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Luck refutes claim about retirement decision
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Are Browns setting up for a Garrett trade?
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Will Baker and Buccaneers bounce back in 2026?

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Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
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Reid: Fields is 'more than a gadget guy'

April 7, 2026 08:57 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss Andy Reid's comments on Justin Fields and break down how the former Jets quarterback can prove doubters wrong in Kansas City.

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