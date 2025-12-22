 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Rams
What NFL games are on Christmas Day 2025: Schedule, how to watch, game previews
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Lions vs. Vikings prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
NFL: New York Giants at New England Patriots
Fantasy Football Week 17 Defense (DST) Rankings and Streamers

Top Clips

nbc_pft_harbaughjobsecurity_251223.jpg
Harbaugh addresses job security amid struggles
JerryJonesPFT12-23.jpg
What will Jones do to fix Cowboys’ defense?
nbc_pft_harbaughonjackson_251223.jpg
Unpacking ‘tension’ between Jackson and Ravens

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Rams
What NFL games are on Christmas Day 2025: Schedule, how to watch, game previews
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Lions vs. Vikings prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
NFL: New York Giants at New England Patriots
Fantasy Football Week 17 Defense (DST) Rankings and Streamers

Top Clips

nbc_pft_harbaughjobsecurity_251223.jpg
Harbaugh addresses job security amid struggles
JerryJonesPFT12-23.jpg
What will Jones do to fix Cowboys’ defense?
nbc_pft_harbaughonjackson_251223.jpg
Unpacking ‘tension’ between Jackson and Ravens

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Iwobi finds belonging playing for Nigeria

December 22, 2025 06:18 PM
Mary Omatiga talks with Fulham's Alex Iwobi about representing Nigeria and what African values have had the biggest impact on him.

Related Videos

nbc_pl_marcointv_251222.jpg
02:44
Silva reflects on Fulham’s massive win over Forest
nbc_pl_raulintv_251222.jpg
03:09
Jimenez enjoys pressure as Fulham’s penalty-taker
nbc_pl_fulnfpostgame_251222.jpg
02:23
Fulham get ‘vitally important’ win over Forest
nbc_pl_arsmcdiscussion_251222.jpg
03:22
Can Arsenal hold off surging Manchester City?
nbc_pl_ornsteinsegmentv2_251222.jpg
06:36
Ornstein details Anderson’s potential summer move
nbc_pl_2robpreview_251221.jpg
01:59
Key things to watch in Chelsea’s battle with Villa
nbc_pl_2robmustoe_251221.jpg
03:01
Rogers ‘one of the best’ midfielders in the world
nbc_pl_2robearle_251221.jpg
02:55
Ampadu is ‘such an important part’ of Leeds
nbc_pl_emeryintv_251221.jpg
02:45
Emery pumps the brakes on Villa as contenders
nbc_pl_amorimintv_251221.jpg
05:35
Amorim: Man United ‘were the better team’ v. Villa
nbc_pl_rodgersintv_251221.jpg
05:18
Rogers ‘really confident’ in himself, Aston Villa
nbc_pl_avlmupostgame_251221.jpg
04:08
Villa cement status as contenders v. Man United
nbc_pl_garynevillesegmentv2_251221.jpg
02:59
Neville: Romero’s behavior lets Spurs down
nbc_pl_ornsteinsegment_251221.jpg
05:23
Ornstein: City eyeing Maresca if Guardiola leaves
pl_update_leeds.jpg
10:36
PL Update: Leeds top Palace; Arsenal, City roll on
nbc_pl_totlivpostgame_251220.jpg
01:56
Is Romero at risk of losing captaincy for Spurs?
nbc_pl_mcwhupostgame_251220.jpg
02:00
Man City showing ‘all the signs’ for title charge
nbc_pl_howeintv_251220.jpg
02:04
Howe: NEW were denied ‘clear penalty’ v. CHE
nbc_pl_chenewstudiov2_251220.jpg
01:52
Maresca ‘deserves’ credit for CHE draw v. NEW
nbc_pl_pregameenzointv_251220.jpg
03:56
Maresca has ‘to be careful’ with cryptic words
nbc_bwoa_sizzle_251218.jpg
01:38
African PL stars honor heritage as AFCON begins
nbc_pst_avlmu_251218.jpg
12:01
Aston Villa can keep momentum going v. Man United
nbc_pst_festivepredictions_251218.jpg
09:27
PL title race heats up during festive fixtures
nbc_pst_evears_251218.jpg
09:40
Can Everton make most of Arsenal’s injury woes?
nbc_pst_totliv_251218.jpg
11:44
LIV have ‘too many good players’ to not win v. TOT
nbc_pl_sakaintv_251217.jpg
07:36
Saka speaks on his evolution and growth
nbc_pl_10plstarsafcon25_251216.jpg
02:58
10 Premier League stars on show at AFCON 2025
nbc_pl_generationxglee_251216.jpg
07:38
Leeds’ tactical changes leads to an uptick in form
nbc_pl_generationxgsunwin_251216.jpg
08:25
How Sunderland triumphed against Newcastle
nbc_pl_2robbieswhuavl_251216.jpg
05:05
‘The Morgan Rogers Show’ leads Villa to contention

Latest Clips

nbc_pft_harbaughjobsecurity_251223.jpg
02:43
Harbaugh addresses job security amid struggles
JerryJonesPFT12-23.jpg
01:27
What will Jones do to fix Cowboys’ defense?
nbc_pft_harbaughonjackson_251223.jpg
10:27
Unpacking ‘tension’ between Jackson and Ravens
nbc_pft_metcalfsuspended_251223.jpg
12:31
Metcalf suspended two games for fan altercation
nbc_pft_metcalfincidentimpact_251223.jpg
16:28
What message does Metcalf’s suspension send?
nbc_pft_chiefsstadium_251223.jpg
02:08
Chiefs announce move to Kansas for 2031
NBC_PFT_49ERSCONVO_251223.jpg
09:58
49ers offense on fire ahead of push for No. 1 seed
nbc_pft_powerrankings_251223.jpg
06:17
PFT power rankings: Rams fall, Jaguars rise
nbc_pft_riversconvo_251223.jpg
05:16
Rivers turns back the clock but Colts still fall
nbc_pft_rivershof_251223.jpg
09:22
Is Rivers a ‘no-brainer’ for Hall of Fame?
nbc_pft_coltsplayoff_251223.jpg
05:01
Analyzing Colts’ playoff chances with Rivers
nbc_pft_williamspurdy_251223.jpg
04:56
Williams has high praise for Purdy
nbc_nba_okcmem_2minhl_251222.jpg
02:00
HLs: SGA does it all in OKC win over Memphis
nbc_nba_digitalhit_251222.jpg
01:04
Thunder take care of business against Grizzlies
nbc_nba_shaipostgame_251222.jpg
01:23
SGA: Points off turnovers were ‘big’ for OKC
nbc_nba_thunderpg_251222.jpg
01:52
SGA continuing ‘insane’ level of consistency
nbc_nba_jalenwill_251222.jpg
05:05
OKC intimidating teams with ‘dominant’ mentality
nbc_nba_knicksbanner_251222.jpg
02:17
Should the Knicks raise their NBA Cup banner?
nbc_nba_ludort_251222.jpg
03:19
Dort: OKC’s offseason was a time to ‘reconnect’
nbc_nba_nopdavishl_251222.jpg
01:55
HLs: Davis scores season-high 35 in Mavs loss
nbc_nba_boscomeback_251222.jpg
01:53
HLs: Brown fuels late rally in Boston comeback win
nbc_nba_grizzliesanalysis_251222.jpg
02:01
How Grizzlies have created offense sans Morant
nbc_nba_thunderanalysis_251222.jpg
03:04
What have we learned from OKC’s recent losses?
nbc_nba_clecharlotte_digitalhit_251222.jpg
01:47
Cavaliers get right with ‘vintage’ effort vs. CHA
nbc_nba_clecha_251222_copy.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Cavs let it fly from 3, defeat Hornets
nbc_nba_austinpreview_251222.jpg
02:42
Pressure building for ‘inconsistent’ Cavaliers
nbc_nba_robbiepreview_251222.jpg
03:09
Hornets looking to build behind Ball, Miller
nbc_nba_futurepgs_251222_copy.jpg
07:21
Thomas, Fisher talk evolution of NBA point guard
nbc_pl_update_251222.jpg
08:56
PL Update: Jimenez guides Fulham past Forest
nbc_pl_mw17allgoals_251222.jpg
11:07
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 17