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Washington Mystics fire general manager Jamila Wideman, citing strategic differences

  
Published April 7, 2026 10:12 AM
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 12: L to R: Washington Mystics introd

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 12: L to R: Washington Mystics introduce their new head coach Sydney Johnson, and new GM Jamila Wideman, with president of Monumental Basketball, Michael Winger at a press conference at the District E in the Gallery Place in Washington, DC on February 12, 2025. (Photo by John McDonnell/ for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The Washington Mystics fired general manager Jamila Wideman, citing strategic differences. The WNBA franchise made the move April 6 on the first day of free agency.

“We are looking forward to this historic new season for the WNBA and remain focused on building sustainable success in Washington,” said Michael Winger, president of Monumental Basketball, which runs the Mystics. “I have every confidence in the team we have, and will continue to build, to move us toward our goals.”

Mystics coach Sydney Johnson, entering his second season, is assuming control of basketball operations.

The WNBA Board of Governors unanimously ratified the terms of a new collective bargaining agreement two weeks ago The college draft is scheduled for April 13 and the season begins May 8.

Washington was 16-28 last year in its only season with Wideman as GM after she worked in the NBA league office for six years. The Los Angeles Sparks selected her No. 3 overall in 1997, in the first WNBA draft, and she also played for Portland and Cleveland during her four-year playing career in the league.

“Jamila has a long history in professional basketball, made many thoughtful contributions to the Mystics, and we are thankful for the time and work she devoted to the team,” Winger said.