Jaguars impress in double-digit win vs. Broncos

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
How to watch Mikaela Shiffrin in FIS Alpine skiing World Cup in Semmering
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
No. 2 Michigan closing gap on No. 1 Arizona in AP Top 25, Duke falls out of top five
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Former QB Jacob Rodriguez now is an All-America linebacker for Texas Tech
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Can Arsenal hold off surging Manchester City?
Bucs offense struggles in division loss to CAR
Ornstein details Anderson’s potential summer move
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
How to watch Mikaela Shiffrin in FIS Alpine skiing World Cup in Semmering
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
No. 2 Michigan closing gap on No. 1 Arizona in AP Top 25, Duke falls out of top five
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Former QB Jacob Rodriguez now is an All-America linebacker for Texas Tech
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Can Arsenal hold off surging Manchester City?
Bucs offense struggles in division loss to CAR
Ornstein details Anderson’s potential summer move
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Jaguars impress in double-digit win vs. Broncos
December 22, 2025 01:28 PM
Dan Patrick breaks down the week that was in the NFL, particularly diving into the Jacksonville Jaguars going inti Denver and defeating the Broncos by 14 points.
Related Videos
14:44
Jaguars QB Lawrence playing his best football
13:29
Burleson breaks down NFL catch rule
05:12
Lions ‘getting further and further away’
06:36
Neuheisel’s (musical) CFP message? ‘Let Them Play’
12:54
Riddick: Win over Rams ‘turning point’ for Darnold
06:59
Leaf on Tua benching, what went wrong for Dolphins
04:59
What’s wrong with Burrow and Bengals’ offense?
03:25
Tua was ‘the weak link’ in Miami’s offense
17:41
Irwin: Chiefs must start retooling around Mahomes
01:46
Irvin gives 2025 Cowboys a failing grade
15:26
RGIII: Parsons, Mahomes should sit out next season
11:30
Dolphins benching Tua was surprising to Gonzalez
17:15
Miller would be ‘shocked’ if NYK didn’t win East
14:03
Patrick: Tua not a starter ‘until further notice’
12:36
Does Tomlin survive another first-round loss?
12:35
Harbaugh on ACL injuries, Chiefs, Moore, and more
11:50
Thomas: Nobody can block Garrett consistently
13:28
Week 15 recap: KC eliminated, Rivers returns
17:58
Wright: Chiefs ‘deserve’ to miss playoffs
06:35
ATL showed ‘what they could be’ in win vs. TB
06:22
Indiana’s Mendoza ‘best story of the year’ in CFB
13:28
LeBron ‘knows’ when to be a team player for Lakers
17:30
‘Legit’ Jaguars not being talked about enough
11:07
Michigan must move ‘fast’ to find new head coach
07:56
Michigan’s situation with Moore ‘evolved rapidly’
10:33
Gronkowski is excited to host LA Bowl
15:37
What’s next for Michigan after Moore firing?
10:46
Finebaum on ND’s CFP snub, Kiffin’s move to LSU
12:29
Foxworth: Packers, Rams are ‘Super Bowl caliber’
14:42
Colts bringing in Rivers at QB seems desperate
Latest Clips
03:22
Can Arsenal hold off surging Manchester City?
03:06
Bucs offense struggles in division loss to CAR
06:36
Ornstein details Anderson’s potential summer move
06:50
Warren and Gainwell decimate Lions defense in win
02:42
Best bets for 49ers vs. Colts in MNF matchup
02:21
Burrow and Brown torched the Dolphins’ defense
02:17
‘Not worried’ about Allen after rough fantasy game
05:05
LV’s Jeanty has massive game vs. Texans defense
12:13
Preview: CFP quarterfinals ‘should be awesome’
05:11
What should CFP do with the Group of 5?
09:41
Can Young to still be ‘the guy’ for Hawks?
04:04
Herbert, Chargers offense spark in win over Dallas
12:08
Does CFP format need wholesale changes?
11:07
Diggs, Maye shine on SNF vs. Ravens
07:01
Ole Miss, Oregon roll through first round
07:15
Lawrence playing the best ball of his career
03:51
Simms: Herbert should be in MVP conversation
09:56
How LAC poor season can lead to potential trades
05:05
Take the over on 3’s made for Knueppel vs. Cavs
04:34
Oklahoma too sloppy in loss to Alabama
07:05
How should Texas A&M’s season be remembered?
02:08
Why vibes for talented Cavs are at ‘all-time low’
07:44
Pistons taking advantage of ‘unworldly’ defense
09:52
How Spurs’ ‘young core’ is creating good vibes
07:18
How will Michigan proceed in its coaching search?
24:41
Give me the headlines: ‘Build-a-Bear’
03:42
Broncos control path to No. 1 seed in AFC
02:09
Rockets have edge on Lakers given injuries
01:40
Expect Warriors to cover vs. Mavs Christmas Day
01:47
Ravens have a ‘puncher’s chance’ against Packers
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue