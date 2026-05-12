Anthony Volpe brought back by Yankees after Jose Caballero goes on injured list with broken finger

BALTIMORE — Anthony Volpe’s demotion to the minor leagues lasted just a week, and the shortstop rejoined the New York Yankees on Tuesday after José Caballero was diagnosed with a broken right middle finger.

In the midst of a four-game losing streak, New York recalled Volpe from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before Tuesday night’s game at the Baltimore Orioles and placed Caballero on the 10-day injured list.

“He’s had a number of at-bats and a lot of reps down there, a lot of playing time, kind of a more than a full spring training,” manager Aaron Boone said of Volpe. “So hopefully, he’s ready to go and come up here and be a spark for us.”

Volpe arrived around game time and was in the Yankees dugout in the early innings. Max Schuemann started at shortstop for a second straight game.

Boone made it apparent Volpe will get most of the playing time at shortstop until Caballero returns.

“Yeah, I would expect him to,” the manager said. “I would expect Anthony to play a lot.”

A Gold Glove winner as a rookie in 2023, Volpe had surgery Oct. 14 to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder. He began a 20-day minor league injury rehabilitation assigning on April 14 and was optioned to the RailRiders on May 3 — day 20 — after hitting .250 (11 for 44) with one homer and six RBIs in 13 minor league games.

He hit. 167 (4 for 25) with two doubles and two RBIs in five games with Scranton, leaving his overall minor league stats this year at .221 with one homer and eight RBIs in 18 games.

Because his optional assignment at Scranton was less than 20 days, he will be credited with major league service during that time period. He remains on track to be eligible for free agency after the 2028 World Series.

Volpe, 25, was New York’s starting shortstop from 2023-25 but struggled at the plate, hitting .222 with 52 homers, 192 RBIs and 70 stolen bases over three seasons. His .212 average last year was 144th among 145 qualifiers, his play hampered after he hurt his hurt his left shoulder on May 3.

Caballero was hurt diving back to first base on a pickoff attempt by Milwaukee’s Abner Uribe during the ninth inning of Sunday’s 4-3 loss at the Brewers, even though he was wearing a sliding mitt. He pinch ran in the ninth inning Monday night and was thrown out attempting to steal second for the final out in the Yankees’ 3-2 defeat to the Orioles. Plate umpire Nic Lentz called Caballero safe but was reversed in a video review as a Yankees’ loss ended with a caught stealing for the first time since Curtis Granderson against the Los Angeles Angels on Aug. 9, 2011.

Acquired from Tampa Bay last July 31, the 29-year-old Caballero started 39 games at shortstop and is hitting .249 with four homers, 13 RBIs and 13 stolen bases.

Boone expects Caballero’s time on the IL to be brief, and indicated he will reclaim the starting job at shortstop when he returns.

“Hopefully it’s just the 10 days,” Boone said. “Just depends on how he heals up over the next few days. He’s got a small fracture in there. Tendons, ligaments all good.”

Caballero tried to convince Boone he would be able to play after a few days off, but the manager didn’t accept the argument

“We just didn’t want to risk him doing something more to it where it becomes something he had to deal with all summer,” Boone said.