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Jaylen Waddle traded to Broncos: Fantasy impact for Bo Nix, Courtland Sutton, and Malik Willis
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March Madness injuries to know: Updates for key players ahead of the men’s NCAA Tournament

Top Clips

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Are Manchester City’s title chances over?
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Takeaways from Arsenal’s dramatic win over Everton
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Rockets ‘scoring weight’ on Durant with Sengun out

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Spurs 'found something' in setup against Liverpool

March 17, 2026 01:03 PM
The Generation xG crew takes a closer look at how Igor Tudor found success against Liverpool after tweaking his starting formation.

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