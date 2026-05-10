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McCollum gets $1M raise in 6-year contract signed after Iowa made first Elite Eight since 1987

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Steelers extend Boswell with historic deal
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Holley: Turf on NFL fields ‘bad for the players’

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Watch Now

Odegaard 'took it on himself' against West Ham

May 10, 2026 03:52 PM
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss Martin Odegaard's impact for Arsenal against West Ham, where he set up Leandro Trossard for the Gunners' crucial winner in Matchweek 36.

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