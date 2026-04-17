Should playoffs have higher seeds pick opponents?

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Report: San Diego Padres are nearing a whopping sale
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Two-start pitchers: Nolan McLean fronts a list of viable options for the fourth week of the 2026 season
David Shovein
,
David Shovein
,
Braves at Phillies Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 17
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Top Clips
Kentucky Derby qualification details with Kornacki
Kentucky Derby history with Steve Kornacki
Kentucky Derby betting basics with Steve Kornacki
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA Playoffs
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA All-Star Game
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Sunday Night Baseball
WNBA
WNBA
WNBA Home
WNBA Scores
WNBA Standings
WNBA Stats
WNBA Betting Odds
On Her Turf
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
MLB According to CC
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Report: San Diego Padres are nearing a whopping sale
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Two-start pitchers: Nolan McLean fronts a list of viable options for the fourth week of the 2026 season
David Shovein
,
David Shovein
,
Braves at Phillies Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 17
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Top Clips
Kentucky Derby qualification details with Kornacki
Kentucky Derby history with Steve Kornacki
Kentucky Derby betting basics with Steve Kornacki
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA Playoffs
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA All-Star Game
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Sunday Night Baseball
WNBA
WNBA Home
WNBA Scores
WNBA Standings
WNBA Stats
WNBA Betting Odds
On Her Turf
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
MLB According to CC
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Should playoffs have higher seeds pick opponents?
April 17, 2026 02:28 PM
The Dan Le Batard Show discuss how higher seeds being able to pick their opponent would make things more interesting.
Related Videos
06:49
Fallout of LIV Golf potentially losing funding
07:06
Curry, Green have vintage performance vs. Clippers
12:44
Celtics emerge as potential suitors for Giannis
03:13
Why was Doncic playing in a blowout before injury?
03:34
Analyzing meaning of Celtics blowing out Heat
04:48
Krick: Hurley is a madman in the best possible way
08:15
NCAA women’s basketball talent gap may be widening
09:42
Is NBA more ‘lopsided’ than ever before?
04:57
Where Duke’s loss ranks among notable collapses
12:40
Can Marlins progress towards competing in 2026?
03:16
T’Wolves’ OT win over Rockets is an ‘absurdity’
05:37
Le Batard: Miami can’t overcome dead cap nightmare
14:12
May on Michigan turnaround, Sweet 16 matchup
02:12
Le Batard: ‘Play-In Tournament is fraudulent’
05:03
Wemby’s dominance vs Heat
03:57
Tatum has time to shake rust off after BOS return
07:19
How should Heat move forward with Powell, Herro?
09:05
Twists in adding 18th game to NFL regular season
Latest Clips
08:24
Kentucky Derby qualification details with Kornacki
03:47
Kentucky Derby history with Steve Kornacki
06:41
Kentucky Derby betting basics with Steve Kornacki
03:07
Miles is bringing joy into WNBA career with Lynx
01:29
Why ‘time is of the essence’ for Titans’ Ward
07:22
Highlights: Senior PGA Championship, Second Round
01:34
Report: Cardinals may trade up to land QB Simpson
01:21
Maxey powers 76ers into the playoffs
01:37
Garland hampered by toe issues in 2025-2026
01:23
Doncic, Cunningham ruled eligible for NBA awards
01:19
Baldwin scorching to start the season for Atlanta
01:23
Angels’ power bat Adell ‘flying under the radar’
01:38
Messick ‘asserted himself’ after near no-hitter
01:21
Åberg pleased with first round at RBC Heritage
02:03
Now is last chance to bet OKC to win West
02:09
Celtics hold value as bet to win the East
01:56
Lakers will give Houston a series despite injuries
02:45
Rams unveil refreshed uniforms and updated logos
06:56
What’s next for Achane and the Dolphins?
04:56
How will Giants handle Lawrence situation?
13:12
Report: NFL looking for increase in next TV deals
07:08
Analyzing psychology of the NFL draft
09:33
Veach anticipates ‘a lot’ of Round 1 trades
07:44
Florio on ‘disconnect’ between draft and ‘reality’
10:52
Does 2026 lack intrigue of previous drafts?
03:24
Avdija delivered ‘superstar’ performance vs. Suns
06:58
Herro, Powell show lack of chemistry vs. Hornets
05:26
Heat-Hornets was the ‘best play-in game ever’
05:25
Laying out Clippers’ top offseason priorities
06:10
What stood out from Steph’s night against Clippers
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue