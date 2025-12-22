 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Foster Griffin
Foster Griffin and Nationals finalize 1-year, $5.5 million contract
Jeff McNeil
Mets jettison Jeff McNeil in trade to A’s, follows departures of Alonso, Nimmo and Díaz
Willson Contreras
Red Sox acquire All-Star first baseman Willson Contreras from Cardinals for three young righties

Top Clips

nbc_pl_update_251222.jpg
PL Update: Jimenez guides Fulham past Forest
nbc_pl_mw17allgoals_251222.jpg
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 17
GettyImages-2252571239.jpg
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Nottingham Forest MWK 17

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Foster Griffin
Foster Griffin and Nationals finalize 1-year, $5.5 million contract
Jeff McNeil
Mets jettison Jeff McNeil in trade to A’s, follows departures of Alonso, Nimmo and Díaz
Willson Contreras
Red Sox acquire All-Star first baseman Willson Contreras from Cardinals for three young righties

Top Clips

nbc_pl_update_251222.jpg
PL Update: Jimenez guides Fulham past Forest
nbc_pl_mw17allgoals_251222.jpg
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 17
GettyImages-2252571239.jpg
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Nottingham Forest MWK 17

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Silva reflects on Fulham's massive win over Forest

December 22, 2025 05:23 PM
Fulham manager Marco Silva discusses his side's 1-0 victory against a "difficult" Nottingham Forest side at Craven Cottage in Matchweek 17.

Related Videos

nbc_pl_raulintv_251222.jpg
03:09
Jimenez enjoys pressure as Fulham’s penalty-taker
nbc_pl_fulnfpostgame_251222.jpg
02:23
Fulham get ‘vitally important’ win over Forest
nbc_pl_arsmcdiscussion_251222.jpg
03:22
Can Arsenal hold off surging Manchester City?
nbc_pl_ornsteinsegmentv2_251222.jpg
06:36
Ornstein details Anderson’s potential summer move
nbc_pl_2robpreview_251221.jpg
01:59
Key things to watch in Chelsea’s battle with Villa
nbc_pl_2robmustoe_251221.jpg
03:01
Rogers ‘one of the best’ midfielders in the world
nbc_pl_2robearle_251221.jpg
02:55
Ampadu is ‘such an important part’ of Leeds
nbc_pl_emeryintv_251221.jpg
02:45
Emery pumps the brakes on Villa as contenders
nbc_pl_amorimintv_251221.jpg
05:35
Amorim: Man United ‘were the better team’ v. Villa
nbc_pl_rodgersintv_251221.jpg
05:18
Rogers ‘really confident’ in himself, Aston Villa
nbc_pl_avlmupostgame_251221.jpg
04:08
Villa cement status as contenders v. Man United
nbc_pl_garynevillesegmentv2_251221.jpg
02:59
Neville: Romero’s behavior lets Spurs down
nbc_pl_ornsteinsegment_251221.jpg
05:23
Ornstein: City eyeing Maresca if Guardiola leaves
pl_update_leeds.jpg
10:36
PL Update: Leeds top Palace; Arsenal, City roll on
nbc_pl_totlivpostgame_251220.jpg
01:56
Is Romero at risk of losing captaincy for Spurs?
nbc_pl_mcwhupostgame_251220.jpg
02:00
Man City showing ‘all the signs’ for title charge
nbc_pl_howeintv_251220.jpg
02:04
Howe: NEW were denied ‘clear penalty’ v. CHE
nbc_pl_chenewstudiov2_251220.jpg
01:52
Maresca ‘deserves’ credit for CHE draw v. NEW
nbc_pl_pregameenzointv_251220.jpg
03:56
Maresca has ‘to be careful’ with cryptic words
nbc_bwoa_sizzle_251218.jpg
01:38
African PL stars honor heritage as AFCON begins
nbc_pst_avlmu_251218.jpg
12:01
Aston Villa can keep momentum going v. Man United
nbc_pst_festivepredictions_251218.jpg
09:27
PL title race heats up during festive fixtures
nbc_pst_evears_251218.jpg
09:40
Can Everton make most of Arsenal’s injury woes?
nbc_pst_totliv_251218.jpg
11:44
LIV have ‘too many good players’ to not win v. TOT
nbc_pl_sakaintv_251217.jpg
07:36
Saka speaks on his evolution and growth
nbc_pl_10plstarsafcon25_251216.jpg
02:58
10 Premier League stars on show at AFCON 2025
nbc_pl_generationxglee_251216.jpg
07:38
Leeds’ tactical changes leads to an uptick in form
nbc_pl_generationxgsunwin_251216.jpg
08:25
How Sunderland triumphed against Newcastle
nbc_pl_2robbieswhuavl_251216.jpg
05:05
‘The Morgan Rogers Show’ leads Villa to contention
nbc_pl_2robbieslivbha_251216.jpg
15:47
Ekitike ‘is Liverpool’s savior’ this season

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_update_251222.jpg
08:56
PL Update: Jimenez guides Fulham past Forest
nbc_pl_mw17allgoals_251222.jpg
11:07
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 17
GettyImages-2252571239.jpg
08:06
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Nottingham Forest MWK 17
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_251222.jpg
03:48
Jimenez’s penalty gives Fulham lead over Forest
nbc_roto_lamarjackson_251222.jpg
01:29
Jackson back injury could have massive impact
nbc_roto_joeburrow_251222.jpg
01:22
Burrow will be in great spot against the Cardinals
nbc_roto_quinshonjudkins_251222.jpg
01:27
What to expect in CLE backfield with Judkins out
nbc_ffhh_festivefixturespl_251222.jpg
05:48
NFL and PL fantasy MVPs, festive fixtures preview
nbc_golf_scottieapi2022_251222.jpg
09:15
12 days of Scheffler: AP Invitational win 2022
nbc_golf_scottiewinswm_251222.jpg
07:54
Looking back at Scheffler’s first PGA Tour win
herro.jpg
01:40
Herro misses fourth straight game with toe injury
nbc_roto_contreras_251222.jpg
02:22
Red Sox land catcher Contreas from Cardinals
nbc_roto_murakami_251222.jpg
02:04
Murakami has to improve on ‘contact issues’ in MLB
nbc_roto_luka_251222.jpg
01:11
Lakers’ Dončić left game Saturday with leg injury
zubac.jpg
01:36
How to navigate Zubac injury for Clippers
nbc_ffhh_bucs_pant_251222.jpg
03:06
Bucs offense struggles in division loss to CAR
nbc_cfb_osujsmithcomp_251222.jpg
02:24
2025 Highlights: OSU’s Smith is ‘built different’
TrevorLawrence12-22DPS.jpg
10:29
Jaguars impress in double-digit win vs. Broncos
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_251222.jpg
14:44
Jaguars QB Lawrence playing his best football
nbc_dps_nateburlesoninterview_251222.jpg
13:29
Burleson breaks down NFL catch rule
jaylen_warren.jpg
06:50
Warren and Gainwell decimate Lions defense in win
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251222.jpg
02:42
Best bets for 49ers vs. Colts in MNF matchup
nbc_ffhh_bengalsdolphins_251222.jpg
02:21
Burrow and Brown torched the Dolphins’ defense
nbc_ffhh_sunday_scaries_251222.jpg
02:17
‘Not worried’ about Allen after rough fantasy game
ashton_jeanty.jpg
05:05
LV’s Jeanty has massive game vs. Texans defense
nbc_rtf_gamepreview_251222.jpg
12:13
Preview: CFP quarterfinals ‘should be awesome’
nbc_rtf_groupof5teams_251222.jpg
05:11
What should CFP do with the Group of 5?
nbc_nba_askkb_251222.jpg
09:41
Can Young to still be ‘the guy’ for Hawks?
herbert.jpg
04:04
Herbert, Chargers offense spark in win over Dallas
cfp_first_round.jpg
12:08
Does CFP format need wholesale changes?