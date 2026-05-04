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Doku on Everton draw: 'We gave them the game'

May 4, 2026 03:52 PM
Jeremy Doku reacts to Manchester City's six-goal thriller against Everton at Hill Dickinson Stadium in Matchweek 35.

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