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MLB: Seattle Mariners at San Diego Padres
Report: San Diego Padres are nearing a whopping sale
MLB: New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers
Two-start pitchers: Nolan McLean fronts a list of viable options for the fourth week of the 2026 season
MLB: APR 15 Cubs at Phillies
Braves at Phillies Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 17

Top Clips

nbc_horse_kornackiroadtoderbyfin_260417.jpg
Kentucky Derby qualification details with Kornacki
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Kentucky Derby history with Steve Kornacki
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Kentucky Derby betting basics with Steve Kornacki

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Watch Now

Should playoffs have higher seeds pick opponents?

April 17, 2026 02:28 PM
The Dan Le Batard Show discuss how higher seeds being able to pick their opponent would make things more interesting.

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