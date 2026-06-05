MLB Lineup Report: Here comes Bryce Eldridge, Dillon Dingler playing every day

It used to be that every team hit their fastest player at leadoff, a contact-oriented bat second, and their best all-around hitter third. The last decade changed that.

Lineups are better optimized analytically now, but that has also shifted the profiles of who accumulates runs versus RBI. That makes it more important than ever to track lineup changes throughout the season.

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Arizona Diamondbacks

Nolan Arenado remains the everyday cleanup hitter. Ryan Waldschmidt has climbed from ninth to a regular fifth-or-sixth spot. Tommy Troy has taken over in left field with Lourdes Gurriel Jr. on the IL.

Athletics

Carlos Cortes is in a strict platoon but has led off against every right-hander since May 18. Tyler Soderstrom has moved up to cleanup against righties. Henry Bolte and Lawrence Butler are splitting center field, with Bolte getting the bulk of the starts. Zack Gelof hasn’t missed a game since May 3.

Atlanta Braves

Austin Riley has spent most of the past two weeks in the bottom half of the order. Michael Harris bats second and Ozzie Albies cleanup. Ha-Seong Kim has struggled badly since returning from the IL, opening up shortstop reps for Jorge Mateo and Mauricio Dubón, the latter of whom also sees plenty of left field.

▶ Check out this week’s Steals Report!

Baltimore Orioles

Samuel Basallo started against just three of the first 16 lefties Baltimore faced, but he’s now gone three straight. Leody Taveras handles center field every day while Colton Cowser and Tyler O’Neill platoon in right. Coby Mayo is starting to consolidate the third-base job.

Boston Red Sox

Ceddanne Rafaela has hit second in each of his past nine healthy games. Marcelo Mayer is 0-for-3 against southpaws since shifting to shortstop, so the platoon holds for now.

Chicago Cubs

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads off against righties and bats second against lefties. Dansby Swanson is mostly hitting ninth. Nothing else has shifted here lately.

Chicago White Sox

Andrew Benintendi (vs. RHP) and Randal Grichuk (vs. LHP) have each climbed into the top four with Munetaka Murakami (hamstring) sidelined. Sam Antonacci stays atop the order against righties and has now drawn starts against four straight lefties. Jacob Gonzalez has started four of five at first base since Murakami went down and he was recalled.

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Cincinnati Reds

Blake Dunn is the new everyday leadoff man. Nathaniel Lowe is swinging it well and starts against righties. Matt McLain is at shortstop with Elly De La Cruz (hamstring) on the IL. Edwin Arroyo started two of three at second base after coming up. Noelvi Marte was recalled Wednesday but didn’t start.

Cleveland Guardians

Travis Bazzana took over leadoff on May 23 and stayed there until batting cleanup on Thursday. Steven Kwan has hit seventh in every start since May 18. Kyle Manzardo is seeing more time against righties. Brayan Rocchio has sat just three times all year.

Colorado Rockies

Jake McCarthy has led off against 11 straight righties while still starting versus lefties. TJ Rumfield and Troy Johnston are holding their middle-of-the-order spots. Willi Castro continues to move all over the infield.

Detroit Tigers

Gleyber Torres returned from the IL and reclaimed leadoff immediately. Colt Keith stands to lose the most against righties after dropping to sixth on Wednesday. Dillon Dingler has sat just once since May 4.

Houston Astros

Taylor Trammell has started eight of nine since returning from the IL, though Houston added LaMonte Wade Jr. on Thursday. Cam Smith is in there daily, mostly batting fifth or sixth.

Kansas City Royals

Carter Jensen took over leadoff against righties even before Maikel Garcia missed this entire week, a move that bumped Salvador Perez down to fifth. Jac Caglianone has started against four straight lefties after sitting against them for most of the season.

Los Angeles Angels

Vaughn Grissom is the everyday first baseman, batting third or fourth with Nolan Schanuel sidelined. Wade Meckler is filling the strong-side platoon role in left with Josh Lowe at Triple-A. Jorge Soler has shifted up to leadoff with Zach Neto out the past three games. Jo Adell got his first day off Wednesday.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Andy Pages has hit second or third in every game since May 26. Mookie Betts has settled in at cleanup lately, which could mean more RBI than we’re used to seeing from him. Alex Freeland and Miguel Rojas are splitting second base.

Miami Marlins

Liam Hicks has settled into a table-setting role at the top recently, with Xavier Edwards batting cleanup when he isn’t leading off.

Milwaukee Brewers

Andrew Vaughn is the odd man out at full health, but he’s one injury away from a shot at regular at-bats. The lineup has been remarkably stable lately given the clean bill of health and a long run of right-handed starters. Milwaukee entered Thursday ranked sixth in the majors in runs per game.

Minnesota Twins

Brooks Lee has taken over the two-hole. Kody Clemens bats in the heart of the order against righties. Austin Martin has carved out a near-everyday role. Royce Lewis remains in Triple-A.

New York Mets

Benge, Bichette, and Soto have been the regular 1-2-3 since May 12. Jared Young has hit cleanup against six straight righties, eating into some of Mark Vientos’ time. A.J. Ewing has sat just once since debuting May 12.

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New York Yankees

Paul Goldschmidt barely played early on but has now started 13 straight, hitting third the past two games against righties with Aaron Judge out. José Caballero has sat two of 11 games since returning from the IL, with four of his starts coming at shortstop. Anthony Volpe has manned short in the other seven. Trent Grisham has seen meaningfully more time against lefties through May and June.

Philadelphia Phillies

Remarkable stability here, especially now that Brandon Marsh and Bryson Stott are starting against southpaws too. Justin Crawford is the one who platoons, typically with Edmundo Sosa.

Pittsburgh Pirates

Spencer Horwitz is leading off against righties while Oneil Cruz has slipped to mostly fifth or sixth. Jared Triolo is manning shortstop without Konnor Griffin (forearm). Nick Gonzales has become the everyday third baseman, usually hitting in the top half of the order.

San Diego Padres

Nick Castellanos was designated for assignment, which helps Ty France indirectly if it pushes Gavin Sheets into more left field. Miguel Andújar is the regular DH. Fernando Tatis Jr. is up to 25 starts at second base and 33 in right.

San Francisco Giants

Bryce Eldridge has started against four of seven lefties since being recalled, and his playing time is climbing while his expected stats hint at a breakout. Casey Schmitt is the new leadoff man, with Willy Adames back in the run-producing cleanup spot.

Seattle Mariners

Colt Emerson is the everyday third baseman with Brendan Donovan (groin) still on the IL, mostly hitting ninth. Cole Young has started every game.

May 19, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop Colt Emerson (4) participates in pregame warmups against the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

St. Louis Cardinals

Ivan Herrera has started and hit second in every game this year. Bryan Torres plays left against righties. Lars Nootbaar (heels) is expected back Friday.

Tampa Bay Rays

Chandler Simpson has held an everyday job despite not stealing a base since May 11. Cedric Mullins and Richie Palacios remain in their strong-side platoon roles.

Texas Rangers

Joc Pederson is holding the leadoff role against righties, followed most often by Josh Jung, Brandon Nimmo, and Jake Burger. Ezequiel Duran has been the regular shortstop with Corey Seager out. Evan Carter handles center against all righties and some lefties.

Toronto Blue Jays

George Springer has sat three times over the past eight games. Nathan Lukes has hit first or second against righties since returning from the IL. Jesús Sánchez and Andrés Giménez remain in platoons.

Washington Nationals

Curtis Mead has started 12 of the past 14, batting third against righties and second against lefties. Luis García Jr. tumbled from second to eighth on Wednesday as Dylan Crews slid up to the two-hole. Worth tracking this weekend with Washington ranked second in the majors in runs per game. Jacob Young is gradually climbing the back half of the order after already setting a career high in home runs.

