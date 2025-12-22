Jackson back injury could have massive impact

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Foster Griffin and Nationals finalize 1-year, $5.5 million contract
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Mets jettison Jeff McNeil in trade to A’s, follows departures of Alonso, Nimmo and Díaz
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Red Sox acquire All-Star first baseman Willson Contreras from Cardinals for three young righties
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
PL Update: Jimenez guides Fulham past Forest
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 17
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Nottingham Forest MWK 17
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Foster Griffin and Nationals finalize 1-year, $5.5 million contract
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Mets jettison Jeff McNeil in trade to A’s, follows departures of Alonso, Nimmo and Díaz
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Red Sox acquire All-Star first baseman Willson Contreras from Cardinals for three young righties
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
PL Update: Jimenez guides Fulham past Forest
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 17
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Nottingham Forest MWK 17
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
NFL on Peacock
Don't miss out on PFT, Simms Unbuttoned, Happy Hour, DPS and more!
Close
Watch Now
Jackson back injury could have massive impact
December 22, 2025 03:48 PM
Patrick Daugherty and Kyle Dvorchak look at Lamar Jackson's back injury and what may happen if he misses any more time for Baltimore.
Related Videos
01:22
Burrow will be in great spot against the Cardinals
01:27
What to expect in CLE backfield with Judkins out
01:34
Meyers ‘quickly became a trusted option’ for Jags
01:23
Darnold now ‘matchup resilient’ for fantasy finals
01:19
Nacua shatters fantasy numbers against Seahawks
02:05
Dolphins rookie QB Ewers ‘a downgrade’ from Tua
01:17
What Burden III and Odunze absences mean for Bears
01:26
Colts ‘lack better options’ than Rivers
01:24
Rodgers has Steelers skill players fantasy-viable
01:29
Why it’s smart for Washington to sit Daniels
01:34
How will Chiefs respond to Mahomes’ injury?
01:34
Start Lawrence despite ‘ugly’ matchup vs. Broncos
01:29
How will Adams’ absence affect Rams offense?
01:26
Pickett starting could benefit Bowers, Raiders
01:30
How will Taylor’s injury hurt Jets in fantasy?
01:31
Dowdle no longer must-start fantasy running back
01:16
Metcalf expected to play Monday vs. Dolphins
01:17
Daniels won’t play for Commanders against Giants
01:26
Report: Benson out for season with knee injury
01:20
‘Ignore’ WAS tight ends in fantasy with Ertz out
01:20
LAC ‘easing in’ Hampton after return from injury
01:31
Hurts’ faltering run game is posing problems
01:36
‘Downgrade’ all Colts in fantasy if Rivers starts
01:34
Achane should be ready for Week 15 vs. Steelers
01:38
Jones’ injury creates huge fantasy ripple effects
01:18
Gibbs can unseat CMC, Taylor as fantasy’s top RB
01:22
Higgins should resume role amid Burrow’s return
01:29
Jackson looks ‘physically diminished’ as of late
01:27
Making sense of Cardinals’ backfield for Week 14
01:27
Panthers’ Dowdle to remain primary early-down RB
Latest Clips
08:56
PL Update: Jimenez guides Fulham past Forest
11:07
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 17
08:06
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Nottingham Forest MWK 17
02:44
Silva reflects on Fulham’s massive win over Forest
03:09
Jimenez enjoys pressure as Fulham’s penalty-taker
02:23
Fulham get ‘vitally important’ win over Forest
03:48
Jimenez’s penalty gives Fulham lead over Forest
05:48
NFL and PL fantasy MVPs, festive fixtures preview
09:15
12 days of Scheffler: AP Invitational win 2022
07:54
Looking back at Scheffler’s first PGA Tour win
01:40
Herro misses fourth straight game with toe injury
02:22
Red Sox land catcher Contreas from Cardinals
02:04
Murakami has to improve on ‘contact issues’ in MLB
01:11
Lakers’ Dončić left game Saturday with leg injury
01:36
How to navigate Zubac injury for Clippers
03:22
Can Arsenal hold off surging Manchester City?
03:06
Bucs offense struggles in division loss to CAR
06:36
Ornstein details Anderson’s potential summer move
02:24
2025 Highlights: OSU’s Smith is ‘built different’
10:29
Jaguars impress in double-digit win vs. Broncos
14:44
Jaguars QB Lawrence playing his best football
13:29
Burleson breaks down NFL catch rule
06:50
Warren and Gainwell decimate Lions defense in win
02:42
Best bets for 49ers vs. Colts in MNF matchup
02:21
Burrow and Brown torched the Dolphins’ defense
02:17
‘Not worried’ about Allen after rough fantasy game
05:05
LV’s Jeanty has massive game vs. Texans defense
12:13
Preview: CFP quarterfinals ‘should be awesome’
05:11
What should CFP do with the Group of 5?
09:41
Can Young to still be ‘the guy’ for Hawks?
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue