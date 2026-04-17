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Kentucky Derby qualification details with Kornacki
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Miles is bringing joy into WNBA career with Lynx

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Top News

MLB: Seattle Mariners at San Diego Padres
Report: San Diego Padres are nearing a whopping sale
MLB: New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers
Two-start pitchers: Nolan McLean fronts a list of viable options for the fourth week of the 2026 season
MLB: APR 15 Cubs at Phillies
Braves at Phillies Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 17

Top Clips

nbc_horse_kornackiroadtoderbyfin_260417.jpg
Kentucky Derby qualification details with Kornacki
nbc_horse_kornackidetailsfin_260417.jpg
Kentucky Derby history with Steve Kornacki
nbc_wnba_miles_260417.jpg
Miles is bringing joy into WNBA career with Lynx

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
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Watch Now

Kentucky Derby betting basics with Steve Kornacki

April 17, 2026 02:57 PM
Steve Kornacki takes over the touch screen to go over betting basics before the Kentucky Derby is in full swing.

Latest Clips

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08:24
Kentucky Derby qualification details with Kornacki
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03:47
Kentucky Derby history with Steve Kornacki
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03:07
Miles is bringing joy into WNBA career with Lynx
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04:47
Should playoffs have higher seeds pick opponents?
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01:29
Why ‘time is of the essence’ for Titans’ Ward
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07:22
Highlights: Senior PGA Championship, Second Round
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Report: Cardinals may trade up to land QB Simpson
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01:21
Maxey powers 76ers into the playoffs
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01:37
Garland hampered by toe issues in 2025-2026
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01:23
Doncic, Cunningham ruled eligible for NBA awards
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01:19
Baldwin scorching to start the season for Atlanta
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01:23
Angels’ power bat Adell ‘flying under the radar’
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01:38
Messick ‘asserted himself’ after near no-hitter
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01:21
Åberg pleased with first round at RBC Heritage
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02:03
Now is last chance to bet OKC to win West
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02:09
Celtics hold value as bet to win the East
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Lakers will give Houston a series despite injuries
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Rams unveil refreshed uniforms and updated logos
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What’s next for Achane and the Dolphins?
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How will Giants handle Lawrence situation?
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13:12
Report: NFL looking for increase in next TV deals
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Analyzing psychology of the NFL draft
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Veach anticipates ‘a lot’ of Round 1 trades
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07:44
Florio on ‘disconnect’ between draft and ‘reality’
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10:52
Does 2026 lack intrigue of previous drafts?
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03:24
Avdija delivered ‘superstar’ performance vs. Suns
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06:58
Herro, Powell show lack of chemistry vs. Hornets
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05:26
Heat-Hornets was the ‘best play-in game ever’
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05:25
Laying out Clippers’ top offseason priorities
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06:10
What stood out from Steph’s night against Clippers