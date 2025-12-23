HOU needs another shooter to provide relief for KD

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee Titans
Broncos vs. Chiefs prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
NFL: Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Rams
What NFL games are on Christmas Day 2025: Schedule, how to watch, game previews
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Lions vs. Vikings prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251223.jpg
Bet on Raiders to beat Giants, Saints to cover
nbc_ffhh_waiverwr_251223.jpg
Snatch up Franklin, Washington on Week 17 waivers
nbc_ffhh_tyler_shough_st_241223.jpg
Shough most exciting quarterback on waiver wire

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee Titans
Broncos vs. Chiefs prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
NFL: Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Rams
What NFL games are on Christmas Day 2025: Schedule, how to watch, game previews
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Lions vs. Vikings prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251223.jpg
Bet on Raiders to beat Giants, Saints to cover
nbc_ffhh_waiverwr_251223.jpg
Snatch up Franklin, Washington on Week 17 waivers
nbc_ffhh_tyler_shough_st_241223.jpg
Shough most exciting quarterback on waiver wire

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

HOU needs another shooter to provide relief for KD

December 23, 2025 12:53 PM
Christmas Day is just around the corner, and the Numbers on the Board crew determine what different teams will be asking Santa for — such as the Rockets needing another shooter.

Related Videos

nbc_nba_pickset_251223.jpg
04:54
Lean on Pacers’ Siakam to have ‘heater’ vs. Bucks
nbc_nba_lastnightrecap_251223.jpg
09:59
‘Not surprising’ to see tension within Warriors
nbc_nba_dropmic_251223.jpg
08:07
Kalkbrenner, Raynaud proving to be draft steals
nbc_bte_timbsnuggets_251223.jpg
01:57
Do Wolves deserve more respect vs. Nuggets?
nbc_nba_okcmem_2minhl_251222.jpg
02:00
HLs: SGA does it all in OKC win over Memphis
nbc_nba_digitalhit_251222.jpg
01:04
Thunder take care of business against Grizzlies
nbc_nba_shaipostgame_251222.jpg
01:23
SGA: Points off turnovers were ‘big’ for OKC
nbc_nba_thunderpg_251222.jpg
01:52
SGA continuing ‘insane’ level of consistency
nbc_nba_jalenwill_251222.jpg
05:05
OKC intimidating teams with ‘dominant’ mentality
nbc_nba_knicksbanner_251222.jpg
02:17
Should the Knicks raise their NBA Cup banner?
nbc_nba_ludort_251222.jpg
03:19
Dort: OKC’s offseason was a time to ‘reconnect’
nbc_nba_nopdavishl_251222.jpg
01:55
HLs: Davis scores season-high 35 in Mavs loss
nbc_nba_boscomeback_251222.jpg
01:53
HLs: Brown fuels late rally in Boston comeback win
nbc_nba_grizzliesanalysis_251222.jpg
02:01
How Grizzlies have created offense sans Morant
nbc_nba_thunderanalysis_251222.jpg
03:04
What have we learned from OKC’s recent losses?
nbc_nba_clecharlotte_digitalhit_251222.jpg
01:47
Cavaliers get right with ‘vintage’ effort vs. CHA
nbc_nba_clecha_251222_copy.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Cavs let it fly from 3, defeat Hornets
nbc_nba_austinpreview_251222.jpg
02:42
Pressure building for ‘inconsistent’ Cavaliers
nbc_nba_robbiepreview_251222.jpg
03:09
Hornets looking to build behind Ball, Miller
nbc_nba_futurepgs_251222_copy.jpg
07:21
Thomas, Fisher talk evolution of NBA point guard
herro.jpg
01:40
Herro misses fourth straight game with toe injury
nbc_roto_luka_251222.jpg
01:11
Lakers’ Dončić left game Saturday with leg injury
zubac.jpg
01:36
How to navigate Zubac injury for Clippers
nbc_nba_askkb_251222.jpg
09:41
Can Young to still be ‘the guy’ for Hawks?
nbc_nba_lowvibesthekingsbucks_251222.jpg
09:56
How LAC poor season can lead to potential trades
nbc_nba_dksegmentsmallballpickset_251222.jpg
05:05
Take the over on 3’s made for Knueppel vs. Cavs
nbc_nba_lowvibes_251222.jpg
02:08
Why vibes for talented Cavs are at ‘all-time low’
nbc_nba_snallballhighvibescade_251222.jpg
07:44
Pistons taking advantage of ‘unworldly’ defense
nbc_nba_smallballhighvibes_251222.jpg
09:52
How Spurs’ ‘young core’ is creating good vibes
durant.jpg
02:09
Rockets have edge on Lakers given injuries

Latest Clips

nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251223.jpg
02:01
Bet on Raiders to beat Giants, Saints to cover
nbc_ffhh_waiverwr_251223.jpg
09:55
Snatch up Franklin, Washington on Week 17 waivers
nbc_ffhh_tyler_shough_st_241223.jpg
06:31
Shough most exciting quarterback on waiver wire
nbc_ffhh_waiverte_251223.jpg
04:41
Desperate for a tight end? Consider claiming Hill
nbc_ffhh_ugly_sweaters_251223.jpg
05:24
FFHH crew shows off their ugly Christmas sweaters
nbc_csu_broncoschiefs_251223.jpg
03:31
NFL Christmas Preview: Broncos vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_nolaten_251223.jpg
02:39
NFL Week 17 Preview: Saints vs. Titans
nbc_csu_lionsvikings_251223.jpg
03:50
NFL Christmas Preview: Lions vs. Vikings
nbc_csu_cowboyscommanders_251223.jpg
03:59
NFL Christmas Preview: Cowboys vs. Commanders
nbc_csu_bucsdolphins_251223.jpg
02:34
NFL Week 17 Preview: Buccaneers vs. Dolphins
nbc_csu_patsjets_251223.jpg
02:20
NFL Week 17 Preview: Patriots vs. Jets
nbc_csu_steelersbrowns_251223.jpg
05:15
NFL Week 17 Preview: Steelers vs. Browns
nbc_csu_jaxcolts_251223.jpg
03:28
NFL Week 17 Preview: Jaguars vs. Colts
nbc_golf_scottiewinswgc_251223.jpg
12:46
12 Days of Scheffler: Win at ’22 WGC Match Play
nbc_csu_cardsbengals_251223.jpg
02:59
NFL Week 17 Preview: Bengals vs. Cardinals
nbc_csu_seahawkspanthers_251223.jpg
03:42
NFL Week 17 Preview: Seahawks vs. Panthers
nbc_csu_ravenspackers_251223.jpg
04:23
NFL Week 17 Preview: Ravens vs. Packers
nbc_csu_texanschargers_251223.jpg
04:12
NFL Week 17 Preview: Texans vs. Chargers
jagstrevorlawrence.jpg
01:34
Early best bets for Jaguars vs. Colts
nbc_bte_bearsniners_251223.jpg
01:59
Why over is the best bet for Bears vs. 49ers
nbc_bte_eaglesbills_251223.jpg
01:35
Lean on the over for total points in PHI vs. BUF
nbc_pft_harbaughjobsecurity_251223.jpg
02:43
Harbaugh addresses job security amid struggles
JerryJonesPFT12-23.jpg
01:27
What will Jones do to fix Cowboys’ defense?
nbc_pft_harbaughonjackson_251223.jpg
10:27
Unpacking ‘tension’ between Jackson and Ravens
nbc_pft_metcalfsuspended_251223.jpg
12:31
Metcalf suspended two games for fan altercation
nbc_pft_metcalfincidentimpact_251223.jpg
16:28
What message does Metcalf’s suspension send?
nbc_pft_chiefsstadium_251223.jpg
02:08
Chiefs announce move to Kansas for 2031
NBC_PFT_49ERSCONVO_251223.jpg
09:58
49ers offense on fire ahead of push for No. 1 seed
nbc_pft_powerrankings_251223.jpg
06:17
PFT power rankings: Rams fall, Jaguars rise
nbc_pft_riversconvo_251223.jpg
05:16
Rivers turns back the clock but Colts still fall