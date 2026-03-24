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Analyzing Spurs' lackluster showing against Forest

March 24, 2026 10:37 AM
The Generation xG crew takes a closer look at what went wrong for Spurs in a critical loss to Nottingham Forest at home in Matchweek 31.

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