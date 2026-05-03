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Takeaways from Man United's win over Liverpool

May 3, 2026 12:48 PM
Cara Banks, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe unpack Manchester United's 3-2 win over Liverpool to clinch Champions League qualification for next season.

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