Maxey powers 76ers into the playoffs

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Report: San Diego Padres are nearing a whopping sale
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Two-start pitchers: Nolan McLean fronts a list of viable options for the fourth week of the 2026 season
David Shovein
,
David Shovein
,
Braves at Phillies Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 17
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Top Clips
Why ‘time is of the essence’ for Titans’ Ward
Highlights: Senior PGA Championship, Second Round
Report: Cardinals may trade up to land QB Simpson
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA Playoffs
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA All-Star Game
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Sunday Night Baseball
WNBA
WNBA
WNBA Home
WNBA Scores
WNBA Standings
WNBA Stats
WNBA Betting Odds
On Her Turf
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
MLB According to CC
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Report: San Diego Padres are nearing a whopping sale
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Two-start pitchers: Nolan McLean fronts a list of viable options for the fourth week of the 2026 season
David Shovein
,
David Shovein
,
Braves at Phillies Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 17
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Top Clips
Why ‘time is of the essence’ for Titans’ Ward
Highlights: Senior PGA Championship, Second Round
Report: Cardinals may trade up to land QB Simpson
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA Playoffs
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA All-Star Game
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Sunday Night Baseball
WNBA
WNBA Home
WNBA Scores
WNBA Standings
WNBA Stats
WNBA Betting Odds
On Her Turf
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
MLB According to CC
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Maxey powers 76ers into the playoffs
April 17, 2026 01:50 PM
Noah Rubin looks at the numbers behind Tyrese Maxey's performance against the Orlando Magic.
Related Videos
01:37
Garland hampered by toe issues in 2025-2026
01:23
Doncic, Cunningham ruled eligible for NBA awards
02:03
Now is last chance to bet OKC to win West
02:09
Celtics hold value as bet to win the East
01:56
Lakers will give Houston a series despite injuries
03:24
Avdija delivered ‘superstar’ performance vs. Suns
06:58
Herro, Powell show lack of chemistry vs. Hornets
05:26
Heat-Hornets was the ‘best play-in game ever’
05:25
Laying out Clippers’ top offseason priorities
06:10
What stood out from Steph’s night against Clippers
03:52
Hornets’ White has a ‘lot more left in the tank’
03:55
Maxey was ‘best player on the floor’ against Magic
10:38
Magic face questions ahead of clash with Hornets
02:18
Why Blazers can ‘put up a fight’ against Spurs
02:10
Can 76ers hold out for Embiid’s return vs. Boston?
03:00
For Reaves, it was ‘I’m going to,’ not ‘I want to’
02:59
Powell reunites with former coach Dooley
02:57
LaRavia shares impact coach Thomas had on growth
01:59
Highlights: Curry powers Warriors past Clippers
12:14
Udoka on the hot seat, Hawks get hot?
04:27
Towns may be unsolvable problem for the Hawks
06:23
What will the Bucks do in the offseason?
04:15
Will Leonard carry the Clippers with his scoring?
01:28
Avdija has ‘monster performance’ in Play-In win
01:35
Ball delivers in Play-In win
01:40
Is Ware a trade piece or franchise cornerstone?
01:39
Confidence in Cavs against Raptors in Round 1
02:03
‘Lay the spread’ with Clippers against Warriors
01:33
‘Over or pass’ for Sixers-Magic Play-In matchup
01:57
HLs: LaMelo wills Hornets past Heat in OT thriller
Latest Clips
01:29
Why ‘time is of the essence’ for Titans’ Ward
07:22
Highlights: Senior PGA Championship, Second Round
01:34
Report: Cardinals may trade up to land QB Simpson
01:19
Baldwin scorching to start the season for Atlanta
01:23
Angels’ power bat Adell ‘flying under the radar’
01:38
Messick ‘asserted himself’ after near no-hitter
01:21
Åberg pleased with first round at RBC Heritage
02:45
Rams unveil refreshed uniforms and updated logos
06:56
What’s next for Achane and the Dolphins?
04:56
How will Giants handle Lawrence situation?
13:12
Report: NFL looking for increase in next TV deals
07:08
Analyzing psychology of the NFL draft
09:33
Veach anticipates ‘a lot’ of Round 1 trades
07:44
Florio on ‘disconnect’ between draft and ‘reality’
10:52
Does 2026 lack intrigue of previous drafts?
02:00
Highlights: PGA Tour RBC Heritage, First Round
06:49
Fallout of LIV Golf potentially losing funding
07:06
Curry, Green have vintage performance vs. Clippers
03:47
Country star Gilbert on relationship with Webb
18:48
Rider fortunes rise and fall ahead of SX Round 14
01:40
Hurts will have ‘bargain’ fantasy price in 2026
01:37
Will Golden take ‘step forward’ in second season?
04:25
HLs: Strong’s Wooden Award-winning season
08:40
Will McConkey bounce back in McDaniel’s offense?
11:54
Merseyside Derby a ‘spicy’ fixture this weekend
01:40
Devers ‘at the center’ of Giants’ struggles
01:19
Hoerner delivers ‘red hot’ series against Phillies
01:31
Jansen moves to third on all-time saves list
14:52
Manchester City v. Arsenal is ‘game of the season’
04:13
Can Jefferson be elite wide receiver with Murray?
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue