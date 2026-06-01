How to watch the Minnesota Lynx vs Phoenix Mercury: TV/ live stream info for tonight’s game

Tonight on NBCSN and Peacock, Natasha Howard and the Minnesota Lynx go head-to-head with Alyssa Thomas and the Phoenix Mercury in the opening night of the Commissioner’s Cup tournament. Live coverage begins at 10:00 PM ET. See below to find out how to watch tonight’s Minnesota Lynx vs Phoenix Mercury game, as well as additional information on how to follow all of the exciting WNBA action on Peacock.

Click here to sign up for Peacock!

Minnesota Lynx vs Phoenix Mercury Game Preview:

The Minnesota Lynx roster underwent a massive turnover in the off-season, leaving only four returning players from last year’s team: Courtney Williams, Kayla McBride, Anastasiia Kosu, and Napheesa Collier, who had surgery on both ankles in the offseason and won’t resume on-court activities until later this month.

“I didn’t go into free agency thinking this would be the case,” Reeve said during training camp in April. “We got to a week later, and I’m looking up, going, “What just happened?”

But failure isn’t an option for the four-time WNBA Coach of the Year.

“With this iteration of the Minnesota Lynx, there is no space for us not to be successful here. The challenge is, how are we going to do it? Who’s going to be part of this? We are going to be successful. It’s just going to take a little time.”

“There is a new opportunity for players and for us to show that we can do what we’ve always done, which is showing that we can develop players. Great opportunity comes from that.”

Now, eight games into the season, Minnesota, 6-2, owns the league’s best record and the longest active win streak at four games.

The Lynx lead the league in field goal percentage (49.8%) and are first in net rating (10.3). Howard, McBride, Courtney Williams, and Olivia Miles are all averaging over 14 points per game, making Minnesota the only team with four players above that mark.

Miles, the second-overall pick in this year’s draft, leads all WNBA rookies in minutes, points and assists per game.

Olivia Miles and the Minnesota Lynx have been an instant match in a WNBA season of change In a season of transition and transformation, the Lynx have shrugged off the loss of a big chunk of their formidable 2025 team to start 5-2.

After reaching the WNBA Finals last season and getting swept by the Aces, the Mercury, now 2-7, are off to their worst nine-game start since 2023. They enter tonight’s matchup with the longest active losing streak in the league at five games.

“No one is going to feel sorry for us,” said Phoenix head coach Nate Tibbetts. “No one drew up 2-7, but we’ve got to keep fighting. I believe in the group, and we’re going to keep fighting.

“I believe we’ll be where we need to be when the playoffs come around — and we’re not there right now.”

How to watch Minnesota Lynx vs Phoenix Mercury:

When: Tonight, Monday, June 1

Tonight, Monday, June 1 Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix, AZ

Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix, AZ Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCSN

NBCSN Live Stream: Peacock

How to watch the WNBA on Peacock:

Peacock will stream nationally televised WNBA regular‑season games that air across NBC, as well as Peacock exclusives. These include 22 national WNBA games per season shared across Peacock and NBC. Peacock will also stream select WNBA Playoff games. See below for the full schedule.

Click here for additional information

Who are the on-air talent for WNBA coverage?

Sue Bird and Cheryl Miller will serve as studio analysts; Maria Taylor and LaChina Robinson as studio hosts; LaChina Robinson and Sarah Kustok as game analysts; and Zora Stephenson, Noah Eagle, and Michael Grady as play-by-play voices. Ashley ShahAhmadi, Jordan Cornette, and Caroline Pineda as courtside reporters.

How to sign up for Peacock:

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more. You’ll also get tons of hit movies and TV shows, Originals, news, 24/7 channels, and current NBC & Bravo hits—Peacock is here for whatever you’re in the mood for.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.