Why Brown could be 'game-changing' for Patriots

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
‘The rules are the rules’ when it comes to Sorsby
What comes next for Bears’ stadium hopes?
Report: OBJ, Smith-Schuster among NYG WR workouts
Other PFT Content
Lamar Jackson continues to hold the cards in contract talks with the Ravens
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Nick Sirianni on Nolan Smith’s recent arrest: “We address everything”
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
This weekend, it’s just you and me
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Peacock
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
‘The rules are the rules’ when it comes to Sorsby
What comes next for Bears’ stadium hopes?
Report: OBJ, Smith-Schuster among NYG WR workouts
Other PFT Content
Lamar Jackson continues to hold the cards in contract talks with the Ravens
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Nick Sirianni on Nolan Smith’s recent arrest: “We address everything”
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
This weekend, it’s just you and me
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Why Brown could be 'game-changing' for Patriots
June 1, 2026 08:43 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze the machinations around a potential A.J. Brown trade from the Eagles to the Patriots.
Related Videos
06:04
‘The rules are the rules’ when it comes to Sorsby
06:41
What comes next for Bears’ stadium hopes?
07:57
Report: OBJ, Smith-Schuster among NYG WR workouts
10:01
Murray, Teasley have Vikings looking forward
08:18
What could the return be in a Brown trade?
08:55
Wemby vs. Knicks sets up much-hyped NBA Finals
11:50
What might the future of Flores vs. NFL case be?
02:13
Dark horses for NFC No. 1 seed in flat field
01:52
ARI under 4.5 wins among top NFC West futures bets
02:37
Texans can win it all with an improved Stroud
10:01
Holley: Brown trade to Patriots is a ‘done deal’
07:19
Sky is the limit for Williams and Johnson
07:20
Details of Stafford’s extension with Rams
12:58
Patriots have opportunity to start well vs. SEA
04:26
Simpson pick unnecessary insurance for Stafford
14:21
Rice uncertain for Week 1 with pending legal cases
06:12
World Cup surfaces raise questions for NFL players
08:28
Mahomes determined to keep Chiefs a contender
12:54
Chiefs should not be overlooked with Mahomes
04:14
Spurs blow away Thunder to force Game 7
02:06
Report: Dart addressed Trump appearance with team
01:31
Vikings project to be over .500 with Murray at QB
04:46
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Dak Prescott
09:03
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Sam Darnold
04:45
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Trevor Lawrence
05:42
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Jared Goff
02:45
Jacobs released from jail after arrest
04:01
McCarthy says there’s no ‘awkwardness’ with Murray
09:31
Debating Jackson’s career arc after hindered 2025
04:07
Lamar on time with Harbaugh: ‘We did a lot here’
Latest Clips
22:41
HLs: NASCAR Cup Series 2026 Nashville
01:59
HLs: Cardinals take crucial series from Cubs
01:08
Cards’ Winn: ‘I like where we stand’ in NL Central
02:05
Pujols: 2026 Cardinals are ‘for real’
50
Pujols has chance to make history in Cooperstown
58
Bregman crushes solo shot into Cardinals’ bullpen
07:01
HLs: PGA Tour Charles Schwab Challenge Final Round
03:26
HOFer Smith reflects on Cardinals-Cubs rivalry
02:03
Earle’s underappreciated XI of the PL season
05:59
Mustoe’s best XI from the Premier League season
01:59
HLs: Wilson, Young lead Aces’ win over Valkyries
01:43
Valkyries ‘came out hot’ but fell to Aces, Wilson
02:40
Aces’ Young on HC Hammon: ‘She changed my career’
02:31
Wilson, Aces’ defense shine in win over Valkyries
01:15
Aces’ Wilson glad Young is ‘fighting through’
09:36
HLs: USMNT vs. Senegal (En Español)
01:56
TST Highlights: Hernandez United advances to final
02:52
Bird, Miller on Clark’s reaction to loss, coach
01:41
Orioles’ impressive homestand can ‘propel them’
02:11
HLs: Bradish, Cowser power Orioles past Blue Jays
20:47
What riders said after Round 1 of Pro Motocross
02:03
TST HLs 2026: Simply Futbol FC vs. US Women
01:59
TST 2026 HLs: City Soccer FC vs. Iowa Demon Hawks
01:12
Cowser caps O’s huge third with three-run blast
01:27
Alonso emerging as leader in first season with O’s
12:45
Wemby: To win, you must use ‘every single emotion’
05:37
Key matchups may decide Knicks-Spurs NBA Finals
03:46
Barnes: Spurs reached NBA Finals ‘by purpose’
07:09
Fox unpacks career arc now Finals bound with Spurs
05:13
Spurs receive WCFs trophies following Game 7 win
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue