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Luck refutes claim about retirement decision
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Watch Now
Baker and Buccaneers must figure out a new deal
April 7, 2026 08:53 AM
Chris Simms and Mike Florio discuss Baker Mayfield's contract situation with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and examine what a deal could look like for both sides.
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