbc_nba_butlervphx_251219.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Butler, GSW fall short against Suns
nbc_nba_lalutah_doncic_251218(2).jpg
01:59
Highlights: Doncic powers Lakers past Jazz
nbc_nba_denverorl_jokicmurray_251218(2).jpg
01:58
HLs: Jokic, Murray lead Nuggets to win vs. Magic
nbc_nba_hounola_ending_251218(2).jpg
01:57
HLs: Pelicans’ late comeback nets OT win vs. HOU
nbc_nba_nykindy_kolekjbnembhard_251218(2).jpg
01:50
HLs: NYK-IND thriller ends with Brunson dagger
nbc_nba_lacokc_shai_251218(2).jpg
01:54
Highlights: Gilgeous-Alexander handles LAC
nbc_nba_johnsonvcha_251218.jpg
02:06
HLs: Young returns, but Johnson shines in loss
nbc_nba_ogaustinnoonev2_251218.jpg
12:38
How is it being a No. 1 player in the country?

NBC_PSNFF_SUNDAYSANTA_251222.jpg
08:05
Evaluating NFC playoff picture in Week 16
Diggs_int_raw_251221.png.jpg
04:14
Diggs: Maye knows he can trust me in big moments
Lions_downturn_raw_251221.jpg
04:50
Lions’ Week 16 loss shows they miss Johnson as OC
Hunter_int_raw.jpg
07:12
Henry: Vrabel demands fun and accountability
nbc_psnff_henryout_251221.jpg
02:07
Why wasn’t Henry in game late vs. Patriots?
nbc_psnff_steveafc_251221.jpg
01:09
AFC No. 1 seed probability with Steve Kornacki
nbc_psnff_postgameint_251221.jpg
01:40
Maye, Diggs and Chaisson reflect on win vs. Ravens
nbc_snf_nebalhl_251221.jpg
49
Highlights: Patriots rally late to defeat Ravens
nbc_snf_stevensontd_251221.jpg
48
Stevenson rumbles in to give Pats the late lead
nbc_fnia_speedround_251221.jpg
02:06
Speed Round: NFL Week 16 Super Bowl 60 Wish List
korny_boy_251221.jpg
04:02
Kornacki shares how BUF, HOU can get top AFC seed
nbc_fnia_jagsbroncos_251221.jpg
04:04
Lawrence ‘excellent’ in Jaguars’ win vs. Broncos
nbc_fnia_bearsniners_251221.jpg
50
CHI ready for test vs. SF on SNF in Week 17
nbc_snf_williamstd_251221.jpg
49
Williams makes over-the-shoulder touchdown catch
nbc_fnia_packersravens_251221.jpg
43
GB must ‘rely on’ Jacobs vs. BAL in Week 17
nbc_fnia_steelerslions_251221.jpg
02:19
Analyzing wild finish of Steelers vs. Lions
nbc_snf_flowerstdv2_251221.jpg
55
Flowers takes reverse to the house vs. Patriots
nbc_fnia_jaguars_251221.jpg
02:17
Jaguars’ confidence on full display vs. Broncos
HunterHenryTD12-21.jpg
47
Maye finds Henry off play action for touchdown
nbc_fnia_dkmetcalf_251221.jpg
22
Source: NFL will examine Metcalf incident with fan
nbc_cbb_michiganhl_251221.jpg
04:11
Highlights: Michigan rolls through La Salle
HenryTD12-21.jpg
52
Henry gets Ravens on the board vs. Patriots
JudkinsInjury12-21.jpg
35
Browns hope Judkins is ready for Week 1 of 2026
nbc_cbb_oregonzaga_251221.jpg
07:47
Highlights: Gonzaga fends off Oregon
nbc_fnia_kornackiafcwest_251221.jpg
01:20
Kornacki breaks down race for AFC’s No. 1 seed
nbc_fnia_floriotua_251221.jpg
47
Latest on futures of Tua and Burrow
nbc_fnia_panthersbuccs_251221.jpg
01:37
Young steps up vs. TB, BUF avoids upset vs. CLE
nbc_nfl_lacvsdal_herbertpresser_251221.jpg
32
Herbert reflects on LAC’s offensive versatility
nbc_nfl_bufvscle_allenpresser_251221.jpg
29
Allen: BUF defense ‘showed how good they are’
nbc_nfl_youngft_251221.jpg
03:15
Young: CAR ‘embraced what was at stake’ vs. TB