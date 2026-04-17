 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Seattle Mariners at San Diego Padres
Report: San Diego Padres are nearing a whopping sale
MLB: New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers
Two-start pitchers: Nolan McLean fronts a list of viable options for the fourth week of the 2026 season
MLB: APR 15 Cubs at Phillies
Braves at Phillies Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 17

Top Clips

ward_new.jpg
Why ‘time is of the essence’ for Titans’ Ward
nbc_golf_seniorrd2_260417.jpg
Highlights: Senior PGA Championship, Second Round
nbc_roto_simpson_260417.jpg
Report: Cardinals may trade up to land QB Simpson

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Seattle Mariners at San Diego Padres
Report: San Diego Padres are nearing a whopping sale
MLB: New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers
Two-start pitchers: Nolan McLean fronts a list of viable options for the fourth week of the 2026 season
MLB: APR 15 Cubs at Phillies
Braves at Phillies Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 17

Top Clips

ward_new.jpg
Why ‘time is of the essence’ for Titans’ Ward
nbc_golf_seniorrd2_260417.jpg
Highlights: Senior PGA Championship, Second Round
nbc_roto_simpson_260417.jpg
Report: Cardinals may trade up to land QB Simpson

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Baldwin scorching to start the season for Atlanta

April 17, 2026 01:37 PM
James Schiano discusses Drake Baldwin's hot start to the season and the metrics that show why he may challenge Cal Raleigh for the best hitting catcher.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_adell_260417.jpg
01:23
Angels’ power bat Adell ‘flying under the radar’
nbc_roto_messick_260417.jpg
01:38
Messick ‘asserted himself’ after near no-hitter
nbc_roto_rafaeldevers_260416.jpg
01:40
Devers ‘at the center’ of Giants’ struggles
nbc_roto_nicohoerner_260416.jpg
01:19
Hoerner delivers ‘red hot’ series against Phillies
nbc_roto_kenleyjansen_260416.jpg
01:31
Jansen moves to third on all-time saves list
nbc_roto_schultz_260415.jpg
01:57
Is the excitement for Schultz warranted?
nbc_roto_miketrout_260415.jpg
01:37
Trout heating up and producing at prime levels
nbc_roto_mclanahan_260415.jpg
01:40
McClanahan’s win at White Sox ‘a huge moment’
nbc_roto_nickpivetta_260415.jpg
01:26
No timeline for Pivetta’s return from elbow injury
NEW_mpx_wrigley.jpg
02:53
Which ballpark is the Augusta National of MLB?
JUDGE_MPX.jpg
03:15
Making sense of Yankees’ ‘streaky’ start to season
nbc_mlb_kangaroocourtv2_260415.jpg
04:13
Sabathia unpacks MLB’s kangaroo court tradition
nbc_bte_nleast_260415.jpg
02:05
Buy low on Mets to win NL East
nbc_mlb_piratessurprise_260415.jpg
01:12
Pirates primed to ‘be good for a really long time’
nbc_mlb_ccsnb_260415.jpg
01:59
Sabathia reflects on Sunday Night Baseball debut
nbc_mlb_ccsale_260415.jpg
05:11
What young arms can learn from veteran ace Sale
nbc_roto_garrettcrochet_260414.jpg
01:57
Is there larger issue with Crochet’s performance?
nbc_roto_brentrooker_260414.jpg
01:47
Athletics lose Rooker to oblique injury
nbc_roto_christianyelich_260414.jpg
01:30
MIL may lose ‘big bat’ Yelich for extended time
nbc_roto_tatsuyaimai_260414.jpg
01:53
Imai’s arm fatigue adds to Astros pitching woes
nbc_mlb_atlphi_260414.jpg
30
Braves, Phillies face off on Sunday Night Baseball
nbc_roto_roycelewis_260413.jpg
01:28
Twins 3B Lewis (knee) out for at least ten days
nbc_roto_contreras_260413.jpg
01:28
Contreras shines as ‘leader for the Red Sox’
nbc_roto_rutschman_260413.jpg
01:56
Who can the Orioles depend on at bat?
for_mpx_full_game_hl.jpg
01:58
HLs: Braves rout Guardians behind bottom of lineup
nbc_mlb_cleatldigitalhit_260412.jpg
01:30
Braves stand alone as only team yet to lose series
nbc_mlb_atl3straightrbsv2_260412.jpg
56
Braves pour it on Guardians with four-run fifth
nbc_mlb_atlsaleks_260412.jpg
01:45
Highlights: Sale Ks six on Sunday Night Baseball
nbc_mlb_zacbrownint_260412.jpg
04:22
Zac Brown reflects on lifelong love of baseball
nbc_mlb_atldomsmithhr_260412.jpg
01:25
Smith continues hot start with two-run blast

Latest Clips

ward_new.jpg
01:29
Why ‘time is of the essence’ for Titans’ Ward
nbc_golf_seniorrd2_260417.jpg
07:22
Highlights: Senior PGA Championship, Second Round
nbc_roto_simpson_260417.jpg
01:34
Report: Cardinals may trade up to land QB Simpson
nbc_roto_maxey_260417.jpg
01:21
Maxey powers 76ers into the playoffs
nbc_roto_garland_260417.jpg
01:37
Garland hampered by toe issues in 2025-2026
nbc_roto_nbaawardsv2_260417.jpg
01:23
Doncic, Cunningham ruled eligible for NBA awards
nbc_golf_ludvig_260416.jpg
01:21
Åberg pleased with first round at RBC Heritage
nbc_bte_westernconf_260417.jpg
02:03
Now is last chance to bet OKC to win West
nbc_bte_easternconf_260417.jpg
02:09
Celtics hold value as bet to win the East
nbc_bte_rockets_260417.jpg
01:56
Lakers will give Houston a series despite injuries
nbc_pft_ramsuniforms_260417.jpg
02:45
Rams unveil refreshed uniforms and updated logos
nbc_pft_devonachane_260417.jpg
06:56
What’s next for Achane and the Dolphins?
nbc_pft_lawrencedeal_260417.jpg
04:56
How will Giants handle Lawrence situation?
nbc_pft_nfltvdeals_260417.jpg
13:12
Report: NFL looking for increase in next TV deals
NFLDraftPFTnew4-17.jpg
07:08
Analyzing psychology of the NFL draft
nbc_pft_brettveach_260417.jpg
09:33
Veach anticipates ‘a lot’ of Round 1 trades
nbc_pft_draftcrit_260417.jpg
07:44
Florio on ‘disconnect’ between draft and ‘reality’
nbc_pft_talentdraft_260417.jpg
10:52
Does 2026 lack intrigue of previous drafts?
nbc_enjoy_blazers_260416.jpg
03:24
Avdija delivered ‘superstar’ performance vs. Suns
nbc_enjoy_heat_260416.jpg
06:58
Herro, Powell show lack of chemistry vs. Hornets
nbc_enjoy_hornets_260416.jpg
05:26
Heat-Hornets was the ‘best play-in game ever’
nbc_enjoy_clippers_260416.jpg
05:25
Laying out Clippers’ top offseason priorities
nbc_enjoy_curry_260416.jpg
06:10
What stood out from Steph’s night against Clippers
nbc_enjoy_dkpicks_260416.jpg
03:52
Hornets’ White has a ‘lot more left in the tank’
nbc_enjoy_76ers_260416.jpg
03:55
Maxey was ‘best player on the floor’ against Magic
nbc_enjoy_magic_260416.jpg
10:38
Magic face questions ahead of clash with Hornets
nbc_golf_heritage_260416.jpg
02:00
Highlights: PGA Tour RBC Heritage, First Round
nbc_dls_livgolf_260416.jpg
06:49
Fallout of LIV Golf potentially losing funding
nbc_dls_warriorswin_260416.jpg
07:06
Curry, Green have vintage performance vs. Clippers
nbc_smx_gilbertintv_260416.jpg
03:47
Country star Gilbert on relationship with Webb