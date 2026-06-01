Frustration in Indiana: Analysts break down Caitlin Clark, Stephanie White situation after Fever loss to Fire

The Indiana Fever fell 100-84 to the Portland Fire on Saturday night at the Moda Center in Oregon.

Caitlin Clark played just 22 minutes in the loss after getting into some foul trouble. She finished with five fouls and six points.

Clark was subbed out after getting into a disagreement with Fever head coach Stephanie White, and the video has gone viral, but NBC Sports’ Hall of Fame analysts, broke down more of what might be happening behind the scenes.

Cheryl Miller and Sue Bird break down the viral moment of Caitlin Clark getting subbed out by her coach Stephanie White after a disagreement during a timeout. pic.twitter.com/fazxeo4zyB — WNBA on NBC and Peacock (@WNBAonNBC) June 1, 2026

“Right now, there’s frustration. Unfortunately, it’s boiling over, and it’s being seen,” said Cheryl Miller on Sunday’s WNBA Showtime broadcast. “It’s one thing to have it behind closed doors, but when it spills over, and the coach has to basically say, ‘Caitlin, enough is enough — this is too disruptive. In and out. Take a seat.’”

“I think it is a lot of frustration, but it’s also not that crazy. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen this,” Sue Bird said. “It doesn’t have some deeper meaning to it. I’ve had moments like that with coaches. I think it speaks to player-coach relationships. Shoutout to Brian Agler — you could say anything to that man and keep it moving. I had other coaches where maybe you couldn’t, and you have to learn each other in that way.”

Fever guard Lexie Hull addressed the viral sideline moment in an interview with Yahoo Sports on Monday.

“She got in some foul trouble — our team got in some foul trouble, that’s just all it was. I think that’s part of the game. There’s frustrations that rise, decisions have to be made, and ultimately, this wasn’t something that carried on. It was something that happened in the moment and not something that is talked about now in our locker room.”

“Unfortunately, Caitlin’s got a camera on her 24/7, and so you see every little thing, but this happens every day in women’s basketball. It’s not something that we’re worried about at all.”

The Indiana Fever are now 4-4 after dropping their last two games. The team is allowing 89.0 points per game, which is the second-most in the WNBA.

“Everyone’s talking about their defense — or lack thereof — and all the fingers are being pointed towards Caitlin Clark... if I’m Caitlin Clark, I’m going to take this personally and do something about it,” Miller said.

“I’ve experienced this. I learned every single tendency of every single player I was going to be guarding, because everyone has one thing they don’t want to do, and you’ve got to make them do that thing,” added Bird.

The Fever take on the Atlanta Dream on Thursday, June 4, in the Commissioner’s Cup at 7 PM ET.